Here’s what’s open and closed on Monday, October 10, 2022, in Philadelphia:

GROCERY STORES

✅ Acme Markets locations will be open for normal hours. Check your local store’s hours at local.acmemarkets.com.

✅ Whole Foods will be open during normal business hours. Check your local store’s hours at wholefoodsmarket.com/stores.

✅ Giant locations will be open for regular hours. Check your local store’s hours at giantfoodstores.com/store-locator.

✅ South Philly Food Co-op will be open normal hours.

✅ Sprouts will be open during its normal business hours.

✅ Trader Joe’s stores will be open during the regular hours.

✅ Aldi will be open during its normal hours. Use the store locator at aldi.us/stores/ to check your local store’s hours.

✅ Reading Terminal Market will be closed.

LIQUOR STORES

Fine Wine & Good Spirits

✅ Fine Wine & Good Spirits will be open. Check your local store’s hours on the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store locator online.

MAIL AND PACKAGES

U.S. Postal Service

❌ Post offices are closed, and the USPS will not be delivering regular mail.

UPS, FedEx, and DHL

✅ UPS services will operating as normal.

✅ FedEx will be open, but FedEx Ground Economy will work on modified hours.

✅ DHL will be open.

BANKS

✅TD Bank will be working regular hours.

❌ Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Chase banks will be closed on October 10.

PHARMACIES

CVS

✅ CVS locations will operate under normal business hours. Call ahead to your local store before visiting, or view its hours at cvs.com/store-locator/landing.

Rite Aid

✅ Rite Aid stores will be open for regular business. Call ahead for your local store’s hours, or check them online at riteaid.com/locations/search.html.

Walgreens

✅ Walgreens locations will be open for regular business hours. Check your local store’s hours at walgreens.com/storelocator.

TRASH COLLECTION

❌ There is no trash or recycling pickup on Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Philadelphia. All trash pickups on the week of Oct. 10 to 16 will take place a day later than scheduled. To find your trash and recycling collection day, go to phila.gov.

BIG BOX RETAIL

Target

✅ Target locations will be open for regular business. Check your local store’s hours at target.com/store-locator/find-stores.

Lowe’s

✅ Lowe’s stores are open for normal business hours. Check your local store’s hours at lowes.com/store.

Home Depot

✅ Home Depot locations will be open during normal business hours. Check your local store’s hours at homedepot.com/l/storeDirectory.

SHOPPING MALLS

✅ The Shops at Liberty Place, Fashion District Philadelphia, Philadelphia Mills, King of Prussia Mall, Cherry Hill Mall will be open.

