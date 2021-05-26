Here are some of the businesses and government agencies that are opened or closed on Memorial Day in the Philadelphia region.
Pennsylvania and New Jersey
Philadelphia
Trash and garbage collection
Trash and recyclables will not be picked up. Collections will be one day late the remainder of the week.
Parking
No meter enforcement in Philadelphia. For more info visit philapark.org/holiday-parking.
Open attractions
Some attractions will require reservations due to coronavirus restrictions and limited hours.
Closed attractions
Transportation
SEPTA’s Regional Rail, City, and Suburban Transit lines will operate on special holiday schedules. For information, call 215-580-7800 or visit www.septa.org.
PATCO High-Speed Line trains between Philadelphia and Lindenwold will operate on holiday schedules. For information, call 856-772-6900 or visit www.ridepatco.org.
NJ Transit buses will operate on various schedules. For individual route information, call 973-275-5555 www.njtransit.com.
