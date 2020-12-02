If you don’t feel like dodging crowds while picking out a Christmas tree this year, you’re in luck. You can still perfume your living room with evergreen without ever leaving your house, thanks to an array of local delivery services.
Place an order online, and the following businesses will transport a tree straight to your doorstep. Many will set it up for you, too, or you can opt for a contactless delivery.
Here’s where to order a tree for delivery in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs.
Price: $99 and up
Choose between Douglas and Fraser firs, pick a size (4- to 13-feet tall), and schedule a delivery window (8 a.m. to 12 p.m., 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., or 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.), and this local business will transport a tree straight to your doorstep. And they’ll set it up in a stand, too, if you choose. For next-day delivery, order online before 6 p.m. Delivery is available throughout the Greater Philadelphia region. Check if your zip code is eligible here. 267-225-7931, thechristmastreestand.com
Price: $75
New this year, business partners Trevor Budny and Roger Price are delivering fresh-cut Douglas firs all across the Philadelphia area. View available trees on their Instagram account @cousin_eddies, and send a direct message to claim one. A handful of new trees are posted each day, scattered between clips from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, the inspiration behind the “Cousin Eddie’s” name. All trees and sizes come at a flat rate, which includes contactless delivery or in-home setup. Payment is taken through Venmo. instagram.com/Cousin_Eddies
Price: $80-$100; $25 delivery fee
Philly Christmas Trees offers four varieties of trees. Order online for local delivery. 1834 North St., 1 Lemon Hill Dr., 1727 N Front St., and 116 Market St., phillychristmastrees.com
Price: $60 and up
Live in the city but don’t have a car? If you can get yourself to South Philly, Rocky YoMos will deliver the tree you pick out on their lot to your home for free. 1000 S. Front St., facebook.com/RockyYoMos
Price: $120; $30 delivery fee
Pre-order a Fraser Fir tree online for curbside pickup or delivery with Urban Jungle. All deliveries and pickups are scheduled for Dec. 5. 1721 S. Water St., 215-952-0811, urbanjunglephilly.com
Price: $65 and up for trees starting at six-feet-tall; $50-$120 delivery fee in Lower Bucks County, depending on tree size (delivery availability varies outside of Lower Bucks County); $75 for cut-your-own trees
Nearly a dozen varieties of trees fill this Yardley farm, offering delivery across Lower Bucks County. Call the farm to arrange delivery, or swing by any day of the week (9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) to cut or choose your own tree. The farm makes fresh wreaths daily, too. 1761 Dolington Rd., Yardley, 215-493-3563, colavitachristmastreefarm.com
Price: $90 and up for pre-cut trees starting at six-feet-tall; $45 delivery fee (delivery fee may change for zip codes outside of Doylestown, Buckingham, and New Hope); cheaper options available for live trees and cut-your-own trees
Entering its 57th season, this Buckingham farm offers a wide variety of trees, including eight varieties available for delivery, three of which you can buy alive (Norway Spruce, Blue Spruce, and White Pine) and plant after the holidays. Call to set up delivery, or show up at the farm to pick your own tree. All trees comes with a free holiday mug, while supplies last. 4316 Mechanicsville Rd., Doylestown, 215-794-7655, holidayfarmbuckscounty.com
Price: $60 and up for pre-cut trees starting at six-feet-tall; delivery fee starts at $40; $50-$60 for cut-your-own
This family owned business delivers trees throughout the region, with fees starting at $40 for areas near West Chester. Call ahead for exact pricing to your home, or take a trip out to one of the Wiggins’ two farms. The West Chester location offers Douglas firs ranging from 2- to 6-feet-tall, and the Cochranville location has trees up to 10-feet-tall. 1257 Westtown Thornton Rd., West Chester, 2176 Gap Newport Pike, Cochranville, 610-344-7822, wigginschristmastrees.com