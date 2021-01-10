📅 This calendar is updated every Monday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/kidscalendar

Venues and media indicate events where children’s presence will induce fewer eye-rolls from adults — and where children might even have some fun — by labeling them “kid-friendly.” But what about parent-friendly? We all endure Paw Patrol, dance recitals, soccer matches, and all sorts of late-night needs for our kids. Well, here: this week’s events promise some grown-up enjoyment too.

Folk Tales in the Glen, People’s Light & Theatre 🎭

(Theater / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Malvern’s do-it-all performance venue refreshes its mini-morning frolics. Two animated storytellers lead the littles through outdoor adaptations of traditional tales from Southeast Asia, Korea, and the Lenape. Ages 2-8. ($35 for up to 4 adults/children and 1 infant, June 23-26, June 30-July 3, July 7-10, 15-17, 22-26, 29-31, 10 a.m., 39 Conestoga Rd., Malvern, peopleslight.org)

Storytime Sprouts, Mt. Cuba Center 📚

(Storytime / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) Mornings can be especially long for parents of early risers. Mt. Cuba does its part on Thursdays with read-alouds for little ones in a most bucolic setting. Ages 1-5. ($15 adults, $8 ages 6-17, free 5 & under, June 24, July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, Aug. 5, 12,19, 26, Sept. 2, 10:30-11 a.m., 3120 Barley Mill Rd., Hockessin, Del., mtcubacenter.org)

Art Kids Studio: Crafting Cosmos, Philadelphia Museum of Art 🎨

(Art / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) The Philadelphia Museum of Art summer children’s programming, formerly called Art Splash, is now Art Kids. The series includes small, by-reservation, in-person classes and playdates, virtual programming, and Art Kids Studio, a four-days-a-week drop-in — drop-in! — crafting sesh informed by the works of contemporary artists Lynda Benglis, Howardena Pindell, and Faith Ringgold. First up: Crafting Cosmos, where the focus is Pindell’s mixed media paintings. Ages 2-14. ($25 adults, $23 seniors, $14 students, free 18 & under, June 25-July 11, Thurs., Sat., Sun., 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fri., 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m., 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., philamuseum.org)

Midsommarfest, American Swedish Historical Museum 🌼

(Seasonal event / in-person / kid-friendly) FDR Park’s only museum is looking prettier than ever, thanks to the plantings left over from the Philadelphia Flower Show, which took place around it. More blooms return — this time, in wreaths for sale — during a distinctly Scandinavian outdoor celebration... Maypole, folk music, sweet rolls and all. All ages. ($6, free for 6 & under, June 26, 4-7 p.m., 1900 Pattison Ave., americanswedish.org)

The Bigger Picture, Chocolate Ballerina Company 🩰

(Dance / in-person and virtual / kid-friendly) There may be few, if any, seats left at FringeArts to view this extra special, all-Black ballet troupe’s one-day-only performance. But virtual seats are unlimited — and the onscreen show promises to be almost as amazing and way more convenient. Ages 3+. (In-person: $30 per person, virtual: $20 per household, June 26, 4 p.m., 140 N. Columbus Blvd., chocolateballerinacompany.com)

ONGOING

Books & Beaks, Mt. Cuba Center 📚

(Nature / in-person / multiday) Storytime at a southern cousin of Longwood Gardens gets specific this month, featuring books that relate not just to birds, but to beaks. Each read-aloud starts with a book — Ruby’s Birds is on the to-do list — and ends with a just-for-littles lesson in ornithology. Weather permitting. Registration not required. Masks required for unvaccinated guests. Ages 2-5. ($15 adults, $8 ages 6-17, free 5 & under, June 24, 10:30–11 a.m., 3120 Barley Mill Rd., Hockessin, Del. mtcubacenter.org)

Public Kayak Tours at Glen Foerd 🚣‍♀️

(Nature / in-person) As lovely Glen Foerd completes construction on a new dock, they’ll launch their seasonal kayak tours from a tide-based location nearby. Each four-mile tandem paddle in a basin-like stretch of the Delaware delights birders and historic house lovers. The scenic turnaround point: Andalusia Historic House, Gardens and Arboretum. Duos only. Masks required pre-launch. Registration and signed waiver required. Kayakers under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Ages 12+. ($80 per duo, June 26, 10 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m., 5001 Grant Ave., glenfoerd.org)

Pirates’ Passage, Adventure Aquarium 🏴‍☠️

(Science / history / performance / in-person / multiday) Ye olde pirates of the Delaware Bay inspire a new show in Adventure Aquarium’s redesigned Caribbean exhibit. Among tropical fish, seahorses, and spiny lobster, “Darkbeard” and his buccaneers sing, dance, perform, and lead a scavenger-style treasure hunt, a game show, and craft activities. Reservations required. Ages 2-10. ($32-35 ages 13-64, $30-$33 ages 65+, $22 ages 2-12, free under 2, through July 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun., 1 Riverside Dr., Camden, NJ, adventureaquarium.com)

Roller Skating Rink at Dilworth Park ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person) Taking a cue from Penn’s Landing (and the thousands of pairs of roller skates families didn’t think kids would actually use until about a year ago), the plaza facing City Hall turns ice rink space over to the other kind of skating. The new, retro rink has a checkerboard floor and hula hoops overhead. Limited tickets available, masks required, reservations recommended. Ages 4+. (Admission, $5-$10, skate rental $5, locker rental $10 through July 11, 15th & Market Sts., centercityphila.org)

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition at the Franklin Institute 🖍️

