It’s July something-teenth, that extra weird turning point when all of a sudden, before you even felt it begin, summer is half over. Seven weeks until school opens. Fewer weeks until school sports camps. All those hours in the hammock have been amazing, but maybe it’s time to, you know, do something. Here are some low-key in-person picks for those of us who need to catch up on the season.

Museum Explorers, Brandywine River Museum of Art 🎨

(Art / in-person) The Brandywine River Museum of Art’s reopening means more art for Chester Co. kids to make. The next few Thursday mornings, limited-size workshops will be devoted to “My Mini Museum” (July 15), “Animal Safari,” (July 22), and “Natural Beauty” (July 29). Reservations recommended. Ages 3-10. ($5 plus admission, which is free 5 & under, $6 ages 6-18, $18 adults, $15 ages 65+, July 22, 29, at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 Hoffmans Mill Rd., Chadds Ford, brandywine.org)

Pop Up Storytime at Croft Farm 📚

(Storytime / in-person / free) Cherry Hill’s recreation department and public library have arranged for outdoor read-alouds of children’s books at historic Croft Farm every Friday morning through mid-August. Afterward, it’s food truck Friday. BYO picnic blanket. Ages 2-7. (Free, Fridays through Aug. 13, 10:30-11 a.m., 100 Bortons Mills Rd., Cherry Hill, cherryhill-nj.com)

Plants in the Meadow, Pennypack Environmental Center 🌱

(Outdoors / in-person / multiday / free) Pennypack brings out a baker’s dozen of signs about onsite plants — sugar maple, wineberry, mountain mint, poison ivy — and pops them up along a quarter-mile trail for a self-guided botany lesson. Ages 5+ (July 12-19, 1-4 p.m., 8600 Verree Rd. facebook.com)

The Mirror: A Tale of Friendship, People’s Light 🎭

(Theater / in-person / multiday) The Malvern theater co. mounts its second installment of Folk Tales in the Glen on the green between its indoor performance halls. Two actors recount and sing an interactive international story to groups spread out on picnic blankets. Snacks available for purchase. Ages 2-8. ($35 for up to 4 adults/children and 1 infant, July 15-17, 22-24, 29-31, 10 a.m., 39 Conestoga Rd., Malvern, peopleslight.org)

Babe at Linton Memorial Park 📽️

(Movies / in-person / free) The drive-in trend continues regionally, including in Newtown’s Linton Park. Wednesday, they’ll screen the 1995 classic about a pig who dreams of sheepherding. Next up: Free Willy on July 21. Ages 7+. (July 14, 7 p.m., movie at 8 p.m., 108 S. Lincoln Ave., Newtown, boroughofnewtown.com)

Art Kids Studio: Field of Flowers, Philadelphia Museum of Art 🎨

(Art / in-person / multiday) Faith Ringgold’s spectacular scene of quilters making a quilt of sunflowers in a field of sunflowers inspires art-making at long tables placed in the South Vaulted Walkway in the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Ages 2-14. ($25 adults, $23 seniors, $14 students, free 18 & under, July 15-Aug. 8, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., philamuseum.org)

Kidchella, Smith Memorial Playground ☀️

(Music / in-person) Alex & the Kaleidoscope and City Love perform back-to-back in the second installment of Smith Memorial Playground’s summer kiddie concert series. The fare: R&B, hip-hop, and blues-infused rock. Also, snacks. Age 0-6. ($12, July 16, 5-7:30 p.m., 3500 Reservoir Dr., smithplayground.org)

Space Jam: A New Legacy at the The Navy Yard 📽️

(Movies / multiday) There’s no avoiding it. You and your car might as well relax outside at the Philadelphia Film Society’s Drive-In theater while you watch LeBron and Bugs in their goofy-good remake of Michael Jordan’s outer space, over-the-top basketball movie. Ages 6-12. Online sales only. ($12 adult, $8 ages 8 & under, July 16-18, 9:05 p.m., Admiral Peary Way &, League Island Blvd., filmadelphia.org)

ONGOING

Folk Tales in the Glen, People’s Light & Theatre 🎭

(Theater / in-person / multiday) Malvern’s do-it-all performance venue refreshes its mini-morning frolics. Two animated storytellers lead the littles through outdoor adaptations of traditional tales from Southeast Asia, Korea, and the Lenape. Ages 2-8. ($35 for up to 4 adults/children and 1 infant, July 22-26, 29-31, 10 a.m., 39 Conestoga Rd., Malvern, peopleslight.org)

