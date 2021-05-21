📅 This calendar is updated every Friday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/freecalendar. For more great events, check out our full events calendar and kids calendar.

» READ MORE: Submit an event to our calendar

Here are great ways to keep busy for free this week:

Fishtown’s Reopening Celebration 🎉

(Community / in-person / kid-friendly) Head out to this community celebration on Friday night — but don’t forget your mask. Activities include sidewalk sales, live music, happy hours, and much more. (June 11, 4 p.m., Frankford and Girard Ave., fishtowndistrict.com)

A Conversation with Chris Bosh 🏀

(Community / virtual / kid-friendly) Imagine having it all, then having it taken away from you in a flash. Join the Mighty Writers as they host NBA Hall-of-Famer Bosh, as he reads and discusses his new book Letters to a Young Athlete at a free, online discussion. (Jun. 11, 5 p.m., facebook.com)

Pride Flag-raising Ceremony at City Hall 🏳️‍🌈

(Pride / in-person) On June 11, City Hall raises the pride flag during a free ceremony promising performances, remarks from city officials and members of the LGBTQ community, and an on-site coronavirus vaccination event. (June 11, 3:30-5 p.m., 1400 JFK Blvd., phillygaycalendar.com)

» READ MORE: Check out our Pride calendar, with events all month long

Liz Phair 🎶

(Music / virtual) Phair returned to the spotlight in 2018 with a tour in support of the 25th anniversary of her 1993 masterful Exile In Guyville debut. Now Phair is once again working with Guyville producer Brad Wood on Soberish, her first album of new material in a decade. This performance will be streamed on Phair’s Instagram from the retail mecca that is Amoeba Records’ Los Angeles store. (Free, June 12 ,6 p.m., Instagram)

West Park Arts Fest 🎉

(Community / in-person) Head to the park and take in live performances by local artists as they take the stage. The festival includes two stages, one for live music and one for dance performances; keep an eye out for performances by Richard Tucker and Universal Koncept. (June 12, 1-4 p.m., 4101 Parkside Ave., eventbrite.com)

Virtual Pride 21 🎶

(Pride / virtual / music / comedy) The Bayard Rustin Center for Social Justice hosts this Pride Month celebration, which features music from Wesley Stace, Antigone Rising, Sam Sparro and Jill Sobule, as well as appearances from Billie Jean King, Billy Porter, Mike Hot Pence, and more. (June 12, 7 p.m., rustincenter.org)

Circus Midway 🎭

(Circus / in-person) FringeArts’ Hand to Hand Circus Festival culminates in a family event at La Peg Biergarten. Little to big audience members get into plate-spinning, acrobatics, juggling, and tightwire acts alongside teachers and performers from the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts. Ages 5+. (Free with RSVP, June 12, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 140 N. Columbus Blvd., fringearts.com)

UnOrthodox Yoga in Bridesburg 🧘🏽‍

(Community / in-person / ongoing) Get your zen on with some local yoga led by Violet Vine. Pre-registration and face coverings are required. (Wednesdays, June 16-July 28, 7-8 p.m., 4601 Richmond St., eventbrite.com)

Community Day at the Please Touch Museum🏛️

(Community / in-person) The Please Touch Museum hosts a free Community Day to celebrate the end of school. Admission is free for children in second grade and under and is also free for their accompanying adult. Online reservations are a must. (June 16, 4231 Ave. of the Republic, pleasetouchmuseum.org)

Monette Sudler-Honesty 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors / free) Philadelphia jazz guitarist Sudler-Honesty is first up in a series of outdoor mid-day performances at Dilworth Park by winners of the Black Music City grant program created by WXPN-FM (88.5), WRTI-FM (90.1) and REC Philly. Sudler-Honesty’s BMC project honors late great Philly jazz organ players Trudy Pitts and Shirley Scott. The series will continue on the plaza on the west side of City Hall over the following two weeks with shows by CrisTene Triplet, Erin Dillard, Kendrah Butler and Zeek Burse. (June 17, noon, 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)

Spruce Street Harbor Park ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) A sure sign of summer is the return of Spruce Street Harbor Park. Visit the waterfront pop-up park for food and drinks on the lawn or down at the floating barge bar. Other activities include lounging in one of Spruce Street’s many colorful hammocks or playing an arcade game or two. (Through Sept. 26, delawareriverwaterfront.com, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.)

The Arts on Center Stage at Dilworth Park 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors / multiday) On Wednesdays through the end of August, Dilworth Park hosts local dance troupes and music ensembles for free, weekly outdoor concerts. The series starts on May 5 with a performance by members of the Philadelphia Orchestra and continues throughout the spring and summer with BalletX, Philadanco, Black Pearl Chamber Orchestra and more. Masks and social distancing required; food and drinks available from the on-site cafe. (Wednesdays through August 25, 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)

Phillypumptrack 🚴‍♂️

(Biking / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Volunteers have dug out the gaps between the person-made hills along Parkside, and the track is ready for bike riding. You don’t need to have your own dirt bike, BMX bike, or even helmet: Those are available to borrow, free of charge. Closed-toe shoes, masks, and for riders under 18, signed waiver required. Ages 5+, with 5-and-under days to be announced. (Tuesdays-Saturdays through October 30, noon-5 p.m., based on weather and volunteer availability, Parkside Ave. N., phillypumptrack.org)

Lauren McCutcheon contributed to this calendar.

» READ MORE: Our best Philly tips: Read our most useful stories