📅 This calendar is updated every Sunday morning with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/kidscalendar
Many Philly museums have reopened, with limits. Whether you’re ready or not to bring your family inside one, you can have choices this week: The Academy of Natural Sciences, at long last, debuts its pre-, prehistoric, in-person exhibit of monstrous dinosaur predecessors, and also hosts a virtual environmental justice festival. There’s a simple (and messy) new art project coming online from the Magic Gardens, and still room in truly grown-up friendly early childhood classes with Mr. John’s Music. Another reason to go online: Book ice skating tickets at Dilworth Park for their beloved Superhero Skate.
🦖 Permian Monsters: Life Before the Dinosaurs (Ages 2+ / museum / science / in-person / multi-day) They can tell you all about a brachiosaurus or T-Rex, but are your kids fluent in Dinocephalian Titanophoneus or saber-tooth gorgonopsid? Permian monsters existed 290 million years ago — long before dinos were even an idea, but not that long, compared to the time we’ve been waiting for the Academy of Natural Sciences to debut its new exhibit of animatronic creatures, models and artwork. (free-$22, through Jan. 17, 2022, ansp.org, map, add to calendar)
🎶 Mr. John’s Music (Ages 0-4 / music / virtual / kid-friendly / multi-day) While these 8-student, early childhood music classes may seem standard — drumming, sing-alongs, shaker-shaking, shoutouts to each child in a Zoom square — they’re not. Every week, teacher Lilly Dixon honors a musical superstar. Coming up: Destiny’s Child (week of Jan. 11), The Rolling Stones, (Jan. 18), then Tina Turner, the Police, and Selena. This week, the spacious Bella Vista studio reopens for private music lessons. Registration required. ($150 for series, multiple timeslots on Mon. and Wed. through Feb. 24, misterjohnsmusic.com, add to calendar)
🎨 Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens’ Family Jams (Ages 5+ / art / virtual / free) Shaving cream, food coloring, watercolor paper or cardstock, a ruler, tray or baking dish, and skewer, stick, or pencil — and lots of paper towels — are the only tools you need to create marbleized paper inspired by mosaicist Izaiah Zagar’s improvisational process. The gardens’ website provides a video tutorial and a PDF to follow. (Free, Jan. 10, noon-4 p.m. phillymagicgardens.org, add to calendar)
🍃 Environmental Justice Week at the Academy of Natural Sciences (Ages 4+ / science / virtual / multi-day / free) In the run up to MLK Day, the museum hosts a festival that begins with the basics of environmental justice — starting with Zoom call that answers the question, “What is it?” (Jan. 11, 3-4 p.m) — and continues with a Facebook Live reading of Carmen Bogan’s “Where’s Rodney” (Jan. 12, 10-10:30 a.m., ages 4-8), virtual field trip to Tinicum Marsh (Jan. 15, 1-2 p.m., all ages), “Ask the Scientist” about championing conservation (Jan. 16, 10-10:30 a.m., ages 8-11), and a talk about inclusivity in outdoor spaces with biologist Corina Newsome (Jan. 19, 6-7 p.m., ages 9 & up). Registration required. (Free, Jan. 11-19, ansp.org, add to calendar)
⛸️ Superhero Skate at Dilworth Park (Ages 4+ / seasonal / in-person / outdoors) Ice skating seems more popular than ever because … what else you gonna do? The Rothman Rink at City Hall ups the allure by letting tiny gliders put their Avengers costumes to good use during a playful theme skate. After: $4 hot chocolates all around in the warming cabin. Reservations suggested. ($5 ages 10 and under, $7 adults, $10 skate rental, $15 penguin skate aid, Jan. 16, noon-3 p.m., centercityphila.org, map, add to calendar)