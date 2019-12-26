Happy New Year, everyone. Here’s what’s open and closed on the first day of 2022.

Grocery stores

Acme Markets

✅ Most stores will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Whole Foods

✅ Most Whole Foods locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Giant Food Stores

✅ Giant stores will be open on New Year’s Day with regular hours, although store hours can vary by location. You can use their store locator to check this at giantfoodstores.com/store-locator.

Sprouts Farmers Market

✅ Most Sprouts will be open on New Year’s Day with regular hours on New Year’s Day, but hours may vary by location. Check your local store’s hours at sprouts.com/store/pa.

Trader Joes

❌ All locations will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Aldi

❌ All locations will be closed on Jan. 1.

Reading Terminal Market

❌ The market will be closed.

South Philly Food Co-op

❌ South Philly Food Co-op will be closed.

Liquor stores

Fine Wine and Good Spirits

❌ All locations will be closed.

Mail and packages

United States Postal Service

❌ All USPS locations are closed on New Year’s Day and there is no mail delivery.

UPS, FedEx, and DHL

❌ There will be no UPS, FedEx, or DHL pickup or delivery service (excluding UPS Express Critical and FedEx Custom Critical).

Banks

❌ Banks are closed on New Year’s Day.

Transit

SEPTA

✅ Most SEPTA services will operate on a Saturday schedule on New Year’s Day, but some lines may operate on special schedules. For more details on SEPTA schedules, visit septa.org/schedules/.

PATCO

✅ PATCO will be running. For the latest scheduling updates, check ridepatco.org/schedules/schedules.asp.

Pharmacies

CVS

✅ Many locations will operate under regular hours on New Year’s Day, but some stores may have reduced hours. Call ahead to your local store before visiting, or view its hours at cvs.com/store-locator/landing.

Rite Aid

✅ Many Rite Aid stores will be open, but hours may vary (including for pharmacies). Call ahead for your local store’s hours, or check them online at riteaid.com/locations.

Walgreens

✅ Many locations are open on New Year’s Day, though the pharmacies at many locations are closed. Check your local store’s hours at walgreens.com/storelocator.

Trash collection

❌ There is no trash and recycling pickup on New Year’s Day in Philadelphia. Trash and recycling collection due to be picked up on Friday, Jan. 1 will be picked up instead on Saturday, Jan. 2.

Big box retail

Walmart

✅ Stores will be open with normal hours on New Year’s Day.

Target

✅ Stores will be open for normal hours on New Year’s Day.

Lowe’s

✅ Stores will have regular operating hours on New Year’s Day.

Home Depot

✅ Stores will be open regular hours on New Year’s Day.

Shopping malls

✅ Fashion District Philadelphia, King of Prussia, Philadelphia Mills, the Shops at Liberty Place, and Cherry Hill Mall will be open on New Year’s Day.

Outdoor activities

Mummers Parade

✅ The Mummers Parade is back in full swing this year, kicking off at 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day from City Hall. The parade goes south on Broad St. to Washington Ave.

Ice Skating

✅ Penn’s Landing’s Blue Cross RiverRink is open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. You need to reserve tickets in advance. In Dilworth Park, both the ice rink and the Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin are open from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Reserve tickets in advance here.

