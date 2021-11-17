Light shows, ice skating, outdoor shopping markets, and holiday performances make up the events on offer this holiday season in the Philadelphia region.

There are many, many ways to celebrate the holiday season with festive music, fun food and drinks, and tradition that date back generations — and many of which are free or low-cost.

Here are some ways to fill your day-to-day calendar this holiday season, and it isn’t a hard task with events happening every day through the New Year. Here’s how to make the most of the festive season in Philly.

We’ll update this calendar as more holiday events are announced.

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) It’s time to lace up your skates and welcome winter back at Dilworth Park. Skaters of all ages can enjoy sessions on the ice rink, and cozy up in the cabin for warm drinks and food. Reservations and masks are encouraged. ($5-$17, through Feb. 27, 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly / free) You can explore an all-outdoor festive wonderland as part of Dilworth Park’s holiday offerings, though this free garden is open way beyond just the holiday season — you can visit into the spring. Here, make your way through light installations, plant displays, a giant dome-shaped arbor, and more all within the backdrop of City Hall. (Free, through April 3, 2022, centercityphila.org, 1 S. 15th St.)

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) When the animals go to bed, one million lights go on throughout the zoo. Ticketholders discover trees made of butterflies, flamingos, and an octopus, walk through an aquarium-like tunnel, meet 200 electric penguins, and encounter loads more bulbs made into ethereal spaces and larger-than-life creatures. ($25 ages 12 and up, $20 ages 2-11, free under 2, Nov. 18-Jan. 9, timed entrance from 5:30-8:30 p.m., 3400 W. Girard Ave., philadelphiazoo.org)

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday / free) Visibly glimmery from the Vine Street Expressway, Franklin Square lights up to on-the-half-hour holiday music (daily from 5 p.m.). Plan to put aside a few dollars for a carousel ride, mini golf ($8-$15), and cocoa, spiked or not. All ages. (Free, Nov. 18-Feb. 27, Sun.-Thur. 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., 200 N. 6th St., historicphiladelphia.org)

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly) Stunning trees, fire pits, and dazzling lights bring Christmas to life at Longwood Gardens. Indoors, take a walk among the decorated Christmas trees, winter-themed waterways, and more. Outdoors, cozy up next to a blazing fire pit or take a walk under thousands of decorative lights hung throughout the gardens. Timed tickets are required. (Free-$30, Nov. 19-Jan. 9, 10 a.m.-11 p.m., 1001 Longwood Rd., Kennett Square, longwoodgardens.org)

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) Trees and cuddly characters that sing and sway draw kids into the holiday magic at the home of Elmo, Big Bird — you know the rest of them. A family zone offers a warm spot by firepits, hot chocolate, cookie decorating, and more Sesame friends. Rides, shops, and snack spots are open. Water park is not. Ages 0-7. ($90 with discounts available, free 23 months & under, Nov. 20-Jan. 2, 100 Sesame Rd., Langhorne, sesameplace.com)

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / free / multiday) After dark, multicolor projections metamorphose the western façade of City Hall, adding to the magic of the skating rink and winter garden. All ages. (Free, Nov. 22-Jan. 1, 2022, 5-9 p.m. on weekdays, until 10 p.m. on weekends, 15th and Market Sts., centercityphila.org)

Thanksgiving Day Parade 🎺

(Seasonal / in-person/ free / outdoors) The first and oldest Thanksgiving Day parade in the country is back with the floats, characters, and bands we know and love, brought to us by 6ABC and Dunkin. The parade makes its way along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in the shadow of attractions like the Philadelphia Museum of Art. (Free, Nov. 25, 8:30 a.m., along the Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.)

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / mutiday) ‘Tis the season for your favorite vendors from around the world to make their return to LOVE Park at Christmas Village. Find the perfect, unique gift for everyone on your list and enjoy rides, family friendly activities and your favorite seasonal food and drink items, from hot chocolate to raclette. (Free, Nov. 25-Dec. 24, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., 15th St. and JFK Blvd., philachristmas.com)

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday / free) The Wanamaker building resumes holiday operations, partly by asking Dickens Village fans to reserve spots to navigate dimly lit hallways where animatronic dolls play out A Christmas Carol. Santa is available by virtual arrangement only. Come December, the favorite Macy’s light show will take place once daily (Dec. 1-31). Ages 5+. (Nov. 26-Dec. 31, 1300 Market St., macys.com)

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) Winterfest reopens for gliding (and wobbling) around the outdoor ice skating rink, playing carnival games, and spending time fireside. Ages 4+. (RiverRink: $5 admission, $10 skate rental, Nov. 26-Mar. 6, 2022, 101 S. Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

Starting the weekend of Nov. 26 and continuing through the weekend of Jan. 1 (with the exception of Christmas weekend), the borough of West Chester celebrates the season with themed holiday weekends complete with thousands of lights, festive displays, shopping, seasonal performances, Santa visits, food and drink specials, and more. Each weekend has a different theme, and the event kicks off with a Small Business Saturday theme (Nov. 26-28), promising a gingerbread house competition, carolers, and menorah lighting — in addition to sales and events at downtown shops. The following weekends themes include Old Fashioned Christmas (Dec. 3-5), First Responders and Healthcare Heroes weekend (Dec. 10-12), ‘Twas The Weekend Before Christmas (Dec. 17-19), and New Year’s Weekend (Dec. 31-Jan. 1). (Free, weekends Nov. 26-Jan. 1, except Dec. 24-26, throughout downtown West Chester, greaterwestchester.com)

