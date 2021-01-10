📅 This calendar is updated every Monday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/kidscalendar

Some families prep for the school year weeks before it begins, stocking up on supplies, pre-washing uniforms, decorating backpacks, and finishing reading lists. This week, they can relax and reward themselves with a free movie, a traveling circus, two museum story times, outdoor movies, and American history. As for the rest of us: See you in line at Target.

Circus Vazquez, King of Prussia Mall 🎪

(Circus / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) Clowns, jugglers, aerialists, acrobats, and dancers supply all of the fun and thrills under the big top in this historic, family-run, Mexico-born circus. Masks required. Ages 3+. ($35-$65 adult, $25 ages 2-10, through Sept. 6, 160 N. Gulph Rd., King of Prussia, circovazquez.com)

The Lion King at Dilworth Park 🎬

(Movies / in-person / outdoors / free) Dilworth Park’s Pictures in the Park series concludes with Beyoncé and friends voicing Nala et al. in the live action adaptation of the Disney favorite. Bring beach chairs and/or blankets. Come early to take part in trivia. Ages 7+. (Free, Sept. 2, trivia: 8:15 p.m., film: 8:30 p.m., 15th & Market Sts., centercityphila.org)

Street Movies & Backpack Giveaway, Smith Memorial Playground 🎬

(Movies / back-to-school / free) Smith’s front lawn hosts Scribe Video, who’ll screen documentaries with subjects and lengths suited for kids’ interests (horses, music, other kids) and attention spans (under 5 minutes each). There are free backpacks too. Registration recommended. Ages 5-17. (Free Sept. 3, 7-8:30 p.m., 3500 Reservoir Dr., smithplayground.org)

Labor Day Weekend, Museum of the American Revolution 📜

(History / in-person / multiday / free) Being 12 or under has an obvious downside, but also its perks — like, getting in free to the Museum of the American Revolution over the long weekend. Labor Day marks the close of the engaging exhibit, Flags and Founding Documents, 1776-Today. Ages 12 & under. (Free, Sept. 4-6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 101 S. 3rd St., amrevmuseum.org)

Malala’s Magic Pencil, National Liberty Museum 📜

(Story time / in-person) The power of perseverance as told through the story of Malala Yousafzai is the lesson of summer’s last Read ‘n’ Romp at the National Liberty Museum. Not a bad theme to start another uncertain school year. Ages 3-5. ($12 adults, $10 seniors, $8 students, $6 ages 5-17, free 4 & under, Sept. 4, 11 a.m. & 1 p.m., 321 Chestnut St., libertymuseum.org)

Polish American Family Festival & Country Fair, National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa 🎡

(Seasonal / in-person / free) You don’t need to know how to pronounce Czestochowa — although pierogi and kielbasa might come in handy — at this celebration of Polish culture. Enjoy carnival rides, live entertainment, a dunk tank, and Mummers string band performance. All ages. (Free, Sept. 4-6, 11-12, noon-8 p.m., 654 Ferry Rd., Doylestown, polishamericanfestival.org)

Free First Sunday Family Day, Barnes Foundation 🖼️

(Art / in-person / free) The Barnes turns its inimitable collection into a giant game of I Spy and offers two pre-lunch preschool story times (10:30-11 a.m. and 11:15-11:45 a.m.) that focus on the seasons. Ages 2-12. (Free, Sept. 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., barnesfoundation.org)

ONGOING

Art Kids Studio at the Philadelphia Museum of Art 🎨

(Art / in-person / multi-day / kid-friendly) The Philadelphia Museum of Art summer children’s programming, formerly called Art Splash, is now Art Kids. The series includes small, by-reservation, in-person classes and playdates, virtual programming, and Art Kids Studio, a four-days-a-week drop-in crafting sesh informed by the works of contemporary artists Lynda Benglis, Howardena Pindell, and Faith Ringgold. Ages 2-14. ($25 adults, $23 seniors, $14 students, free 18 & under, through Sept. 5, Thurs., Sat., Sun., 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fri., 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m., 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., philamuseum.org)

Meet the Revolution, Museum of the American Revolution 📜

(History / in-person / multi-day) Historical reenactors aren’t meant for kids only, but they love them best. For a few more weeks, this Old City museum highlights the lives of Black Revolutionary War soldier Edward “Ned” Hector, who fought to receive a pension for his service, and Helena Harris, a Black 18th-century educator who taught white students in Philadelphia, who’ll share her experiences — and what kids in her day liked to do during the good times and bad times. Ages 5+. ($21 adult, $18 senior, student, teacher & military, $13 ages 6-17, free 5 & under, daily through Sept. 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 101 S. Third St., amrevmuseum.org)

Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals at the Da Vinci Science Center 🦕

(Science / in-person / multiday) Our animatronic friends from the Cretaceous Period return to Allentown’s science museum in an exhibit that’s delightfully more hands-on than last year’s. Visitors can scan, dig for, and observe fossils as they learn why dinos took off and mammals took over. Reservations recommended. Ages 2+. ($14.95, free under age 3, through Sept. 6, Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun., noon-5 p.m., 3145 Hamilton Blvd. Bypass, Allentown, davincisciencecenter.org)

Measurement Rules at the Mercer Museum 🎒

(Science / STEM / in-person / multi-day) The Mercer welcomes back hands-on learning with an exhibit on loan from the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. Odometers that measure your running speed and a scale that weighs you in chickens are complemented by a Bucks County couple’s personal collection of antiques that measure. Reservations required. Ages 2-10. ($8-$15, through Sept. 6, Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 84 S. Pine St., Doylestown, mercermuseum.org)

