Memorial Day is always the last Monday of May. This year, the federal holiday falls on May 30.

This federal holiday has been in U.S history for centuries, since the end of the Civil War. In 1868, a first version of this commemoration was called Decoration Day because families will decorate the graves of the fallen soldiers. But, it wasn’t until 1971 that Memorial Day actually became a federal holiday. Today, it keeps the essence of remembering those who have laid their life in service of the U.S military.

Here’s what’s open and closed on Memorial Day in Philadelphia:

Grocery stores

✅ Acme Markets locations will be open for normal hours. Check your local store’s hours at local.acmemarkets.com.

✅ Whole Foods will be open for normal business hours. Check your local store’s hours at wholefoodsmarket.com/stores.

✅ Giant locations will be open for regular hours. Check your local store’s hours at giantfoodstores.com/store-locator.

✅ South Philly Food Co-op will be open regular hours (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.).

✅ Sprouts will be open for its normal business hours.

✅ Trader Joe’s stores will be open for their regular hours.

✅ Aldi will be open for their normal hours. Use their store locator at aldi.us/stores/ to check your local store’s hours.

❌ Reading Terminal Market will be closed.

Liquor stores

Fine Wine & Good Spirits

✅ Locations that are normally open on Mondays will be open for regular business hours. Check your local store’s hours on the FWGS store locator online.

Mail and packages

United States Postal Service

❌ Post offices are closed, and the USPS will not be delivering regular mail. But you can still get services online from USPS.

UPS, FedEx, and DHL

❌ UPS will be closed. Only UPS Express Critical service will be available.

❌ Most FedEx services will be closed, with the exception of FedEx Custom Critical. FedEx Office will operate with modified hours.

❌ DHL will be closed.

Banks

❌ Most banks are closed, but check with your individual branch to ensure they are open under modified hours.

Transit

✅ SEPTA subways, trolleys, the Norristown High Speed Line, and Regional Rail will run on the Sunday schedule, a representative said. For more details on SEPTA schedules, visit septa.org.

✅ PATCO will operate on its regular schedule, but a track work schedule may be in effect, a representative said. For the latest scheduling updates, check ridepatco.org/schedules/schedules.asp.

Pharmacies

CVS

✅ CVS locations will operate under normal business hours. Call ahead to your local store before visiting, or view its hours at cvs.com/store-locator/landing.

Rite Aid

✅ Rite Aid stores will be open for regular business. Call ahead for your local store’s hours, or check them online at riteaid.com/locations/search.html.

Walgreens

✅ Walgreens locations will be open for regular business hours. Check your local store’s hours at walgreens.com/storelocator.

Trash collection

❌ There is no trash or recycling pickup on Memorial Day in Philadelphia. All trash pickups this week will take place a day later than scheduled. To find your trash and recycling collection day go to phila.gov.

Big box retail

Target

✅ Target locations will be open for regular business. Check your local store’s hours at target.com/store-locator/find-stores.

Lowe’s

✅ Lowe’s stores are open for normal business hours. Check your local store’s hours at lowes.com/store.

Home Depot

✅ Home Depot locations will be open for normal business hours. Check your local store’s hours at homedepot.com/l/storeDirectory.

Shopping malls

❌ The Shops at Liberty Place will be closed.

✅ Fashion District Philadelphia, Philadelphia Mills, the King of Prussia Mall, and Cherry Hill Mall will be open for their regular hours.

