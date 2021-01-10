📅 This calendar is updated every Monday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/kidscalendar

Looking back isn’t something most of us feel like doing lately. There’s too much to look forward to. Literally — too much. Suddenly, families with kids have actual choices to make. Stroll among big, fake, life-like dinosaurs, or tour the Barnes for free, when the presence of other people with kids might make you less nervous about yours putting their little fingers on a Van Gogh? Catch a circus in Germantown, or pick strawberries and look at old cars in Medford? Just as school is winding down, activities are revving up.

Books & Beaks, Mt. Cuba Center 📚

(Nature / in-person / multiday) Storytime at a southern cousin of Longwood Gardens gets specific this month, featuring books that relate not just to birds, but to beaks. Each read-aloud starts with a book — Ruby’s Birds is on the to-do list — and ends with a just-for-littles lesson in ornithology. Weather permitting. Registration not required. Masks required for unvaccinated guests. Ages 2-5. ($15 adults, $8 ages 6-17, free 5 & under, June 3, 10, 17, & 24, 10:30–11 a.m., mtcubacenter.org, 3120 Barley Mill Rd., Hockessin, DE)

Hand to Hand Circus Festival 🎭

(Circus / performance art / in-person / multiday / free) FringeArts’ contemporary circus is back, with free-with-RSVP performances by Mt. Airy’s Circadium School on their campus (Test Flights, June 3, 7 p.m., 6452 Greene St.) and in Vernon Park (Monday is Years Long, June 5, 1 and 5 p.m., 5800 Germantown Ave.). Also returning: the outdoor Circus Midway at La Peg at Fringearts (free with RSVP, June 12, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 140 N. Columbus Blvd.), where guests get into the plate-spinning, acrobatic, juggling, and tightwire acts. Ages 5+. (Free with RSVP, June 3-13, fringearts.com, various locations)

Strawberry Festival Weekend, Johnson’s Corner Farm 🍓

(Seasonal / in-person / multiiday) Classic pick-your-own, pay-by-the-pound strawberries come with sides of strawberry sweets, barbecue, live music, and, on Friday night, classic cars at Medford’s cute, open-to-the-public farm. Advanced tickets required for strawberry picking. ($5-$6, free under 12 months, June 4, 5-8 p.m., June 5 & 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., johnsonsfarm.com, 133 Church Rd., Medford, NJ)

Dino Stroll 🦖

(Dinosaurs / in-person / multiday) Velociraptor fans mingle with several dozen life-size, animatronic, bellowing, vegan and carnivorous prehistoric beasts in the parking lot of Oaks’ Expo Center. The difference between this and last year’s parking-lot dinosaurs: These ones let you up close to examine, take pics with, and, in some cases, climb inside. Timed tickets. ($20, free ages 2 & under, June 5 & 6, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., dinostroll.com, 100 Station Ave., Oaks)

Naturally Awesome Days: Shells and Shores 🐚

(Science / in-person) The Academy of Natural Science’s seashell collection is impressive — and, on most days, locked away. On the first Saturday in June, however, conches, cockles, scallop, and other fanciful exoskeletons of adaptive sea creatures come out of hiding. Visitors go home with seashell craft kits. Advanced timed tickets recommended. Ages 4+. ($20-$22 adults, $16-$18 ages 2-12, free under 2, June 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., ansp.org, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.)

First Free Sunday, Barnes Foundation 🏛️

(Art / in-person / free) Timed tickets to visit the Barnes on the first Sunday of the month are free — and in demand. The museum recommends booking early — tickets become available at 10 a.m. on June 3 — and showing up on time in order to view Albert Barnes’ unbelievable art collection and the exhibition, Soutine / de Koonings: Conversations in Paint. Also on offer this month: Juneteenth and Black music-inspired sounds and sights. Ages 3+. (June 6, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., barnesfoundation.org, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.)

ONGOING

Public Kayak Tours at Glen Foerd 🚣‍♀️

(Nature / in-person) As lovely Glen Foerd completes construction on a new dock, they’ll launch their seasonal kayak tours from a tide-based location nearby. Each four-mile tandem paddle in a basin-like stretch of the Delaware delights birders and historic house lovers. The scenic turnaround point: Andalusia Historic House, Gardens and Arboretum. Duos only. Masks required pre-launch. Registration and signed waiver required. Kayakers under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Ages 12+. ($80 per duo, June 12, 19, 26, 10 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m., glenfoerd.org, 5001 Grant Ave.)

Grow & Walk Philly 🥕

(Walk / nature / in-person / multiday) Black Girls with Green Thumbs lead walks through West Oak Lane from the neighborhood’s library veggie garden to Green Tree School’s sensory garden, to Pennypacker School’s own vegetable plot, and, in the event’s last week, Awbury Arboretum for a party with a side of fitness. The point: get healthy in the great outdoors. Ages 5+. (Free-$20, June 12 & 27, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., eventbrite.com, 2000 E. Washington Ln.)

