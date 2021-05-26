Here are some of the businesses and government agencies that are opened or closed on Memorial Day in the Philadelphia region.

Pennsylvania and New Jersey

Business Pennsylvania New Jersey Banks Optional Optional Savings & Loan Optional Optional Federal agencies Closed Closed Federal Courts Closed Closed State agencies Closed Closed Local/state courts Closed Closed Liquor stores Varies by store Optional Postal service Closed Closed Vaccine clinics Varies by clinic Varies by clinic

Philadelphia

Arraignment court at the Criminal Justice Center Open City agencies Closed District health centers Closed Libraries Closed Recreational centers Closed Vaccine clinics Varies by clinic

Trash and garbage collection

Trash and recyclables will not be picked up. Collections will be one day late the remainder of the week.

Parking

No meter enforcement in Philadelphia. For more info visit philapark.org/holiday-parking.

Open attractions

Some attractions will require reservations due to coronavirus restrictions and limited hours.

Closed attractions

Transportation

SEPTA’s Regional Rail, City, and Suburban Transit lines will operate on special holiday schedules. For information, call 215-580-7800 or visit www.septa.org.

PATCO High-Speed Line trains between Philadelphia and Lindenwold will operate on holiday schedules. For information, call 856-772-6900 or visit www.ridepatco.org.

NJ Transit buses will operate on various schedules. For individual route information, call 973-275-5555 www.njtransit.com.

