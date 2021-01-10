📅 This calendar is updated every Monday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/kidscalendar

» READ MORE: Submit an event to our calendar

Normalcy might not be exactly right around the corner, but Disney on Ice is back on tour, and that’s gotta mean something. In more normalcy news: the Academy of Natural Sciences has reopened their beloved Outside In exhibit. Also this week? Another great play is happening in Upper Darby, a giant outdoor game day is going down on the lawn of the Please Touch Museum, and the Positive Movement Drumline performs at the National Liberty Museum.

» READ MORE: Find more to do with our weekly events calendar

Outside In at the Academy of the Natural Sciences 🐍

(Science / in-person) Hands-on learning is the whole point of the permanent Outside In exhibit at the Academy of Natural Sciences, so it’s no surprise it has taken a while to reopen. It’s worth the wait: There are loads more animals — chuckwalla, jungle nymphs, blue-tongued skink, snakes, terrapins — plus animal skulls, a new and improved microscope station, and a working beehive. Still closed: the Big Dig and butterflies. Masks required. Ages 3-8. ($22 ages 13+, $19 seniors, students and military, $18 ages 2-12, free under 2, Open since July 28, Wednesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Spookley the Square Pumpkin, Upper Darby Performing Arts Center 🎭

(Theater / virtual and in-person) Halloween in August beats Christmas in July any summer. This tale of a pumpkin scorned for his shape and the spiders who save him reminds us that differences are cause for celebration — and that it’s never too early to start planning for costumes. Ages 3-7. ($10-$14, In-person: Aug. 4, 10:30 a.m., Aug. 5, 10:30 a.m. & 7 p.m., Aug. 6, 10:30 a.m., live stream: Aug. 6, 7 p.m., Aug. 7, 1:30 p.m., 601 N. Lansdowne Ave., Drexel Hill, udpac.org)

Game Day for Kids, Please Touch Museum 🎲

(Seasonal / in-person / free) The lawn between Kelly Pool and Memorial Hall hosts a free-for-all with giant checkers, bean bag tosses, loads of arts and crafts, and Minecraft play stations. The event is presented by the Public Citizens for Children and Youth. Groups welcome. Ages 2-12. (Free, Aug. 5, 1-4 p.m., 4231 Ave. of the Republic, pccy.org)

Disney on Ice, Wells Fargo Center ⛸️

(Performance / in-person) The plot of Mickey’s Search Party, a Disney/Pixar ice-skating production, may be thin, but the characters are enduring. Miguel, Moana, Elsa, Woody, Princess Jasmine, Princess Ariel, plus classics that even the grandparents remember from their childhoods promise to keep the littles in their seats (nearly) the whole time. Costumes not permitted for ages 14+. Ages 2-8. ($25-$160, tickets not required for ages 2 & under. Aug. 5, 7 p.m., Aug. 6-8, 11 a.m., 3 & 7 p.m., 3601 S. Broad St., wellsfargocenterphilly.com)

Kids Create, Mt. Cuba Center 🎨

(Art / in-person) Wilmington, DE-based folk artist Eunice LaFate teaches littles how to use natural materials to make a mural, and sends artists home with their own paintings, all in the lovely outdoor setting of Mt. Cuba. Ages 6-14. ($15 ages 18+, $8 ages 6-17, free 5 & under, Aug. 7, 12:30–2:30 p.m., 3120 Barley Mill Rd., Hockessin, DE, mtcubacenter.org)

Read ‘n’ Romp, National Liberty Museum 📚

(Books / music / in-person) Two read-alouds of author Carole Boston Weatherford’s Be a King: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Dream and You inspire listeners to “Beat the drum for justice,” and “March to your own conscience.” Between readings, the Positive Movement Drumline (the one with Elmo) beats non-metaphoric drums and teaches drumstick making. Registration recommended. Ages 3-5. ($12 adults, $10 seniors, $8 students, $6 ages 5-17, free 4 & under, Aug. 7, 11 a.m. & 1 p.m., 321 Chestnut St., libertymuseum.org)

» READ MORE: Our best Philly tips: Read our most useful stories

ONGOING

Family Yoga, Mt. Cuba Center 🧘🏽‍♀️

(Yoga / in-person / multiday) Last year, USA Today called Mt. Cuba “North America’s best botanical garden.” This year, the 1,083-acre preserve keeps things humble with every-other-Saturday yoga for the fam, on the grassy lawn. BYO mat. Stick around after for a woodland walk. Ages 4+. ($15 ages 18 and up, $8 ages 6-17, free under 6, August 7, August 21, 10:30-11:15 a.m., 3120 Barley Mill Rd., Hockessin, DE, mtcubacenter.org)

