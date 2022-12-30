In 2006, when Jen A. Miller ran her first 5K, she was the type of person to say she hated running — a seemingly one-off race back then. Now, a little more than 15 years later, Miller has completed more than a dozen marathons, written about running in national publications, and authored the book Running: A Love Story.

What can start as a fluke can turn into a lifetime love. Wherever you’re at in your running journey, if you want to start preparing for a short fun run, or longer, more intensive races like the Philadelphia Marathon or Broad Street Run, the time is now.

To bring you more insight, The Inquirer spoke with Miller and her running coach, Gerard Pescatore, a 26-time marathoner and certified running coach of Philly-area Sweat Equity Running to share their tips.

How to motivate yourself to run

Ask yourself: Why am I doing this?

“Find a reason in yourself why you’re going to start doing this or else you’re going to lose motivation,” Miller said. “But don’t compare yourself to [past performance]. Don’t compare yourself to what your spouse runs, what your friend runs, or the winner of the race runs — you’re running for yourself.”

This reason will carry you through discouragement when “hitting the wall,” Miller and Pescatore said.

How to find good running shoes

This isn’t about looking the part, it’s about safety. According to Miller and Pescatore, solid running shoes are going to run you $100 to $165. Top of the line can go for $250 and higher. You don’t need the best gear when starting out, but you do get what you pay for in terms of comfort and safety.

You’ll need to figure out the length and width of your feet, foot arch, and running gait (a person’s movement and pattern of running). Runners with high arches need more cushioning, while lower arches require more stability. Some runners have a gait where they land on the inside or outside of their feet causing their feet to shift in the shoe.

“I would encourage people to visit a local running store. Staff at most independent running stores are very knowledgeable,” Pescatore said. “They’ll do a shoe fitting, a foot or a gait analysis for you. If you feel a little intimidated, go with a friend.”

Not only do local independent running stores help you find the right shoe and let you test them, Miller and Pescatore said, it supports the running community in your area. Plus, many local stores have free organized runs where you can meet others.