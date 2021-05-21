📅 This calendar is updated every Friday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/freecalendar. For more great events, check out our full events calendar and kids calendar.

Here are great ways to keep busy on the cheap this week:

The Bearded Ladies’ Beardmobile 🎭

(Theater / in-person / outdoors / free) This week, the Bearded Ladies Beardmobile has two pop-up shows: the first a ticketed performance featuring Beardmobile hosts like John Jarboe, Cookie Diorio, and Eric Jaffe, and the second, a queer skate day presented with Asian Arts Initiative. (Donations encouraged, May 29, 2 p.m., E. Poplar Rec Center, 800 N. Eighth St., beardedladiescabaret.com)

The Wildwoods’ 35th Annual International Kite Festival 🪁

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) The summer shore season starts with Wildwoods’ 35th annual international kite festival, a weekend-long event promising learn-to-kite events, a fighter kite competition, kite exhibits, a nighttime illuminated kite fly, and more. Events take place throughout Wildwood, including Rio Grande Avenue beach, the Wildwoods sign, and the Convention Center. (May 28-31, wildwoodsnj.com, throughout Wildwood, NJ)

Constructing The American Foreign Threat: Material Culture, Propaganda & Racism 🎤

(Community / virtual) The Twelve Gates Arts website is currently home to select items from the American Peril exhibition, which explores the racist, anti-Asian propaganda that has resulted in generations of Anti-Asian bigotry. On Thursday, exhibition curator Rob Buscher leads a virtual discussion about anti-Asian and anti-Muslim racism in media and pop culture. (May 27, 5-6:30 p.m., twelvegatesarts.org)

Celebration of the Roses at Wyck Historic House 🌹

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors) The rose garden at Wyck Historic House and Garden turns 200 this year, and to celebrate, the Germantown site hosts a daylong event celebrating its collection of more than 50 types of heritage roses. Stop by for garden tours, flower-based discussions and a pop-up marketplace featuring Attic Brewing, Soap by Alana, Gowen Gardens, and Wyck roses for sale. (May 29, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., wyck.org, 6026 Germantown Ave.)

Philadelphia Museum of Art’s Friday Art Club 🎨

(Art / virtual / kid-friendly) Abstract elementary school artists can collage their hearts out, under the virtual tutelage of a PMA educator. This week’s club meeting traces its inspiration from the works of Sonia Delaunay. Ages 6-10. (Donations encouraged, May 28, 3:30-4:15 p.m., philamuseum.org)

Hand to Hand Circus Festival 🎭

(Circus / performance art / in-person / multiday / free / kid-friendly) FringeArts’ contemporary circus is back, with free-with-RSVP performances by Mt. Airy’s Circadium School on their campus (Test Flights, June 3, 7 p.m., 6452 Greene St.) and in Vernon Park (Monday is Years Long, June 5, 1 and 5 p.m., 5800 Germantown Ave.). Also returning: the outdoor Circus Midway at La Peg at Fringearts (free with RSVP, June 12, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 140 N. Columbus Blvd.), where guests get into the plate-spinning, acrobatic, juggling, and tightwire acts. Ages 5+. (Free with RSVP, June 3-12, various locations, fringearts.com)

Spruce Street Harbor Park ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) A sure sign of summer is the return of Spruce Street Harbor Park. Visit the waterfront pop-up park for food and drinks on the lawn or down at the floating barge bar. Other activities include lounging in one of Spruce Street’s many colorful hammocks or playing an arcade game or two. (Through Sept. 26, delawareriverwaterfront.com, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.)

Strawberry Festival, Peddler’s Village 🍓

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) It’s just about berry-picking time at local farms, and Peddler’s Village is celebrating with three weekends of jam selling, craft making, stilt walking, music playing, and, ax throwing. Kids can paint flower pots on May 30. Go with YoYo will perform her fitness-y musical act for littles on May 29 and 30. Ages 2+. (May 29, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; May 30, noon-3 p.m., Routes 2020 & 263, Lahaska, peddlersvillage.com)

East Passyunk Garden Days 🌼

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free) Stroll East Passyunk Avenue this month and find floral displays decorating storefronts, seasonal food and drink specials, pop-up performances, a plant-themed selfie station at the Singing Fountain, flower installations, and more in anticipation of the coming-soon Flower Show at FDR Park. (Through May 31, visiteastpassyunk.com)

The Arts on Center Stage at Dilworth Park 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors / multiday) On Wednesdays through the end of August, Dilworth Park hosts local dance troupes and music ensembles for free, weekly outdoor concerts. The series starts on May 5 with a performance by members of the Philadelphia Orchestra and continues throughout the spring and summer with BalletX, Philadanco, Black Pearl Chamber Orchestra and more. Masks and social distancing required; food and drinks available from the on-site cafe. (Free, Wednesdays through August 25, 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)

Phillypumptrack 🚴‍♂️

(Biking / in-person / free / multiday / kid-friendly) Volunteers have dug out the gaps between the person-made hills along Parkside, and the track is ready for bike riding. You don’t need to have your own dirt bike, BMX bike, or even helmet: Those are available to borrow, free of charge. Closed-toe shoes, masks, and for riders under 18, signed waiver required. Ages 5+, with 5-and-under days to be announced. (Tuesdays-Saturdays through October 30, noon-5 p.m., based on weather and volunteer availability, Parkside Ave. N., phillypumptrack.org)

