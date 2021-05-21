📅 This calendar is updated every Friday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/freecalendar. For more great events, check out our full events calendar and kids calendar.

» READ MORE: Submit an event to our calendar

Here are great ways to keep busy for free this week:

Moving Forward When the World Stopped: Queer Life 2020-2021 🎨

(Pride / virtual / art) Twenty-eight artists showcase their pandemic experiences in an online exhibition of works that represent the challenges that the LGBTQ community faced and the warmth of the community during a tough time period. The show is free to access online. (Through June 30, waygay.org)

» READ MORE: Check out our Pride calendar, with events all month long

First Friday in Old City 🎉

(Community / in-person) It feels a little like before-times as Old City’s First Friday returns this week with a full slate of events. You can enjoy exhibition openings at galleries like Muse and the Old City Jewish Art Center, outdoor movie nights at the Betsy Ross House (Attack of the Crab Monsters) and the Arch Street Meeting House (The Lorax), sales at neighborhood shops, and more. (June 4, throughout Old City, oldcitydistrict.org)

First Friday West Philly 🎨

(Art / in-person / free) Indie-Life’s First Friday returns to celebrate art from locals Susan Ragland, Pat Cummings, Eva Sturtz, and Nathan Grayson. DJ Rocdaspot provides tunes during the arts and crafts happy hour, complete with drinks and snacks. (Free, June 4, 5-9 p.m., 4616 Baltimore Ave., firstfridaywestphilly.eventbrite.com)

Ellen Reid Soundwalk 🚶

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors) It’s finally summer, which means now’s the time to get outside. Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Ellen Reid created the soundtrack for a free GPS-based walk in Fairmount Park that uses your phone’s location to trigger certain music and sounds that correlates with the attractions and nature throughout the park. (June 4-Sept., throughout Fairmount Park, ellenreidsoundwalk.com)

World Environment Day 🎶

(Music / virtual) This free all-star show presented by Pathway to Paris features Patti Smith, Michael Stipe, Dave Matthews, Ben Harper, Jack Johnson, Patrick Watson, Rocky Dawuni, and others. (June 4, 3 p.m, facebook.com/pathway2paris)

Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show 🎨

(Art / virtual / multiday) Rittenhouse Square’s beloved Fine Art Show moves online for a weekend-long event promising live art demonstrations, interviews, artist studio tours, and online gallery shopping. The show’s free to attend. (June 4-6, rittenhousesquareart.com)

West Philly Porch Fest 🎶

(Music / outdoors) It’s well-known that West Philly has some of the biggest and most picturesque porches in the city, and they’re put to good use at this Saturday’s day-long Porch Fest, a neighborhood-wide live music event where bands and performers play tunes for those strolling by. Shows are free and anyone who wants to participate, whether performing or listening, is welcome. Shows take place all over West Philly; a performance map is available on the West Philly Porch Fest website. (June 5, noon-6 p.m., throughout West Philadelphia, westphillyporchfest.com)

Revivals of Blackness 🎭

(Music / virtual / dance) Movement artist Lela Aisha Jones, musician-composers Luke Carlos O’Reilly and Alex Shaw, and filmmaker Aidan Un collaborate on this multi-media event commissioned by World Cafe Live. The creators describe the show as “an artistic offering to our kindred, honoring the life giving contributions of global Black folks by staying real and more than well as we navigate legacies of U.S. racial violence.” (June 6, 7 p.m., worldcafelive.com)

First Free Sunday at the Barnes Foundation 🏛️

(Art / in-person / kid-friendly) Timed tickets to visit the Barnes on the first Sunday of the month are free — and in demand. The museum recommends booking early — tickets become available at 10 a.m. June 3 — and showing up on time in order to view Albert Barnes’ unbelievable art collection and the exhibition, Soutine / de Koonings: Conversations in Paint. Also on offer this month: Juneteenth and Black music-inspired sounds and sights. Ages 3+. (June 6, 11 a.m.-5 p.m, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., barnesfoundation.org)

Odunde Festival 🎉

(Seasonal / virtual and in-person / community) While its 15-block street fest isn’t returning this year, the annual Odunde Festival is back with smaller, but just as festive, online and in-person events starting on June 6. The event is one of the biggest African American cultural festivals in the country and honors the coming of a new year in the Yoruba community of Nigeria. This week’s events include an online African cooking class, an African business roundtable, a free water ice and soft pretzel giveaway at West Philly’s Fred’s Water Ice, a virtual yoga class, and more. (June 6-13, odundefestival.org)

Doomin’ Sun Fest 🎶

(Music / virtual) This fest is presented by Bachelor, the new indie duo that combines the talents of Palehound and Jay Som, and is named after their new album. It boasts a killer lineup, including Courtney Barnett, Bartees Strange, Andy Shauf, Japanese Breakfast, Adrianne Lenker, Shamir, Lucy Dacus, Jeff Tweedy, and Tank and the Bangas. Donations go to Seeding Sovereignty, a group led by indigenous people that invests in indigenous communities through community work, food services, and more. (June 10, 6 p.m., doominsunfest.bachelor-band.com)

Hand to Hand Circus Festival 🎭

(Circus / performance art / in-person / multiday / free / kid-friendly) FringeArts’ contemporary circus is back, with free-with-RSVP performances by Mt. Airy’s Circadium School on their campus (Test Flights, June 3, 7 p.m., 6452 Greene St.) and in Vernon Park (Monday is Years Long, June 5, 1 and 5 p.m., 5800 Germantown Ave.). Also returning: the outdoor Circus Midway at La Peg at Fringearts (free with RSVP, June 12, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 140 N. Columbus Blvd.), where guests get into the plate-spinning, acrobatic, juggling, and tightwire acts. Ages 5+. (Free with RSVP, June 3-12, various locations, fringearts.com)

Spruce Street Harbor Park ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) A sure sign of summer is the return of Spruce Street Harbor Park. Visit the waterfront pop-up park for food and drinks on the lawn or down at the floating barge bar. Other activities include lounging in one of Spruce Street’s many colorful hammocks or playing an arcade game or two. (Through Sept. 26, delawareriverwaterfront.com, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.)

The Arts on Center Stage at Dilworth Park 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors / multiday) On Wednesdays through the end of August, Dilworth Park hosts local dance troupes and music ensembles for free, weekly outdoor concerts. The series starts on May 5 with a performance by members of the Philadelphia Orchestra and continues throughout the spring and summer with BalletX, Philadanco, Black Pearl Chamber Orchestra and more. Masks and social distancing required; food and drinks available from the on-site cafe. (Free, Wednesdays through August 25, 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)

Phillypumptrack 🚴‍♂️

(Biking / in-person / free / multiday / kid-friendly) Volunteers have dug out the gaps between the person-made hills along Parkside, and the track is ready for bike riding. You don’t need to have your own dirt bike, BMX bike, or even helmet: Those are available to borrow, free of charge. Closed-toe shoes, masks, and for riders under 18, signed waiver required. Ages 5+, with 5-and-under days to be announced. (Tuesdays-Saturdays through October 30, noon-5 p.m., based on weather and volunteer availability, Parkside Ave. N., phillypumptrack.org)

Lauren McCutcheon contributed to this calendar.

» READ MORE: Our best Philly tips: Read our most useful stories