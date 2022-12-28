Your once-glorious live Christmas tree is likely starting to lose its magic. While still covered in sparkling lights and ornaments, the beginnings of brown and bald spots may be appearing. Your floor is filled with needles. And you know it’s time to say goodbye.

Tossing your tree — the last symbol of holiday cheer — is never an easy or fun task. But you can make it a tradition that benefits others, and in return, perhaps brings you a little post-holiday joy. How? Repurpose or recycle your tree.

While most municipalities will pick up your tree with your trash, there are ways to put it to better use, including feeding it to goats and helping preserve Jersey Shore parks. Here’s where to recycle your tree in the area.

Philly Goat Project Tree-cycling

Furry friends at the Philly Goat Project are ready to munch on your holiday leftovers. The community-based program is hosting tree-cycling on Jan. 7 and 21 from noon to 3 p.m. at Awbury Agricultural Village.

This year, pick from three tree-cycling options:

Express curbside drop-off at the entrance of the farm.

G.O.A.T. Safari: drive through the farm and then drop off the tree.

Park and walk-in: park on Washington Lane and bring your tree in through the farm’s Washington Lane entrance. If you get lost, look for the Philly Goat Project ambassadors in the area.

You don’t need a reservation to recycle your tree. But, there is no parking inside the farm, so if you are planning on doing the park and walk-in option, consider parking around Washington Lane and Ardleigh St. There is a suggested donation of $20 per tree. All proceeds support the Philly Goat Project’s free year-round programming, like goat walks, animal-assisted therapy, and children’s literacy events. PGP can provide a tax receipt.

During the tree-cycling events, Philly GOAT Project will also be holding a festival with activities such as a fire pit with free s’mores, hot cocoa, and a petting area.

📅 Jan. 7 and 21, (rain dates Jan. 8 and 22)🕑 12-3 p.m., 📍 6336 Ardleigh St., 📞 ‪(215) 703-8057, 🌐 phillygoatproject.org, 📷 @phillygoatproject

Althouse Arboretum Christmas tree recycling

Student volunteers of the nonprofit GreenAllies are taking Christmas trees at the Althouse Arboretum in Pottstown on Jan. 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Trees are chipped and used to cover the arboretum’s walking trails. This is a drive-through event, and drop-off is free. Students will take the tree off your car, so no need to even get out. Cash donations are accepted.

For folks looking to get their tree picked up from their homes, they can register but must live within 10 miles of the arboretum and donate at least $10.

📅 Jan. 7 and 8 🕑 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 📍 1794 Gilbertsville Rd, Pottstown, 📞 267-371-2288, 🌐 althousearboretum.org

City of Philadelphia Christmas tree drop-off

This season, the city has 13 drop-off locations and 6 Sanitation Convenience Centers to take care of your tree. You can drop off your untied, fully undecorated tree, which will be used for wood chips and composting.

Drop-off locations

Take your tree to any of the following locations between Jan. 7 to 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m:

Cathedral and Ridge Ave.

Gravers Lane and Seminole St.

Washington Ln. and Ardleigh

Wayne Ave and Logan St.

54th and Woodbine Ave.

Corinthian and Poplar St.

American and Thompson St.

43rd and Powelton Ave.

Broad and Christian St.

15th and Bigler St.

Castor and Foulkrod St.

1400 Cottman, between Pennway and Cottman Ave. (at Jardel Recreation Center)

7901 Ridgeway St. (Fox Chase Recreation Center.)

Sanitation Convenience Centers

If you want to recycle your tree before Jan. 7, consider taking it to a Sanitation Convenience Center. The following will be receiving trees starting January 3 to 14 (except Sundays), from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m:

300 Domino Ln

2601 W Glenwood Ave

3033 S 63rd St

5100 Grays Ave

3901 N Delaware Ave

State Rd and Ashburner St

Philadelphia neighborhood Christmas tree recycling

Neighborhood associations and community groups host tree-cycling events throughout Philadelphia, including:

Lower Moyamensing Civic Association is accepting trees on Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Jan. 8 from noon to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of South Philly High School. A $5 donation is required per tree to cover the cost of chipping. The wood chips will be used for the school’s garden, and community members that want them

📅 Jan 7 and 8, 🕑 Depends on the day, 📍 2101 S Broad St., 🌐 facebook.com

This association will be taking in trees on Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Columbus Square Park (corner of 13th and Reed ). There is a suggested $5 donation that can be paid through Paypal. Trees must be fully undecorated.

📅 Jan 7, 🕑 9 a.m. to 3 p.m, 📍 13th and Reed St., 🌐 facebook.com

On Jan. 8, take your tree to 16th and Wolf St, between noon to 3 p.m., or Jan. 14, at 17th and Manton St., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A $5 donation is suggested, and all proceeds benefit South Philly Green and East Point Breeze Neighbors. One dollar from each recycled tree will go to the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.

If you are looking to get your tree picked up, expect a $15 fee. This option is only available for people living south of Washington and West of Broad St. Registration ends on January 7, and you can expect the curbside service to come on Jan 8 or 14.

📅 Jan 8 or 14, 🕑 Depends on the day, 📍Depends on the day, 🌐 facebook.com

Christmas tree recycling curbside pickup

Too busy to deliver your tree yourself?

Circle Compost offers curbside pickup, for $20, starting December 31. After that, the service is available on the weekends of Jan. 7 and 14 . Sign up online, and put your tree outside your house on the Friday night (by midnight) of your pickup weekend. Maximum tree height allowed is 14 feet. Trees are turned into wood chips to be used as mulch or compost for Philly’s nonprofit urban farms.

Bennett Compost will pick up your tree on December 31, Jan.7 and 14, for a fee of $20. All trees picked up are recycled into compost for gardens.

This article has been updated since it first published. Grace Dickinson and Steven White contributed to this article.