Storytime Sprouts, Mt. Cuba Center 📚

(Storytime / in-person / multiday) Mornings can be especially long for parents of early risers. Mt. Cuba does its part on Thursdays with read-alouds for little ones in a most bucolic setting. Ages 1-5. ($15 adults, $8 ages 6-17, free 5 & under, July 22, 29, Aug. 5, 12,19, 26, Sept. 2, 10:30-11 a.m., 3120 Barley Mill Rd., Hockessin, Del., mtcubacenter.org)

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition at the Franklin Institute 🖍️

(Museum / in-person / multiday) Wanna know how crayons are made? Take a road trip to Easton. Want to measure your creative thinking skills? Head to the Franklin Institute’s new, world premiere exhibit of 150 colorful, space-, sea-, and otherwise-inspired installations designed to test guests’ abilities to problem solve. If the concept sounds a bit too abstract for your kids to envision, just tell them they’ll get RFID wristbands that’ll show them how smart they are. ($23 adult, $19 ages 3-11, free under 3, through July 18, Wednesdays through Sundays, 222 N. 20th St., fi.edu)

Art at Home, Philadelphia Museum of Art 🎨

(Art / virtual / multiday / free) The Philadelphia Museum of Art has carefully resumed in-person, indoor and outdoor children’s activities. For those who can’t get there, however, virtual clubs and limited-space online playdates refresh their themes each month. July’s 15-person Playdate takes Zoomers “Under the Sea.” Friday Art Clubs put art supplies (glue, crayons, etc.) to good use, creating abstract works inspired by Howardena Pindell. Ages 4-10. (Donations encouraged, Playdate, ages 4-7: July 16, 30, 10:30-11:15 a.m., 3:30-4:15 p.m., Art Club, ages 6-10: July 16, 23, 30, 3:30-4:15 p.m. philamuseum.org)

Blueberry Month, Peddler’s Village ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / free) It’s always some kind of month at Peddler’s Village, and July is devoted to blueberries, live blues bands on weekends, and, for four days, iridescent bubble magic by Meadow Perry (on July 17). Ages 2+. (Free, weekends through July 31, 2400 Street Rd., New Hope, peddlersvillage.com)

Art Kids Studio at the Philadelphia Museum of Art 🎨

(Art / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) The Philadelphia Museum of Art summer children’s programming, formerly called Art Splash, is now Art Kids. The series includes small, by-reservation, in-person classes and playdates, virtual programming, and Art Kids Studio, a four-days-a-week drop-in — drop-in! — crafting sesh informed by the works of contemporary artists Lynda Benglis, Howardena Pindell, and Faith Ringgold. Ages 2-14. ($25 adults, $23 seniors, $14 students, free 18 & under, through Sept. 5, Thurs., Sat., Sun., 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fri., 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m., 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., philamuseum.org)

Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals at the Da Vinci Science Center 🦕

(Science / in-person / multiday) Our animatronic friends from the Cretaceous Period return to Allentown’s science museum in an exhibit that’s delightfully more hands-on than last year’s. Visitors can scan, dig for, and ogle fossils as they learn why dinos took off and mammals took over. Reservations recommended. Ages 2+. ($14.95, free under age 3, through Sept. 6, Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun., noon-5 p.m., 3145 Hamilton Blvd. Bypass, Allentown, davincisciencecenter.org)

Measurement Rules at the Mercer Museum 🎒

(Science / STEM / in-person / multiday) The Mercer welcomes back hands-on learning with an exhibit on loan from the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. Odometers that measure your running speed and a scale that weighs you in chickens are complemented by a Bucks County couple’s personal collection of antiques that measure. Reservations required. Ages 2-10. ($8-$15, through Sept. 6, Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 84 S. Pine St., Doylestown, mercermuseum.org)

The Pigeon Comes to Philadelphia, Please Touch Museum 🐦

(Art / in-person / multiday) This new exhibition brings interactive games and displays featuring Elephant, Piggie, Knuffle Bunny, the Pigeon, and more quirky, iconic Mo Willems characters to the Please Touch. Will your kids let the pigeon eat a hotdog, or Duckling have a cookie? Just like in the books, it’s up to them. Reservations required. Masks for ages 2+. Ages 1-8. ($19-$22, through Sept. 12, 9 a.m.-noon, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Thursday-Sunday, opens on Wednesdays starting June 23, pleasetouchmuseum.org, 4231 Ave. of the Republic)

