Here’s what’s open and closed on Monday, July 4, 2022, in Philadelphia:

GROCERY STORES

Acme Markets

✅ Acme Markets locations will be open for normal hours. Check your local store’s hours at local.acmemarkets.com.

Whole Foods

✅ Whole Foods will be open during normal business hours. Check your local store’s hours at wholefoodsmarket.com/stores.

Giant Food Stores

✅ Giant locations will be open for regular hours. Check your local store’s hours at giantfoodstores.com/store-locator.

South Philly Food Co-op

✅ South Philly Food Co-op will be open on a modified schedule ( 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Sprouts Farmers Market

✅ Sprouts will be open during its normal business hours.

Trader Joe’s

✅ Trader Joe’s stores will be open for their regular hours.

Aldi

✅ Aldi will be open for its normal hours. Use the store locator at aldi.us/stores/ to check your local store’s hours.

Reading Terminal Market

❌ Reading Terminal Market will be closed.

LIQUOR STORES

Fine Wine & Good Spirits

✅ Fine Wine & Good Spirits will be open. Check your local store’s hours on the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store locator online.

MAIL AND PACKAGES

U.S. Postal Service

❌ Post offices are closed, and the USPS will not be delivering regular mail.

UPS, FedEx, and DHL

UPS will be closed on July 4. Only UPS Express Critical service will be available.

FedEx will be closed on Independence Day. However, FedEx Custom Critical will remain open, and FedEx Office will work on modified hours.

DHL will be closed.

BANKS

TD Bank, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Chase bank will be closed on July 4.

TRANSIT

SEPTA

✅ SEPTA subways, trolleys, buses, The Norristown High Speed Line, and Regional Rail will run on a Sunday schedule, and extra lines will be operating for people to see the fireworks, a representative said. For more details on SEPTA schedules, visit septa.org.

PATCO

✅ PATCO will operate on a Sunday schedule, a representative said. But, their schedule for the 4th of July is not settled yet, so they recommend visiting ridepatco.org over the weekend to confirm.

PHARMACIES

CVS

✅ CVS locations will operate under normal business hours. Call ahead to your local store before visiting, or view its hours at cvs.com/store-locator/landing.

Rite Aid

✅ Rite Aid stores will be open for regular business. Call ahead for your local store’s hours, or check them online at riteaid.com/locations/search.html.

Walgreens

✅ Walgreens locations will be open for regular business hours. Check your local store’s hours at walgreens.com/storelocator.

TRASH COLLECTION

❌ There is no trash or recycling pickup on Independence Day in Philadelphia. All trash pickups on the week of July 4 to July 10 will take place a day later than scheduled. To find your trash and recycling collection day go to phila.gov.

BIG BOX RETAIL

Target

✅ Target locations will be open for regular business. Check your local store’s hours at target.com/store-locator/find-stores.

Lowe’s

✅ Lowe’s stores are open for normal business hours. Check your local store’s hours at lowes.com/store.

Home Depot

✅ Home Depot locations will be open during normal business hours. Check your local store’s hours at homedepot.com/l/storeDirectory.

SHOPPING MALLS

❌ The Shops at Liberty Place will be closed.

✅ Fashion District Philadelphia, Philadelphia Mills, and King of Prussia Mall will be open for their regular hours. Cherry Hill Mall will be open too but will close at 7 p.m. instead of 8 p.m.

.