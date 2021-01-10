📅 This calendar is updated every Monday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/kidscalendar

Lately, all adults seem to be talking about is taking off their masks. But kids, who, let’s face it, have adjusted better to mask-wearing than most adults, are just psyched to be able to touch stuff again. Naturally, the Please Touch Museum was first to get back into the hands-on zone, albeit little by little, reservation by reservation. Now, the Mercer Museum is getting into the act with an interactive children’s exhibit about measurement. No-touching still applies to the coming-soon trains at Morris Arboretum, however, and there remain plenty of virtual options for families who prefer their kids keep their hands to themselves.

Measurement Rules at the Mercer Museum 🎒

(Science / STEM / in-person / multiday) The Mercer welcomes back hands-on learning with an exhibit on loan from the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. Odometers that measure your running speed and a scale that weighs you in chickens are complemented by a Bucks County couple’s personal collection of antiques that measure. Reservations required. Ages 2-10. ($8-$15, May 23-Sept. 6, Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 84 S. Pine St., Doylestown, mercermuseum.org)

Reopening of Spruce Street Harbor Park ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / free) A sure sign of summer is the return of Spruce Street Harbor Park, which opens in time for Memorial Day weekend. Starting Wednesday, you can visit the waterfront pop-up park for food and drinks on the lawn or down at the floating barge bar. Other activities include lounging in one of the many colorful hammocks or playing an arcade game or two. (Free, May 26-Sept. 26, delawareriverwaterfront.com, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.)

Memorial Day Weekend at the Museum of the American Revolution 🏛️

(History / in-person / multiday) Veterans, military, and Blue Star families can book free tickets ahead of the long weekend to explore the permanent exhibits of Old City’s Revolutionary War museum. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., a discovery cart teaches kids about less-known flag maker Rebecca Flower Young, who also made drum cases for the cause. Other activities include writing postcards to Blue and Gold Star Families, and, at home, crafting commemorative ribbons. (Under age 5, free, ages 6-17, $13, adults, $21, May 27-31, 101 S. Third St., amrevmuseum.org)

Philadelphia Museum of Art’s Friday Art Club 🎨

(Art / virtual / free) Abstract elementary school artists can collage their hearts out, under the virtual tutelage of a PMA educator. This week’s club meeting traces its inspiration from the works of Sonia Delaunay. Ages 6-10. (Donations encouraged, May 28, 3:30-4:15 p.m., philamuseum.org)

Morris Arboretum Garden Railway 🌳

(Outdoors / in-person / multiday) Foliage is nice, but chances are, if you’re still wearing short pants, you’re more into little trains that run between the plants, and, this year, among the Eiffel Tower, Hagia Sophia, Egyptian pyramids, and Great Wall of China. Morris Arboretum resurrects its engines and cars, adding to an eminently explore-able oasis that includes a canopy climbing net, wire sculpture dangling from treetops, a looping stick maze, and charming Fairy Woods. Ages 1-12. ($20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 ages 3-17, $2 ACCESS cardholders, free under 3, May 29-Oct. 11, Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 100 E. Northwestern Ave., morrisarboretum.org)

Public Kayak Tours at Glen Foerd 🚣‍♀️

(Nature / in-person) As lovely Glen Foerd completes construction on a new dock, they’ll launch their seasonal kayak tours from a tide-based location nearby. Each four-mile tandem paddle in a basin-like stretch of the Delaware delights birders and historic house lovers. The scenic turnaround point: Andalusia Historic House, Gardens and Arboretum. Duos only. Masks required pre-launch. Registration and signed waiver required. Kayakers under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Ages 12+. ($80 per duo, May 29, June 12, 19, 26, 10 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m., glenfoerd.org, 5001 Grant Ave.)

Grow & Walk Philly 🥕

(Walk / nature / in-person / multiday) Black Girls with Green Thumbs lead walks through West Oak Lane from the neighborhood’s library veggie garden to Green Tree School’s sensory garden, to Pennypacker School’s own vegetable plot, and, in the event’s last week, Awbury Arboretum for a party with a side of fitness. The point: get healthy in the great outdoors. Ages 5+. (Free-$20, May 29, June 12 & 27, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., eventbrite.com, 2000 E. Washington Ln.)

