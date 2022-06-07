The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

The Philadelphia Flower Show is back at South Philly’s FDR Park for the second year. This year’s theme “In Full Bloom,” is meant to be a journey through the healing power of nature.

Looking to go? Here’s what to expect:

Hours

The 2022 PHS Flower Show runs from June 11 to 19. You can visit between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., except on June 18, when the show stays open until 11:30 p.m. for Flowers After Hours.

The Flower Show is outdoors, and open rain or shine.

Tickets

There are two types of tickets: date-specific and any day. “Any Day” tickets, which you can use when you want, are $5 more expensive, but give you more flexibility in case it rains. Both tickets also let you enter The American Swedish Historical Museum for free. Here is how much you can expect to pay:

Adults : $45-$50.

Young adults (18-29): $30-$35.

Children (5-17): $20-$25. Kids under four enter for free.

Family discounts: There are two packages: Two adults and one child ($105), or two adults and two children ($120).

You can buy tickets on-site at the main entrance gates. If you prefer to get tickets ahead of time, buy them on the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society website.

Stay for as long as you want, but once you leave there is no re-entry.

Activities and events

The 2022 Flower show brings all new exhibitions and entertainment for all ages:

Exhibits: New designs this year include an oasis, meadows, and sustainable gardens. Walk around and experience the work of 40 landscape architects, garden designers, and florists, such as Ann-Marie Powell, Wambui Ippolito, and Martha Schwartz Partners (included with admission)

Activities: The calendar of activities includes early morning photography tours lead by a professional photographer (June 13-17, $130), gardening workshops (daily, $10), the kid-friendly family frolic event on Father’s Day (June 19, free), The Flowers After Hours party featuring SNACKTIME (June 18, $75), and more.

Artisan Row: Learn how to make floral crowns, personalized candles, dried floral arrangements, and botanical jewelry. ($20-$25 per craft)

Kids Cocoon: It’s a playground inspired by butterfly and pollinator gardens. Children can learn about pollinators, plant seeds and take them home for free, as well as play. (Free)

Butterflies Live: This experience lets you enter a butterfly habitat, see how they interact with each other and their surroundings, and respectfully take pictures. There will be more than a thousand butterflies on display. ($5 per person)

Live Music: The Food Bazaar hosts live music three times a day. Twenty-seven local artists are scheduled to play, including Hiruy Tirfe Quartet, Taylor Kelly, and Alonzo Demetrius.

Food and drink

There are multiple spots to grab a bite during the show.

At the Food Bazaar , you can get food from a variety of vendors, while artists play live music.

The Boathouse is said to have the best view of the show grounds. It’s a casual sit-down restaurant, where you can find sandwiches, salads, and Bavarian pretzels. Prices range from $6-$15.

The Lakes offers a more formal restaurant experience, with seated tableside service. They have a four-course prix fixe meal for $30, or order things like asiago dip, or heirloom tomato and burrata salad a la carte. Reservations are not available. Prices range from $8-$30.

For those over 21, the restaurants will be serving drinks, and the Food Bazaar will be selling cocktails. But, if you want to do some free alcohol tasting, Fine Wine & Good Spirits will be hosting a happy hour from June 13 to 17 between 4-8 p.m.

Public Transportation

You can take the Broad St. line and exit at NGR Station, or hop on the Bus Route 17 and exit at 20th & Pattison. That would leave you a block away from the Flower Show entrance.

Parking

There are five parking lots for you to park close to the show: two at Citizens Bank Park, two at Wells Fargo Center, and one at the Naval Hospital Lot. You can pay for parking onsite, but, with seven sports events and two concerts in the same week as the show, buying a parking voucher online might be a better choice. Vouchers cost $22 for the whole day or $44 if you have a bigger vehicle, such as an RV or larger truck.

Where does the money go?

The Philadelphia Flower Show is an event organized by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society. The nonprofit, created in 1827, uses the funds to plant trees, provide low-cost gardening programs, design and maintain free public gardens, and support 165 community gardens.