Storytime Sprouts, Mt. Cuba Center 📚

(Storytime / in-person / multiday) Mornings can be especially long for parents of early risers. Mt. Cuba does its part on Thursdays with read-alouds for little ones in a most bucolic setting. Ages 1-5. ($15 adults, $8 ages 6-17, free 5 & under, July 29, Aug. 5, 12, 19, 26, Sept. 2, 10:30-11 a.m., 3120 Barley Mill Rd., Hockessin, Del., mtcubacenter.org)

Art at Home, Philadelphia Museum of Art 🎨

(Art / virtual / multiday / free) The Philadelphia Museum of Art has carefully resumed in-person, indoor and outdoor children’s activities. For those who can’t get there, however, virtual clubs and limited-space online playdates refresh their themes each month. Friday Art Clubs put art supplies (glue, crayons, etc.) to good use, creating abstract works inspired by Howardena Pindell. Ages 4-10. (Donations encouraged, Playdate, ages 4-7: July 30, 10:30-11:15 a.m., 3:30-4:15 p.m., Art Club, ages 6-10: July 23, 30, 3:30-4:15 p.m. philamuseum.org)

Blueberry Month, Peddler’s Village ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / free) It’s always some kind of month at Peddler’s Village, and July is devoted to blueberries, live blues bands on weekends. Ages 2+. (Free, weekends through July 31, 2400 Street Rd., New Hope, peddlersvillage.com)

Art Kids Studio: Field of Flowers, Philadelphia Museum of Art 🎨

(Art / in-person / multiday) Faith Ringgold’s spectacular scene of quilters making a quilt of sunflowers in a field of sunflowers inspires art-making at long tables placed in the South Vaulted Walkway in the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Ages 2-14. ($25 adults, $23 seniors, $14 students, free 18 & under, through Aug. 8, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., philamuseum.org)

Pop Up Storytime at Croft Farm 📚

(Storytime / in-person / free) Cherry Hill’s recreation department and public library have arranged for outdoor read-alouds of children’s books at historic Croft Farm every Friday morning through mid-August. Afterward, it’s food truck Friday. BYO picnic blanket. Ages 2-7. (Free, Fridays through Aug. 13, 10:30-11 a.m., 100 Bortons Mills Rd., Cherry Hill, cherryhill-nj.com)

Art Kids Studio at the Philadelphia Museum of Art 🎨

(Art / in-person / multiday / kid-friendly) The Philadelphia Museum of Art summer children’s programming, formerly called Art Splash, is now Art Kids. The series includes small, by-reservation, in-person classes and playdates, virtual programming, and Art Kids Studio, a four-days-a-week drop-in — drop-in! — crafting sesh informed by the works of contemporary artists Lynda Benglis, Howardena Pindell, and Faith Ringgold. Ages 2-14. ($25 adults, $23 seniors, $14 students, free 18 & under, through Sept. 5, Thurs., Sat., Sun., 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fri., 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m., 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., philamuseum.org)

Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals at the Da Vinci Science Center 🦕

(Science / in-person / multiday) Our animatronic friends from the Cretaceous Period return to Allentown’s science museum in an exhibit that’s delightfully more hands-on than last year’s. Visitors can scan, dig for, and ogle fossils as they learn why dinos took off and mammals took over. Reservations recommended. Ages 2+. ($14.95, free under age 3, through Sept. 6, Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun., noon-5 p.m., 3145 Hamilton Blvd. Bypass, Allentown, davincisciencecenter.org)

Measurement Rules at the Mercer Museum 🎒

(Science / STEM / in-person / multiday) The Mercer welcomes back hands-on learning with an exhibit on loan from the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. Odometers that measure your running speed and a scale that weighs you in chickens are complemented by a Bucks County couple’s personal collection of antiques that measure. Reservations required. Ages 2-10. ($8-$15, through Sept. 6, Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 84 S. Pine St., Doylestown, mercermuseum.org)

The Pigeon Comes to Philadelphia, Please Touch Museum 🐦

(Art / in-person / multiday) This new exhibition brings interactive games and displays featuring Elephant, Piggie, Knuffle Bunny, the Pigeon, and more quirky, iconic Mo Willems characters to the Please Touch. Will your kids let the pigeon eat a hotdog, or Duckling have a cookie? Just like in the books, it’s up to them. Reservations required. Masks for ages 2+. Ages 1-8. ($19-$22, through Sept. 12, 9 a.m.-noon, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday, pleasetouchmuseum.org, 4231 Ave. of the Republic)