Measurement Rules at the Mercer Museum 🎒

(Science / STEM / in-person / multiday) The Mercer welcomes back hands-on learning with an exhibit on loan from the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. Odometers that measure your running speed and a scale that weighs you in chickens are complemented by a Bucks County couple’s personal collection of antiques that measure. Reservations required. Ages 2-10. ($8-$15, through Sept. 6, Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., mercermuseum.org, 84 S. Pine St., Doylestown)

Spruce Street Harbor Park ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / free) A sure sign of summer is the return of Spruce Street Harbor Park, which opens in time for Memorial Day weekend. Starting Wednesday, you can visit the waterfront pop-up park for food and drinks on the lawn or down at the floating barge bar. Other activities include lounging in one of the many colorful hammocks or playing an arcade game or two. (Free, through Sept. 26, delawareriverwaterfront.com, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.)

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest ☀️

(Skating / in-person / multiday) Rubber mats have replaced the ice: The RiverRink has reopened for roller skating. Just like in winter, capacity is limited, masks are required, reservations are recommended, sessions last 90 minutes, Independence Blue Cross cardholders get in free, and songs are Top 40. There’s a pay-to-ride Ferris wheel too. Ages 4+. (Admission: Free-$5, skate rental: $10, through Sept. 26, delawareriverwaterfront.com, 101. S. Columbus Blvd.)

Big Time: Life in an Endangerous Age, Philadelphia Zoo 🦕

(Animals / in-person / multiday) Twenty-four life-size animatronic dinosaurs and their saber-tooth tiger and woolly mammoth friends: They’re not just for the Academy of Natural Sciences or stadium parking lots anymore. The prehistoric predecessors to the zoo’s real-life residents take you on a trip through time. Also new: a limited-edition Dino-Key unlocks true dino stories throughout the exhibit. Ages 2+. (Zoo admission: $19-24; Big Time admission: additional $6; members only: through Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., philadelphiazoo.org)

Franklin Square Fountain Show ⛲

(Outdoors / in-person / free) It’s all about the small pleasures lately, and passing through Franklin Square while “Motownphilly” plays, lights glow, and water spouts from the park’s historic fountain is one of them. Shows take place on the half hour. All ages. (Through May 29, noon-9 p.m., through Sept. 26, noon-10 p.m., 200 N. Sixth St., historicphiladelphia.org)

Roller Skating Rink at Dilworth Park ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person) Taking a cue from Penn’s Landing (and the thousands of pairs of roller skates families didn’t think kids would actually use until about a year ago), the plaza facing City Hall turns ice rink space over to the other kind of skating. The new, retro rink has a checkerboard floor and hula hoops overhead. Limited tickets available, masks required, reservations recommended. Ages 4+. (Admission, $5-$10, skate rental $5, locker rental $10 through June 27, 15th & Market Sts., centercityphila.org)

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition 🖍️

(Ages 6-12 / in-person / museums). Wanna know how crayons are made? Take a road trip to Easton. Want to measure your creative thinking skills? Head to the Franklin Institute’s new, world premiere exhibit of 150 colorful, space-, sea-, and otherwise-inspired installations designed to test guests’ abilities to problem solve. If the concept sounds a bit too abstract for your kids to envision, just tell them they’ll get RFID wristbands that’ll show them how smart they are. ($23 adult, $19 ages 3-11, free under 3, through July 18, Wednesdays through Sundays, 222 N. 20th St., fi.edu)

Morris Arboretum Garden Railway 🌳

(Outdoors / in-person / multiday) Foliage is nice, but chances are, if you’re still wearing short pants, you’re more into little trains that run between the plants, and, this year, among the Eiffel Tower, Hagia Sophia, Egyptian pyramids, and Great Wall of China. Morris Arboretum resurrects its engines and cars, adding to an eminently explore-able oasis that includes a canopy climbing net, wire sculpture dangling from treetops, a looping stick maze, and charming Fairy Woods. Ages 1-12. ($20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 ages 3-17, $2 ACCESS cardholders, free under 3, through Oct. 11, Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 100 E. Northwestern Ave., morrisarboretum.org)

Phillypumptrack 🚴‍♂️

(Biking / in-person / free / multiday) Volunteers have dug out the gaps between the person-made hills along Parkside, and the track is ready for bike riding. You don’t need to have your own dirt bike, BMX bike, or even helmet: Those are available to borrow, free of charge. Closed-toe shoes, masks, and for riders under 18, signed waiver required. Ages 5+, with 5-and-under days to be announced. (Free, Tuesdays-Saturdays through October 30, noon-5 p.m., based on weather and volunteer availability, Parkside Ave. N., phillypumptrack.org)

A New View: Camden 🎨

(Art / free / in-person) The message of Camden’s six-site outdoor art exhibit: Don’t trash your city. The message kids will leave with: A 36-foot-long sculpture of a cat made out of old car hoods, a 15-foot-tall, trash-collecting creature, and mealworms that eat styrofoam are pretty cool. Ages 2+. (Free, through Oct. 31, anewviewcamden.com, various locations)

Bring Us Along: Virtual Nature Tours 🌳

(Nature / virtual / free / multiday) A new, super-attractive, extra-informative series of online nature tours gives you a glimpse into four parks (you’ll go to Tacony Creek Park twice) through five months. Each adventure is available in English and Spanish and teaches visitors about what to look at — and look out for — outdoors. In addition to expansive Tacony (for May and June), the tours include 3-acre Ethel Jordan Park in Abington, community-centric Vernon Park in Germantown, and the lush campus of Abington Friends School. Ages 5+. (Free, through Oct. 31, ttfwatershed.org)

