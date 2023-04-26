By now, most people that head “down the Shore” know basic beach etiquette and the usual laws of small shore towns — like not being excessively loud after 10 p.m. However, new laws that you may not know about are constantly popping up.

A fast way to damper a vacation is getting fined or ticketed for offenses you didn’t even know were illegal. There are new rules enacted in various Shore towns recently that you’ll need to know, from underage curfews to parking the right way.

Here are the new laws passed in New Jersey shore towns in 2023.

Backpacks in Sea Isle City

On March 28, Sea Isle City enacted a new rule for everyone, including adults, that bans bags larger than 8 by 6 by 8 inches deep from the Promenade boardwalk, beaches and beachside streets between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. from May 15 to Sept. 15. This doesn’t include medical devices, equipment for journalists, people engaged in fishing, or Sea Isle City police officers.

Why is this a rule? In response to recent cases of teens gathering late at night, underage drinking and vandalism, this rule is meant to prevent teens from transporting beer, liquor or weapons, according to city officials.

Penalties: If police see a person on the Promenade, beach or beachside streets with a bag during restricted hours, they will fine adults $25 to $100. Minors will be given two warnings with the ability to remove the item from restricted areas, after the second warning police will take kids to the police station to call their parents.

Curfew in Sea Isle City

On the same day Sea Isle City banned bags after 10 p.m., they also implemented a curfew for minors.

People under 18 cannot be out in public areas, unless with a parent or guardian, between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. from May 15 to Sept. 15. During the off-season, the curfew shifts to 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. This curfew doesn’t apply to minors traveling home from work, school or religious events. There’s also a 72-hour exemption prior to and on the night of Halloween.

Why is this a rule? For the same reason Sea Isle City wanted to ban backpacks — these towns are trying to prevent teens from congregating in large groups at nighttime which officials say leads to disruptive behavior.

Penalties: If police see a minor out in public areas after curfew, they will give two warnings with the ability for the minor to return home without penalty. After the second warning, police will bring kids to the police station and call their parents or guardian. Parents can be fined $250 to $1,500 if they knowingly let their child break curfew.

Ocean City police can detain minors for “breach of peace” violations

There is already a curfew for people under 17 years old in Ocean City, which bans them from public areas unless supervised by a parent or guardian between the hours of 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. from May 16 to Sept. 30 — in the off-season, it’s 10:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. (this doesn’t include students and workers).

However, now police can detain underage people for “breach of the peace” offenses, which cover a variety of violations like breaking curfew, making excessive noise, or activity that police deem loud, indecent, obscene or offensive. This means police can now detain and bring underage people to the police station to call their parent or guardian.

Why is this a rule? Like other shore towns, city officials and law enforcement are looking for ways to deter disruptive teen behavior at night.

Penalties: If police see a minor breaking curfew or engaging in disruptive behavior, police can detain the minor and bring them to the police station to call their parent or guardian. Teens won’t be arrested or charged for these violations.

Pull “head-in” to park in Seaside Heights

In March, the Seaside Heights borough passed an ordinance requiring drivers to pull “head-in” when parking in diagonally angled parking spots. This impacts Ocean Terrace, Bay Boulevard, Grant Avenue, Hiering Avenue and Central Avenue where throughout are angled parking spaces.

Why is this a rule? City officials noted that some drivers prefer to back into the angled parking spots, which they say leads to accidents and increased traffic.

Penalties: If police see a car parked incorrectly in an angled parking spot, they will issue a ticket with a fine.

No gun policy reaffirmed in Atlantic City casinos

In February, each of the nine Atlantic City casinos enacted personal policies banning any firearms or weapons from casino property.

Why is this a rule? Firearms have actually always been banned in Atlantic City casinos under state regulations. However, after NJ Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law into effect in December that banned guns from casinos and other “sensitive places,” a federal judge tried stopping parts of the law from going into effect. In response, the president of the Casino Association of New Jersey, Mark Giannantonio, announced in February that all nine Atlantic City casinos would issue bans on firearms when guests are on casino property.

“The safety and well-being of our guests and employees is a top priority for the Atlantic City casino industry,” said Giannantonio in a press release. “Considering the Court Order temporarily restraining enforcement of the State law prohibiting the carrying of concealed firearms in public places, including casinos, all of the Atlantic City casinos are exercising their rights, as private property owners, to prohibit the carrying of firearms on their premises.”

Penalties: If a guest brings a gun to an Atlantic City casino, they will be asked to remove the gun from casino property. If they refuse, the casino can refuse to let that person onto the property. This policy is a casino owner exercising property rights so there’s no criminal charge, however if a person refuses to comply when asked to leave that could lead to police involvement.