International Family Day at the Michener Art Museum 📚

(Theater / music / virtual) The Michener replays a performance of stories from Puerto Rico, Spain, South America, and the Bronx by musician David Gonzales. This tribute to Spanish-speaking regions and cultures doubles as a mini-language tutorial, where singalongs aid with retention, pronunciation and usage. Ages 4-12. ($5-$10, May 30, 1-2 p.m., michenerartmuseum.org)

ONGOING

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest ☀️

(Skating / in-person / multiday) Rubber mats have replaced the ice: The RiverRink has reopened for roller skating. Just like in winter, capacity is limited, masks are required, reservations are recommended, sessions last 90 minutes, Independence Blue Cross cardholders get in free, and songs are Top 40. There’s a pay-to-ride Ferris wheel too. Ages 4+. (Admission: Free-$5, skate rental: $10, through Sept. 26, 101. S. Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

Strawberry Festival, Peddler’s Village 🍓

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free) It’s just about berry picking time at local farms, and Peddler’s Village is celebrating with three weekends of jam selling, craft making, stilt walking, music playing, and, albeit not at all for little kids, ax throwing. Kids can paint flower pots on May 29 and 30. Go with YoYo will be performing her fitness-y musical act for littles on May 29 and 30. Ages 2+. (Free, May 29, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Routes 2020 & 263, Lahaska, peddlersvillage.com)

Big Time: Life in an Endangerous Age, Philadelphia Zoo 🦕

(Animals / in-person / multiday) Twenty-four life-size animatronic dinosaurs and their saber-tooth tiger and woolly mammoth friends: They’re not just for the Academy of Natural Sciences or stadium parking lots anymore. The prehistoric predecessors to the zoo’s real-life residents take you on a trip through time. Also new: a limited-edition Dino-Key unlocks true dino stories throughout the exhibit. Ages 2+. (Zoo admission: $19-24; Big Time admission: additional $6; members only: through Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., philadelphiazoo.org)

Wee Folk Classes 🎵

(Music / virtual) Most little kid music sessions rely heavily on folk music, but only one is brought to you by the folky folks at the Philadelphia Folksong Society. Teacher Molly Herbert-Wilson Zooms her sing-alongs, storytelling, rhythm lessons, and good vibes into playrooms far and wide. No worries if class conflicts with morning nap: They’ll send you the recording. Ages 0-4. ($5 per class, Tuesdays through May 25, 10 a.m., pfs.org)

Franklin Square Fountain Show ⛲

(Outdoors / in-person / free) It’s all about the small pleasures lately, and passing through Franklin Square while “Motownphilly” plays, lights glow, and water spouts from the park’s historic fountain is one of them. Shows take place on the half hour. All ages. (Through May 29, noon-9 p.m., through Sept. 26, noon-10 p.m., 200 N. Sixth St., historicphiladelphia.org)

Roller Skating Rink at Dilworth Park ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person) Taking a cue from Penn’s Landing (and the thousands of pairs of roller skates families didn’t think kids would actually use until about a year ago), the plaza facing City Hall turns ice rink space over to the other kind of skating. The new, retro rink has a checkerboard floor and hula hoops overhead. Limited tickets available, masks required, reservations recommended. Ages 4+. (Admission, $5-$10, skate rental $5, locker rental $10 through June 27, 15th & Market Sts., centercityphila.org)

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition 🖍️

(Ages 6-12 / in-person / museums). Wanna know how crayons are made? Take a road trip to Easton. Want to measure your creative thinking skills? Head to the Franklin Institute’s new, world premiere exhibit of 150 colorful, space-, sea-, and otherwise-inspired installations designed to test guests’ abilities to problem solve. If the concept sounds a bit too abstract for your kids to envision, just tell them they’ll get RFID wristbands that’ll show them how smart they are. ($23 adult, $19 ages 3-11, free under 3, through July 18, Wednesdays through Sundays, 222 N. 20th St., fi.edu)

Phillypumptrack 🚴‍♂️

(Biking / in-person / free / multiday) Volunteers have dug out the gaps between the person-made hills along Parkside, and the track is ready for bike riding. You don’t need to have your own dirt bike, BMX bike, or even helmet: Those are available to borrow, free of charge. Closed-toe shoes, masks, and for riders under 18, signed waiver required. Ages 5+, with 5-and-under days to be announced. (Free, Tuesdays-Saturdays through October 30, noon-5 p.m., based on weather and volunteer availability, Parkside Ave. N., phillypumptrack.org)

A New View: Camden 🎨

(Art / free / in-person) The message of Camden’s six-site outdoor art exhibit: Don’t trash your city. The message kids will leave with: A 36-foot-long sculpture of a cat made out of old car hoods, a 15-foot-tall, trash-collecting creature, and mealworms that eat styrofoam are pretty cool. Ages 2+. (Free, through Oct. 31, anewviewcamden.com, various locations)

Bring Us Along: Virtual Nature Tours 🌳

(Nature / virtual / free / multiday) A new, super-attractive, extra-informative series of online nature tours gives you a glimpse into four parks (you’ll go to Tacony Creek Park twice) through five months. Each adventure is available in English and Spanish and teaches visitors about what to look at — and look out for — outdoors. In addition to expansive Tacony (for May and June), the tours include 3-acre Ethel Jordan Park in Abington, community-centric Vernon Park in Germantown, and the lush campus of Abington Friends School. Ages 5+. (Free, through Oct. 31, ttfwatershed.org)

