Many Philly museums have reopened, with limits. Whether you’re ready or not to bring your family inside one, you can have choices this week: The Academy of Natural Sciences, at long last, debuts its pre-, prehistoric, in-person exhibit of monstrous dinosaur predecessors, and also hosts a virtual environmental justice festival. There’s a simple (and messy) new art project coming online from the Magic Gardens, and still room in truly grown-up friendly early childhood classes with Mr. John’s Music. Another reason to go online: Book ice skating tickets at Dilworth Park for their beloved Superhero Skate.