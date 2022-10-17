Those with federal student loan debt can now start applying for forgiveness after the Department of Education released a beta version of the application Friday night. It’s simple, it’s easy and it should take you less than 30 seconds to complete — not bad considering it’s the first step to cancelling between $10,000 and $20,000 of student debt.

It’s called the “beta version” because the Education Department is using this initial launch to test the process and make improvements before the application is more broadly available. It is a real application, so you can fill it out and submit it — and you won’t have resubmit it later — but it will not be processed until the official application launches.

The Department of Education advises that the application will be available on and off during the beta testing. Meaning, if you try to fill it out and the application is not available, try again later or wait until it officially launches later this month. Keep in mind, there’s no advantage to applying before the full launch. Aside from maybe checking that off your own to-do list.

How to fill out the application

Go to studentaid.gov/debt-relief/application. Here you will find the application and a quick rundown of the eligibility requirements and how it works. The Education Department has been warning people about scammers, so be sure to apply directly through this official online application portal — do not go through any third party company.

You won’t need to log-in with your FSA ID or provide any official documents. All you need is:

Full name

Social Security number

Date of birth

Phone number

Email

The Department of Education will use this information to verify your income on your 2020 or 2021 tax returns, and make sure you’re eligible for the one-time student loan forgiveness. Quick reminder: To qualify, annual income must be $125,000 or less for individuals, and $250,000 or less for married couples who file their taxes jointly.

Here’s a breakdown of how the process works.

Important student loan forgiveness deadlines

Here are some key dates to keep in mind now that the application is live:

Nov. 15, 2022: Recommended Deadline to Apply (to receive forgiveness before student loan repayments resume in January)

Dec. 31, 2023: Application Closes

After you submit the application

Once you click “Submit” on the application page, a confirmation receipt will pop-up. You’ll also receive the same confirmation receipt to the email you provided in the application.

For now, you can sigh in relief as your information has been submitted and you won’t have to resubmit, according to the Department of Education.

When can I expect to see relief?

The Education Department recommends submitting your application by Nov. 15 to receive forgiveness before student loan payments resume in January. Once you submit your application and the official launch is live, you can expect relief within 4-6 weeks if approved.