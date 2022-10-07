Here’s what’s open and closed on Monday, October 10, 2022, in Philadelphia:

GROCERY STORES

Acme Markets

✅ Acme Markets locations will be open for normal hours. Check your local store’s hours at local.acmemarkets.com.

Whole Foods

✅ Whole Foods will be open during normal business hours. Check your local store’s hours at wholefoodsmarket.com/stores.

Giant Food Stores

✅ Giant locations will be open for regular hours. Check your local store’s hours at giantfoodstores.com/store-locator.

South Philly Food Co-op

✅ South Philly Food Co-op will be open normal hours.

Sprouts Farmers Market

✅ Sprouts will be open during its normal business hours.

Trader Joe’s

✅ Trader Joe’s stores will be open during the regular hours.

Aldi

✅ Aldi will be open during its normal hours. Use the store locator at aldi.us/stores/ to check your local store’s hours.

Reading Terminal Market

✅ Reading Terminal Market will be closed.

LIQUOR STORES

Fine Wine & Good Spirits

✅ Fine Wine & Good Spirits will be open. Check your local store’s hours on the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store locator online.

MAIL AND PACKAGES

U.S. Postal Service

❌ Post offices are closed, and the USPS will not be delivering regular mail.

UPS, FedEx, and DHL

UPS services will operating as normal.

FedEx will be open, but FedEx Ground Economy will work on modified hours.

DHL will be open.

BANKS

✅TD Bank will be working regular hours.

Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Chase banks will be closed on October 10.

PHARMACIES

CVS

✅ CVS locations will operate under normal business hours. Call ahead to your local store before visiting, or view its hours at cvs.com/store-locator/landing.

Rite Aid

✅ Rite Aid stores will be open for regular business. Call ahead for your local store’s hours, or check them online at riteaid.com/locations/search.html.

Walgreens

✅ Walgreens locations will be open for regular business hours. Check your local store’s hours at walgreens.com/storelocator.

TRASH COLLECTION

❌ There is no trash or recycling pickup on Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Philadelphia. All trash pickups on the week of Oct. 10 to 16 will take place a day later than scheduled. To find your trash and recycling collection day, go to phila.gov.

BIG BOX RETAIL

Target

✅ Target locations will be open for regular business. Check your local store’s hours at target.com/store-locator/find-stores.

Lowe’s

✅ Lowe’s stores are open for normal business hours. Check your local store’s hours at lowes.com/store.

Home Depot

✅ Home Depot locations will be open during normal business hours. Check your local store’s hours at homedepot.com/l/storeDirectory.

SHOPPING MALLS

✅ The Shops at Liberty Place, Fashion District Philadelphia, Philadelphia Mills, King of Prussia Mall, Cherry Hill Mall will be open.

