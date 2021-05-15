Confused by the new mask rules?

Here’s a simple flowchart to help make sense of the latest advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The headlines: If you’re vaccinated, you only have to wear a mask in a few circumstances. If you’re not vaccinated, you should keep wearing a mask, except for a small number of situations.

And, not to make it more complicated, but while Pennsylvania has accepted the CDC’s guidance, Philadelphia and New Jersey have not yet followed suit. So current mask guidelines remain in place.

When in doubt, it doesn’t hurt to wear one. We’re all used to them by now, right?

