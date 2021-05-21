📅 This calendar is updated every Friday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/freecalendar. For more great events, check out our full events calendar and kids calendar.

Here are great ways to keep busy for free this week:

Fishtown’s Reopening Celebration 🎉

(Community / in-person / free / kid-friendly) Rain canceled last week’s party, so head out to this Friday’s community celebration — but don’t forget your mask. Activities include sidewalk sales, live music, happy hours, and much more. (June 18, 4 p.m., Frankford and Girard Ave., fishtowndistrict.com)

Black Girls Rock 🎶

(Music / virtual / free) This weekend marks the 15th-anniversary fundraising gala of the empowerment brand founded by Beverly Bond. The online show promises feature performances by Chaka Khan (joined by Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen), plus Alice Smith, Mumu Fresh, Washington D.C. go-go band Bela Dona and gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard. (Free, June 18, 8 p.m., blackgirlsrock.com)

Black Music City 🎶

(Juneteenth / music / virtual) Soul singer Zeek Burse, classical vocalist Cris’Tene Triplet, and saxophonist Joshua Lee perform at this Juneteenth showcase celebrating artists who received grants earlier this year in the Black Music City initiative joint venture of WXPN-FM (88.5), WRTI-FM (90.1), and REC Philly. Other grantees like bass player Jamaaladeen Tacuma and guitarist Monnette Sudler-Honesty will showcase via pre-recorded video in this live stream from the REC Philly headquarters in Center City. (Free, June 18, 12:30 p.m., blackmusiccity.com)

Juneteenth Freedom Day March ✊🏿

Join the Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade and Festival as people march to celebrate Juneteenth’s new status as a national holiday. (Free, June 19, gathering begins at 9 a.m., march at 11 a.m., 52nd St. and Haverford Ave to 52nd and Pine/Malcolm X Park, juneteenthphilly.org)

Wawa Welcome America 🎉

(Seasonal event / in-person / multiday / free) Wawa Welcome America returns to mark Independence Day, and, for the first time, Juneteenth in Philadelphia. A number of events are slated to take place during the multi-week event, including a Juneteenth celebration promising free museum admission and performances at the African American Museum of Philadelphia, a daily festival at City Hall Courtyard featuring music, live performances, Tastykake giveaways, and more, and a June 20 screening of Philly favorite Rocky at the Art Museum steps. Wawa Welcome America events continue through July 4th when they conclude with fireworks on the Parkway and a free concert featuring Flo Rida and Bebe Rexha at the Mann Center. (Free, June 19-July 4, welcomeamerica.com)

Juneteenth at Franklin Square ✊🏿

(Juneteenth / in-person / free) Franklin Square hosts neighbor African American Museum in Philadelphia for an afternoon celebration of Black history, including reenactments and retellings by the U.S. Colored Troops (noon-3 p.m.) and griot-style storytelling by Keepers of the Culture (1-2 p.m.). Ages 3+. (Free, June 19, noon-3 p.m., 200 N. Sixth St., historicphiladelphia.org)

Juneteenth in Cherry Hill ✊🏿

The Cherry Hill African American Civic Association is presenting its first-annual Juneteenth Parade and Festival at Croft Farm, a historic stop on the Underground Railroad. (Free, June 19, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 100 Bortons Mill Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ, cherryhill-nj.com)

Free Dance Class at Society Hill Dance Academy 💃🏽

(Dance / free) Society Hill Dance Academy hosts a free group dance class where attendees learn the basics of salsa and bachata – no partner necessary. It’s BYOB, so you can bring your favorite cocktail and get to know your fellow dancers after class. (Free, June 22, 8-9:15 p.m.,1919 E. Passyunk Ave., visiteastpassyunk.com)

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors) Christone “Kingfish” Ingram hails from nearby the birthplace of the Delta blues in Clarksdale, Miss. and the hotshot guitar player is a more than capable custodian of the music. The 22-year-old also loves to solo while moving through the crowd, which he’ll likely do when he plays the Sunset Jazz series at Wiggins Park in Camden. (Free, June 21, 7 p.m., 2 Riverside Dr., Camden, NJ, camdencounty.com)

UnOrthodox Yoga in Bridesburg 🧘🏽‍

(Community / in-person / ongoing) Get your zen on with some local yoga led by Violet Vine. Pre-registration and face coverings are required. (Wednesdays, June 16-July 28, 7-8 p.m., 4601 Richmond St., eventbrite.com)

Spruce Street Harbor Park ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) A sure sign of summer is the return of Spruce Street Harbor Park. Visit the waterfront pop-up park for food and drinks on the lawn or down at the floating barge bar. Other activities include lounging in one of Spruce Street’s many colorful hammocks or playing an arcade game or two. (Through Sept. 26, delawareriverwaterfront.com, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.)

The Arts on Center Stage at Dilworth Park 🎶

(Music / in-person / outdoors / multiday) On Wednesdays through the end of August, Dilworth Park hosts local dance troupes and music ensembles for free, weekly outdoor concerts. The series starts on May 5 with a performance by members of the Philadelphia Orchestra and continues throughout the spring and summer with BalletX, Philadanco, Black Pearl Chamber Orchestra and more. Masks and social distancing required; food and drinks available from the on-site cafe. (Wednesdays through August 25, 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)

Phillypumptrack 🚴‍♂️

(Biking / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Volunteers have dug out the gaps between the person-made hills along Parkside, and the track is ready for bike riding. You don’t need to have your own dirt bike, BMX bike, or even helmet: Those are available to borrow, free of charge. Closed-toe shoes, masks, and for riders under 18, signed waiver required. Ages 5+, with 5-and-under days to be announced. (Tuesdays-Saturdays through October 30, noon-5 p.m., based on weather and volunteer availability, Parkside Ave. N., phillypumptrack.org)

Lauren McCutcheon contributed to this calendar.