(Ages 6-12 / in-person / museums). Wanna know how crayons are made? Take a road trip to Easton. Want to measure your creative thinking skills? Head to the Franklin Institute’s new, world premiere exhibit of 150 colorful, space-, sea-, and otherwise-inspired installations designed to test guests’ abilities to problem solve. If the concept sounds a bit too abstract for your kids to envision, just tell them they’ll get RFID wristbands that’ll show them how smart they are. ($23 adult, $19 ages 3-11, free under 3, through July 18, Wednesdays through Sundays, 222 N. 20th St., fi.edu)

Measurement Rules at the Mercer Museum 🎒

(Science / STEM / in-person / multiday) The Mercer welcomes back hands-on learning with an exhibit on loan from the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. Odometers that measure your running speed and a scale that weighs you in chickens are complemented by a Bucks County couple’s personal collection of antiques that measure. Reservations required. Ages 2-10. ($8-$15, through Sept. 6, Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 84 S. Pine St., Doylestown, mercermuseum.org)

The Pigeon Comes to Philadelphia, Please Touch Museum 🐦

(Art / in-person / multiday) This new exhibition brings interactive games and displays featuring Elephant, Piggie, Knuffle Bunny, the Pigeon, and more quirky, iconic Mo Willems characters to the Please Touch. Will your kids let the pigeon eat a hotdog, or Duckling have a cookie? Just like in the books, it’s up to them. Reservations required. Masks for ages 2+. Ages 1-8. ($19-$22, through Sept. 12, 9 a.m.-noon, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Thursday-Sunday, opens on Wednesdays starting June 23, pleasetouchmuseum.org, 4231 Ave. of the Republic)

Spruce Street Harbor Park ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / free) A sure sign of summer is the return of Spruce Street Harbor Park, which opens in time for Memorial Day weekend. Starting Wednesday, you can visit the waterfront pop-up park for food and drinks on the lawn or down at the floating barge bar. Other activities include lounging in one of the many colorful hammocks or playing an arcade game or two. (Free, through Sept. 26, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest ☀️

(Skating / in-person / multiday) Rubber mats have replaced the ice: The RiverRink has reopened for roller skating. Just like in winter, capacity is limited, masks are required, reservations are recommended, sessions last 90 minutes, Independence Blue Cross cardholders get in free, and songs are Top 40. There’s a pay-to-ride Ferris wheel too. Ages 4+. (Admission: Free-$5, skate rental: $10, through Sept. 26, 101. S. Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

Big Time: Life in an Endangerous Age, Philadelphia Zoo 🦕

(Animals / in-person / multiday) Twenty-four life-size animatronic dinosaurs and their saber-tooth tiger and woolly mammoth friends: They’re not just for the Academy of Natural Sciences or stadium parking lots anymore. The prehistoric predecessors to the zoo’s real-life residents take you on a trip through time. Also new: a limited-edition Dino-Key unlocks true dino stories throughout the exhibit. Ages 2+. (Zoo admission: $19-24; Big Time admission: additional $6; members only: through Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., philadelphiazoo.org)

Franklin Square Fountain Show ⛲

(Outdoors / in-person / free) It’s all about the small pleasures lately, and passing through Franklin Square while “Motownphilly” plays, lights glow, and water spouts from the park’s historic fountain is one of them. Shows take place on the half hour. All ages. (Through Sept. 26, noon-10 p.m., 200 N. Sixth St., historicphiladelphia.org)

Morris Arboretum Garden Railway 🌳

(Outdoors / in-person / multiday) Foliage is nice, but chances are, if you’re still wearing short pants, you’re more into little trains that run between the plants, and, this year, among the Eiffel Tower, Hagia Sophia, Egyptian pyramids, and Great Wall of China. Morris Arboretum resurrects its engines and cars, adding to an eminently explore-able oasis that includes a canopy climbing net, wire sculpture dangling from treetops, a looping stick maze, and charming Fairy Woods. Ages 1-12. ($20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 ages 3-17, $2 ACCESS cardholders, free under 3, through Oct. 11, Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 100 E. Northwestern Ave., morrisarboretum.org)

Phillypumptrack 🚴‍♂️

(Biking / in-person / free / multiday) Volunteers have dug out the gaps between the person-made hills along Parkside, and the track is ready for bike riding. You don’t need to have your own dirt bike, BMX bike, or even helmet: Those are available to borrow, free of charge. Closed-toe shoes, masks, and for riders under 18, signed waiver required. Ages 5+, with 5-and-under days to be announced. (Free, Tuesdays-Saturdays through October 30, noon-5 p.m., based on weather and volunteer availability, Parkside Ave. N., phillypumptrack.org)

A New View: Camden 🎨

(Art / free / in-person) The message of Camden’s six-site outdoor art exhibit: Don’t trash your city. The message kids will leave with: A 36-foot-long sculpture of a cat made out of old car hoods, a 15-foot-tall, trash-collecting creature, and mealworms that eat styrofoam are pretty cool. Ages 2+. (Free, through Oct. 31, anewviewcamden.com, various locations)

Bring Us Along: Virtual Nature Tours 🌳

(Nature / virtual / free / multiday) A new, super-attractive, extra-informative series of online nature tours gives you a glimpse into four parks (you’ll go to Tacony Creek Park twice) through five months. Each adventure is available in English and Spanish and teaches visitors about what to look at — and look out for — outdoors. In addition to expansive Tacony (for May and June), the tours include 3-acre Ethel Jordan Park in Abington, community-centric Vernon Park in Germantown, and the lush campus of Abington Friends School. Ages 5+. (Free, through Oct. 31, ttfwatershed.org)