Spruce Street Harbor Park ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / free) A sure sign of summer is the return of Spruce Street Harbor Park, which opens in time for Memorial Day weekend. Starting Wednesday, you can visit the waterfront pop-up park for food and drinks on the lawn or down at the floating barge bar. Other activities include lounging in one of the many colorful hammocks or playing an arcade game or two. (Free, through Sept. 26, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest ☀️

(Skating / in-person / multiday) Rubber mats have replaced the ice: The RiverRink has reopened for roller skating. Just like in winter, capacity is limited, masks are required, reservations are recommended, sessions last 90 minutes, Independence Blue Cross cardholders get in free, and songs are Top 40. There’s a pay-to-ride Ferris wheel too. Ages 4+. (Admission: Free-$5, skate rental: $10, through Sept. 26, 101. S. Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

Big Time: Life in an Endangerous Age, Philadelphia Zoo 🦕

(Animals / in-person / multiday) Twenty-four life-size animatronic dinosaurs and their saber-tooth tiger and woolly mammoth friends: They’re not just for the Academy of Natural Sciences or stadium parking lots anymore. The prehistoric predecessors to the zoo’s real-life residents take you on a trip through time. Also new: a limited-edition Dino-Key unlocks true dino stories throughout the exhibit. Ages 2+. (Zoo admission: $19-24; Big Time admission: additional $6; members only: through Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., philadelphiazoo.org)

Franklin Square Fountain Show ⛲

(Outdoors / in-person / free) It’s all about the small pleasures lately, and passing through Franklin Square while “Motownphilly” plays, lights glow, and water spouts from the park’s historic fountain is one of them. Shows take place on the half hour. All ages. (Through Sept. 26, noon-10 p.m., 200 N. Sixth St., historicphiladelphia.org)

Morris Arboretum Garden Railway 🌳

(Outdoors / in-person / multiday) Foliage is nice, but chances are, if you’re still wearing short pants, you’re more into little trains that run between the plants, and, this year, among the Eiffel Tower, Hagia Sophia, Egyptian pyramids, and Great Wall of China. Morris Arboretum resurrects its engines and cars, adding to an eminently explore-able oasis that includes a canopy climbing net, wire sculpture dangling from treetops, a looping stick maze, and charming Fairy Woods. Ages 1-12. ($20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 ages 3-17, $2 ACCESS cardholders, free under 3, through Oct. 11, Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 100 E. Northwestern Ave., morrisarboretum.org)

Phillypumptrack 🚴‍♂️

(Biking / in-person / free / multiday) Volunteers have dug out the gaps between the person-made hills along Parkside, and the track is ready for bike riding. You don’t need to have your own dirt bike, BMX bike, or even helmet: Those are available to borrow, free of charge. Closed-toe shoes, masks, and for riders under 18, signed waiver required. Ages 5+, with 5-and-under days to be announced. (Free, Tuesdays-Saturdays through Oct. 30, noon-5 p.m., based on weather and volunteer availability, Parkside Ave. N., phillypumptrack.org)

A New View: Camden 🎨

(Art / free / in-person) The message of Camden’s six-site outdoor art exhibit: Don’t trash your city. The message kids will leave with: A 36-foot-long sculpture of a cat made out of old car hoods, a 15-foot-tall, trash-collecting creature, and mealworms that eat styrofoam are pretty cool. Ages 2+. (Free, through Oct. 31, anewviewcamden.com, various locations)

Bring Us Along: Virtual Nature Tours 🌳

(Nature / virtual / free / multiday) A new, super-attractive, extra-informative series of online nature tours gives you a glimpse into four parks (you’ll go to Tacony Creek Park twice) through five months. Each adventure is available in English and Spanish and teaches visitors about what to look at — and look out for — outdoors. In addition to expansive Tacony (for May and June), the tours include 3-acre Ethel Jordan Park in Abington, community-centric Vernon Park in Germantown, and the lush campus of Abington Friends School. Ages 5+. (Free, through Oct. 31, ttfwatershed.org)

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition 🖍️

(Art / science / in-person / multiday) It’s quite possible your kids haven’t been inside a museum — especially not a museum that’s purposefully interactive — in a while. Now there’s plenty of time to book a timed spot for them to mask up (and maybe even vax up?) to explore the colorful, creative problem-solving exhibit at the Franklin Institute, which was just extended past Thanksgiving. You’ll be back again next year for an all-new Harry Potter exhibit. Ages 5-12. ($35 ages 12 and up, $33 seniors and enlisted military, $31 ages 3-11, free 2 and under, 222 N. 20th St., through Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., fi.edu)

» READ MORE: Our best Philly tips: Read our most useful stories