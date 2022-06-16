The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of thousands of enslaved African American people. Although President Abraham Lincoln issued The Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, it did not apply to all states. More than two years went by before enslaved people in Galveston, Texas were declared free on June 19, 1865, putting an end to slavery.

In 1866, freed people commemorated the first version of what today we call Juneteenth. It became a day to celebrate their emancipation, as well as African American culture. Over the years, states throughout the US started recognizing Juneteenth as an official holiday, with Texas being the first to acknowledge it in 1979. But it wasn’t until June 2021 that Congress established Juneteenth as a national holiday.

June 19 is officially Juneteenth, but the holiday is observed this year on June 20. Here’s what’s open and closed on Juneteenth, both June 19 and 20 (unless specified), in Philadelphia.

GROCERY STORES

✅ Acme Markets locations will be open for normal hours. Check your local store’s hours at local.acmemarkets.com.

✅ Whole Foods will be open for normal business hours. Check your local store’s hours at wholefoodsmarket.com/stores.

✅ Giant locations will be open for regular hours. Check your local store’s hours at giantfoodstores.com/store-locator.

✅ South Philly Food Co-op will be open regular hours (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.).

✅ Sprouts will be open for its normal business hours.

✅ Trader Joe’s stores will be open for their regular hours.

✅ Aldi will be open for its normal hours. Use the store locator at aldi.us/stores/ to check your local store’s hours.

✅ Reading Terminal Market will be open.

LIQUOR STORES

Fine Wine & Good Spirits

✅ Fine Wine & Good Spirits will be open. Check your local store’s hours on the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store locator online.

MAIL AND PACKAGES

U.S. Postal Service

❌ Post offices are closed, and the USPS will not be delivering regular mail.

UPS, FedEx, and DHL

❌ UPS will be closed on Jun 19. Only UPS Express Critical service will be available. Note that UPS is open on June 20.

✅ FedEx will work normal hours on both days.

✅ DHL will be open.

BANKS

❌ TD Bank will be closed on June 19. Note that TD Bank is open June 20.

TRANSIT

✅ SEPTA subways, trolleys, the Norristown High Speed Line, and Regional Rail will run on their normal Sunday and Monday schedule, a representative said. For more details on SEPTA schedules, visit septa.org.

✅ PATCO will operate on its regular Sunday and Monday schedule. ridepatco.org/schedules/schedules.asp.

PHARMACIES

CVS

✅ CVS locations will operate under normal business hours. Call ahead to your local store before visiting, or view its hours at cvs.com/store-locator/landing.

Rite Aid

✅ Rite Aid stores will be open for regular business. Call ahead for your local store’s hours, or check them online at riteaid.com/locations/search.html.

Walgreens

✅ Walgreens locations will be open for regular business hours. Check your local store’s hours at walgreens.com/storelocator.

TRASH COLLECTION

❌ There is no trash or recycling pickup on Juneteenth in Philadelphia. However, the city observes the holiday on Monday, June 20, so all trash pickups that week will take place a day later than scheduled. To find your trash and recycling collection day go to phila.gov.

BIG BOX RETAIL

Target

✅ Target locations will be open for regular business. Check your local store’s hours at target.com/store-locator/find-stores.

Lowe’s

✅ Lowe’s stores are open for normal business hours. Check your local store’s hours at lowes.com/store.

Home Depot

✅ Home Depot locations will be open for normal business hours. Check your local store’s hours at homedepot.com/l/storeDirectory.

SHOPPING MALLS

✅ The Shops at Liberty Place will be open.

✅ Fashion District Philadelphia, Philadelphia Mills, the King of Prussia Mall, and Cherry Hill Mall will be open for their regular hours.