The Pigeon Comes to Philadelphia, Please Touch Museum 🐦

(Art / in-person / multiday) This new exhibition brings interactive games and displays featuring Elephant, Piggie, Knuffle Bunny, the Pigeon, and more quirky, iconic Mo Willems characters to the Please Touch. Will your kids let the pigeon eat a hotdog, or Duckling have a cookie? Just like in the books, it’s up to them. Reservations required. Masks for ages 2+. Ages 1-8. ($19-$22, through Sept. 12, 9 a.m.-noon, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday, pleasetouchmuseum.org, 4231 Ave. of the Republic)

Spruce Street Harbor Park ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / free) A sure sign of summer is the return of Spruce Street Harbor Park, which opens in time for Memorial Day weekend. Starting Wednesday, you can visit the waterfront pop-up park for food and drinks on the lawn or down at the floating barge bar. Other activities include lounging in one of the many colorful hammocks or playing an arcade game or two. (Free, through Sept. 26, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest ☀️

(Skating / in-person / multi-day) Rubber mats have replaced the ice: The RiverRink has reopened for roller skating. Just like in winter, capacity is limited, masks are required, reservations are recommended, sessions last 90 minutes, Independence Blue Cross cardholders get in free, and songs are Top 40. There’s a pay-to-ride Ferris wheel too. Ages 4+. (Admission: Free-$5, skate rental: $10, through Sept. 26, 101. S. Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

Big Time: Life in an Endangerous Age, Philadelphia Zoo 🦕

(Animals / in-person / multi-day) Twenty-four life-size animatronic dinosaurs and their saber-tooth tiger and woolly mammoth friends: They’re not just for the Academy of Natural Sciences or stadium parking lots anymore. The prehistoric predecessors to the zoo’s real-life residents take you on a trip through time. Also new: a limited-edition Dino-Key unlocks true dino stories throughout the exhibit. Ages 2+. (Zoo admission: $19-24; Big Time admission: additional $6; members only: through Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., philadelphiazoo.org)

Franklin Square Fountain Show ⛲

(Outdoors / in-person / free) It’s all about the small pleasures lately, and passing through Franklin Square while “Motownphilly” plays, lights glow, and water spouts from the park’s historic fountain is one of them. Shows take place on the half hour. All ages. (Through Sept. 26, noon-10 p.m., 200 N. Sixth St., historicphiladelphia.org)

Morris Arboretum Garden Railway 🌳

(Outdoors / in-person / multi-day) Foliage is nice, but chances are, if you’re still wearing short pants, you’re more into little trains that run between the plants, and, this year, among the Eiffel Tower, Hagia Sophia, Egyptian pyramids, and Great Wall of China. Morris Arboretum resurrects its engines and cars, adding to an eminently explore-able oasis that includes a canopy climbing net, wire sculpture dangling from treetops, a looping stick maze, and charming Fairy Woods. Ages 1-12. ($20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 ages 3-17, $2 ACCESS cardholders, free under 3, through Oct. 11, Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 100 E. Northwestern Ave., morrisarboretum.org)

Phillypumptrack 🚴‍♂️

(Biking / in-person / free / multi-day) Volunteers have dug out the gaps between the person-made hills along Parkside, and the track is ready for bike riding. You don’t need to have your own dirt bike, BMX bike, or even helmet: Those are available to borrow, free of charge. Closed-toe shoes, masks, and for riders under 18, signed waiver required. Ages 5+, with 5-and-under days to be announced. (Free, Tuesdays-Saturdays through Oct. 30, noon-5 p.m., based on weather and volunteer availability, Parkside Ave. N., phillypumptrack.org)

A New View: Camden 🎨

(Art / free / in-person) The message of Camden’s six-site outdoor art exhibit: Don’t trash your city. The message kids will leave with: That a 36-foot-long sculpture of a cat made out of old car hoods, a 15-foot-tall, trash-collecting creature, and mealworms that eat styrofoam are pretty cool. Ages 2+. (Free, through Oct. 31, anewviewcamden.com, various locations)

Bring Us Along: Virtual Nature Tours 🌳

(Nature / virtual / free / multi-day) A new, super-attractive, extra-informative series of online nature tours gives you a glimpse into four parks (you’ll go to Tacony Creek Park twice) through five months. Each adventure is available in English and Spanish and teaches visitors about what to look at — and look out for — outdoors. In addition to expansive Tacony (for May and June), the tours include 3-acre Ethel Jordan Park in Abington, community-centric Vernon Park in Germantown, and the lush campus of Abington Friends School. Ages 5+. (Free, through Oct. 31, ttfwatershed.org)

Lights Out Philly 🐦

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free) Humans aren’t the only ones going through it lately. Migratory birds making their way South for the winter are dealing with disorienting artificial light that causes deadly nighttime collisions. The easiest thing to do to help yellowthroats and their feathered friends: Turn off those outdoor bulbs before you go to bed. Age 6+. (through Nov. 15, noon-6 a.m., birdsafephilly.org)

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition 🖍️

(Art / science / in-person / multiday) It’s quite possible your kids haven’t been inside a museum — especially not a museum that’s purposefully interactive — in a while. Now there’s plenty of time to book a timed spot for them to mask up (and maybe even vax up?) to explore the colorful, creative problem-solving exhibit at the Franklin Institute, which was just extended past Thanksgiving. You’ll be back again next year for an all-new Harry Potter exhibit. Ages 5-12. ($35 ages 12 and up, $33 seniors and enlisted military, $31 ages 3-11, free 2 and under, 222 N. 20th St., through Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., fi.edu)