Spruce Street Harbor Park ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / free) A sure sign of summer is the return of Spruce Street Harbor Park, which opens in time for Memorial Day weekend. Starting Wednesday, you can visit the waterfront pop-up park for food and drinks on the lawn or down at the floating barge bar. Other activities include lounging in one of the many colorful hammocks or playing an arcade game or two. (Free, through Sept. 26, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest ☀️

(Skating / in-person / multiday) Rubber mats have replaced the ice: The RiverRink has reopened for roller skating. Just like in winter, capacity is limited, masks are required, reservations are recommended, sessions last 90 minutes, Independence Blue Cross cardholders get in free, and songs are Top 40. There’s a pay-to-ride Ferris wheel too. Ages 4+. (Admission: Free-$5, skate rental: $10, through Sept. 26, 101. S. Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

Big Time: Life in an Endangerous Age, Philadelphia Zoo 🦕

(Animals / in-person / multiday) Twenty-four life-size animatronic dinosaurs and their saber-tooth tiger and woolly mammoth friends: They’re not just for the Academy of Natural Sciences or stadium parking lots anymore. The prehistoric predecessors to the zoo’s real-life residents take you on a trip through time. Also new: a limited-edition Dino-Key unlocks true dino stories throughout the exhibit. Ages 2+. (Zoo admission: $19-24; Big Time admission: additional $6; members only: through Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., philadelphiazoo.org)

Franklin Square Fountain Show ⛲

(Outdoors / in-person / free) It’s all about the small pleasures lately, and passing through Franklin Square while “Motownphilly” plays, lights glow, and water spouts from the park’s historic fountain is one of them. Shows take place on the half hour. All ages. (Through Sept. 26, noon-10 p.m., 200 N. Sixth St., historicphiladelphia.org)

Morris Arboretum Garden Railway 🌳

(Outdoors / in-person / multiday) Foliage is nice, but chances are, if you’re still wearing short pants, you’re more into little trains that run between the plants, and, this year, among the Eiffel Tower, Hagia Sophia, Egyptian pyramids, and Great Wall of China. Morris Arboretum resurrects its engines and cars, adding to an eminently explore-able oasis that includes a canopy climbing net, wire sculpture dangling from treetops, a looping stick maze, and charming Fairy Woods. Ages 1-12. ($20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 ages 3-17, $2 ACCESS cardholders, free under 3, through Oct. 11, Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 100 E. Northwestern Ave., morrisarboretum.org)

Phillypumptrack 🚴‍♂️

(Biking / in-person / free / multiday) Volunteers have dug out the gaps between the person-made hills along Parkside, and the track is ready for bike riding. You don’t need to have your own dirt bike, BMX bike, or even helmet: Those are available to borrow, free of charge. Closed-toe shoes, masks, and for riders under 18, signed waiver required. Ages 5+, with 5-and-under days to be announced. (Free, Tuesdays-Saturdays through Oct. 30, noon-5 p.m., based on weather and volunteer availability, Parkside Ave. N., phillypumptrack.org)

A New View: Camden 🎨

(Art / free / in-person) The message of Camden’s six-site outdoor art exhibit: Don’t trash your city. The message kids will leave with: A 36-foot-long sculpture of a cat made out of old car hoods, a 15-foot-tall, trash-collecting creature, and mealworms that eat styrofoam are pretty cool. Ages 2+. (Free, through Oct. 31, anewviewcamden.com, various locations)

Bring Us Along: Virtual Nature Tours 🌳

(Nature / virtual / free / multiday) A new, super-attractive, extra-informative series of online nature tours gives you a glimpse into four parks (you’ll go to Tacony Creek Park twice) through five months. Each adventure is available in English and Spanish and teaches visitors about what to look at — and look out for — outdoors. In addition to expansive Tacony (for May and June), the tours include 3-acre Ethel Jordan Park in Abington, community-centric Vernon Park in Germantown, and the lush campus of Abington Friends School. Ages 5+. (Free, through Oct. 31, ttfwatershed.org)

