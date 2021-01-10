📅 This calendar is updated every Monday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/kidscalendar

The extraordinary storms that the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought to the region may have affected some events this week. Please check first to make sure events are still happening, and take care getting to and from any events that may be in or near affected areas. Stay safe, everyone.

When pumpkin spice Cheerios appeared in the Acme weeks ago, you knew hayrides and apple picking weren’t far behind. Now through Halloween, fall’s biggest outdoor traditions are back and we have the rundown below. Alternatives include a few kid-friendly Fringe Festival performances, hot air balloon festival, gospel dance class, and an ambitious art project at the Magic Gardens.

Scarecrows in the Village, Peddler’s Village 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / free) They’re back. One hundred sets of straw-stuffed outfits line the walkways of Peddler’s Village, vying for your vote in hopes of coming home on Halloween with $500 tucked into a back pocket of their scarecrow khakis. Ages 2+. (Free, Sept. 6-Oct. 30, Routes 202 & 263, Lahaska, peddlersvillage.com)

Philadelphia Fringe Festival 🎭

(Theater / dance / in-person and virtual /multiday / free) The Fringe’s rules requiring indoor audiences to provide proof of vaccination obviously exclude the under-12 set. But kids can get into outdoors and virtual performances such as Tangle’s all-ages tinycircus, with trapeze, aerial silks, acrobatics, and knock-knock jokes at the Woodlands (all ages, Sept. 11, 3-4 p.m.; rain date Sept. 12, 4000 Woodland Ave.), Dominique Ellis’ Dance of the Lanternfly (all ages, Sept. 11, 25 & Oct. 2, 6 p.m., Cafe Ole, 147 N. 3rd St.), and Denise McCormack’s 45-minute, pay-what-you-wish, storytelling, available on-demand online. Ages 7+ (Sept. 9-Oct. 4, fringearts.com)

Chester County Balloon Festival 🎈

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) Up, up in the air go 20-plus hot air balloons, with paid passengers and lots more onlookers at Willowdale Steeplechase Grounds. Nighttime brings a balloon glow. By day, there’s a basket to pop into, if not rise in, for earth-bound festival-goers. All ages. ($20 adult, $10 ages 6-12, free under 6, balloon rides $225 & $250, Sept. 10-12, 2:30-7:30 p.m., 101 E. Street Rd., Kennett Square, ccballoonfest.com)

Fall Fest, Shady Brook Farm 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) It’s all the pumpkins and apples you can pick (and sunflowers while they last), plus wagon rides, a five-acre corn maze, giant jumping pillow, wall ball, haunts, a spider web maze, rubber duck races, and, on weekends, live music at this big ole Bucks County farm complex. Ages 1+. ($12-$15 weekdays, $20-$25 weekends, free 2 & under, Sept. 11-Oct. 31, 931 Stony Hill Rd., Yardley, shadybrookfarm.com)

Fall Harvest, Johnson’s Corner Farm 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) Somehow lower-key and usually less crowded, this Jersey spot opens its sunflower stroll and corn maze on weekends and charges a few dollars to take a hayride to the pick-your-own pumpkins and apples every day. Ages 1+. (Hayrides: $5-$6 Monday-Friday, $6.50-$7.50 Saturday-Sunday, free 1 & under, Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday–Sunday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Sept. 11-Oct. 31, 133 Church Rd., Medford, NJ, johnsonsfarm.com)

Pumpkinland, Linvilla Orchards 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) It’s free to shop and take selfies in front of this Delco attraction’s piles of pre-picked pumpkins. A visit into the straw bale or corn maze, ride on a little train or pony, turn at the apple blaster, or hayride after dark costs extra. Ages 1+. (Daytime admission: $8-$9 ages 5 & up, $7 ages 1-4; Evening admission: $9-$13 ages 5 & up, $7-$9 ages 1-4, free 11 months & under, Sept. 11-Nov. 8, 137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media, linvilla.com)

Polish American Family Festival & Country Fair, National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa 🎡

(Seasonal / in-person / free) You don’t need to know how to pronounce Czestochowa — although pierogi and kielbasa might come in handy — at this celebration of Polish culture. Enjoy carnival rides, live entertainment, a dunk tank, and Mummers string band performance. All ages. (Free, Sept. 11-12, noon-8 p.m., 654 Ferry Rd., Doylestown, polishamericanfestival.org)

Movement and Gospel Music, African American Museum in Philadelphia 🎤

(Performance / free) It’s Gospel Music Heritage Month, and the African American Museum in Philadelphia is celebrating with student performances and workshops by Chester’s L’levate Dance Studio, set to spiritual sounds. Ages 5+. ($14 adults, $10 seniors, students with i.d. & ages 4-12, Sept. 11, noon & 1:45 p.m., 701 Arch St., aampmuseum.org)

Hardboard Painting, Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens 🎨

(Art / in-person) Vibrant paintings on Masonite hardboard by the Lorenzo family — the current Hecho en México exhibition — inspire visitors to DIY with provided materials. Reservations recommended. Ages 4+. ($15 adult, $12 student and senior, $8 ages 6-12, $2 with ACCESS card, free ages 5 & under, Sept. 12, noon-4 p.m., 1020 South St., phillymagicgardens.org)

ONGOING

The Pigeon Comes to Philadelphia, Please Touch Museum 🐦

(Art / in-person / multiday) This new exhibition brings interactive games and displays featuring Elephant, Piggie, Knuffle Bunny, the Pigeon, and more quirky, iconic Mo Willems characters to the Please Touch. Will your kids let the pigeon eat a hotdog, or Duckling have a cookie? Just like in the books, it’s up to them. Reservations required. Masks for ages 2+. Ages 1-8. ($19-$22, through Sept. 12, 9 a.m.-noon, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday, pleasetouchmuseum.org, 4231 Ave. of the Republic)

Spruce Street Harbor Park ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / free) A sure sign of summer is the return of Spruce Street Harbor Park, which opens in time for Memorial Day weekend. Starting Wednesday, you can visit the waterfront pop-up park for food and drinks on the lawn or down at the floating barge bar. Other activities include lounging in one of the many colorful hammocks or playing an arcade game or two. (Free, through Sept. 26, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest ☀️

(Skating / in-person / multi-day) Rubber mats have replaced the ice: The RiverRink has reopened for roller skating. Just like in winter, capacity is limited, masks are required, reservations are recommended, sessions last 90 minutes, Independence Blue Cross cardholders get in free, and songs are Top 40. There’s a pay-to-ride Ferris wheel too. Ages 4+. (Admission: Free-$5, skate rental: $10, through Sept. 26, 101. S. Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

Big Time: Life in an Endangerous Age, Philadelphia Zoo 🦕

(Animals / in-person / multi-day) Twenty-four life-size animatronic dinosaurs and their saber-tooth tiger and woolly mammoth friends: They’re not just for the Academy of Natural Sciences or stadium parking lots anymore. The prehistoric predecessors to the zoo’s real-life residents take you on a trip through time. Also new: a limited-edition Dino-Key unlocks true dino stories throughout the exhibit. Ages 2+. (Zoo admission: $19-24; Big Time admission: additional $6; members only: through Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., philadelphiazoo.org)

Franklin Square Fountain Show ⛲

(Outdoors / in-person / free) It’s all about the small pleasures lately, and passing through Franklin Square while “Motownphilly” plays, lights glow, and water spouts from the park’s historic fountain is one of them. Shows take place on the half hour. All ages. (Through Sept. 26, noon-10 p.m., 200 N. Sixth St., historicphiladelphia.org)

Morris Arboretum Garden Railway 🌳

(Outdoors / in-person / multi-day) Foliage is nice, but chances are, if you’re still wearing short pants, you’re more into little trains that run between the plants, and, this year, among the Eiffel Tower, Hagia Sophia, Egyptian pyramids, and Great Wall of China. Morris Arboretum resurrects its engines and cars, adding to an eminently explore-able oasis that includes a canopy climbing net, wire sculpture dangling from treetops, a looping stick maze, and charming Fairy Woods. Ages 1-12. ($20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 ages 3-17, $2 ACCESS cardholders, free under 3, through Oct. 11, Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 100 E. Northwestern Ave., morrisarboretum.org)

Phillypumptrack 🚴‍♂️

(Biking / in-person / free / multi-day) Volunteers have dug out the gaps between the person-made hills along Parkside, and the track is ready for bike riding. You don’t need to have your own dirt bike, BMX bike, or even helmet: Those are available to borrow, free of charge. Closed-toe shoes, masks, and for riders under 18, signed waiver required. Ages 5+, with 5-and-under days to be announced. (Free, Tuesdays-Saturdays through Oct. 30, noon-5 p.m., based on weather and volunteer availability, Parkside Ave. N., phillypumptrack.org)

A New View: Camden 🎨

(Art / free / in-person) The message of Camden’s six-site outdoor art exhibit: Don’t trash your city. The message kids will leave with: That a 36-foot-long sculpture of a cat made out of old car hoods, a 15-foot-tall, trash-collecting creature, and mealworms that eat styrofoam are pretty cool. Ages 2+. (Free, through Oct. 31, anewviewcamden.com, various locations)

Bring Us Along: Virtual Nature Tours 🌳

(Nature / virtual / free / multi-day) A new, super-attractive, extra-informative series of online nature tours gives you a glimpse into four parks (you’ll go to Tacony Creek Park twice) through five months. Each adventure is available in English and Spanish and teaches visitors about what to look at — and look out for — outdoors. In addition to expansive Tacony (for May and June), the tours include 3-acre Ethel Jordan Park in Abington, community-centric Vernon Park in Germantown, and the lush campus of Abington Friends School. Ages 5+. (Free, through Oct. 31, ttfwatershed.org)

Lights Out Philly 🐦

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free) Humans aren’t the only ones going through it lately. Migratory birds making their way South for the winter are dealing with disorienting artificial light that causes deadly nighttime collisions. The easiest thing to do to help yellowthroats and their feathered friends: Turn off those outdoor bulbs before you go to bed. Age 6+. (through Nov. 15, noon-6 a.m., birdsafephilly.org)

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition 🖍️

(Art / science / in-person / multiday) It’s quite possible your kids haven’t been inside a museum — especially not a museum that’s purposefully interactive — in a while. Now there’s plenty of time to book a timed spot for them to mask up (and maybe even vax up?) to explore the colorful, creative problem-solving exhibit at the Franklin Institute, which was just extended past Thanksgiving. You’ll be back again next year for an all-new Harry Potter exhibit. Ages 5-12. ($35 ages 12 and up, $33 seniors and enlisted military, $31 ages 3-11, free 2 and under, 222 N. 20th St., through Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., fi.edu)

