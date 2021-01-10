📅 This calendar is updated every Monday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/kidscalendar

10 out of 10 parents agree: Free is best. This week, although not everything on our list is free, there’s plenty that is. For the next month and a half, Adventure Aquarium is offering a year of free admission to kids ages two to five (adults still have to pay). The Clay Studio welcomes one and all to its new home with a free festival, and the Audubon Center in Mill Grove hosts free story times. Events worthy of your hard-earned dollar include a sunset hayride, scarecrow-making, and Halloween with Elmo.

Pre-K Play Dates, Adventure Aquarium 🦈

(Science / art / in-person) Sign up by Halloween to get your two- to five-year-olds one whole year of free admission to see Buttons the hippo, endless rays, and a shiver of sharks. Middays during midweek through Oct. 31, the aquarium hosts pre-K animal meet-and-greets, story times, and parades. ($27-$45 adult, $19-$35 ages 2-12, free under 2, preschool playdates: Sept 14-Oct. 30., 1 Riverside Dr., Camden, adventureaquarium.com)

The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular, Sesame Place 🎃

(Seasonal event / in-person / multiday) It’s come-as-you-are and when you want, now that Sesame Place no longer requires reservations. Included-with-admission fall shows promise more laughs than gasps and offer plenty of chances to dress up and dance with Elmo, Abby, Zoe, Telly, Cookie Monster, and friends. The neighborhood parade’s back too. Ages 1-5. ($40-$90, free under 2, Sept. 18-Nov. 7, 100 Sesame Rd., Langhorne, sesameplace.com)

Arts Launch 2021, Kimmel Center 💃

(Music / dance / in-person / kid-friendly) The Kimmel reopens with a five-hour festival celebrating more than 50 local arts organizations. If you and yours want to catch a live performance by PHILADANCO, the Philadelphia Orchestra, Hip Hop Fundamentals, BalletX, Ill Doots, Kun-Yang Lin, (or get a sparkly temporary tattoo), you’ll need to wear a mask and show proof of vaccination, or, if you’re under 12, a negative COVID test. Best for ages 12+. (Free, Sept. 18, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 300 S. Broad St., kimmelculturalcampus.org)

Clay Fest 2021, The Clay Studio 🎨

(Art / in-person / free) Getting messy is half the fun — the other half is making things with those mucky hands — at an inaugural celebration of the Old City institution’s new South Kensington home. Also fun: watching wheel-throwing battles, getting your face painted, eating ice cream, and meeting real sculptors. Ages 4+. (Free, Sept. 18, noon-6 p.m., 1425 N. American St., theclaystudio.org)

Scarecrow Festival, Floral & Hardy 🎃

(Seasonal event / in-person) A Skippack plant shop well-known for its container and hanging basket workshops opens things up to the whole family this weekend. Guests BYO clothes and receive posts, stuffing, paints, personal instruction, and a private pod to DIY a scarecrow. Ages 4+. ($25, Sept. 18-19, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 4007 Skippack Pk., Skippack, floralandhardyofskippack.com)

Sunset and S’mores, Mt. Cuba Center 🎃

(Seasonal event / in-person / multiday) Early bedtime rule-keepers can still let little ones enjoy the evening magic of a crisp-air hayride and fireside snacks, all before 8 p.m. hits. Registration required. Ages 2-14. ($19 adults, $18 ages 2-17, free under 2, Sept. 18 & 25, Oct. 2 & 9, 5-7 p.m., 3120 Barley Mill Rd., Hockessin, Del., mtcubacenter.org)

Story Time with Pineapple, John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove 📚

(Nature / in-person / multiday / free) What’s better than a free, all-about-nature Sunday morning story time on a porch? How about all that plus a live chicken named after a tropical fruit? Bonus: For two hours after the story, admission to the John James Audubon Center and Fledgling Trail is free. Ages 2-6. (Free, Sept. 19, 26, Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24, 9-10 a.m.; 1201 Pawlings Rd, Audubon, pa.audubon.org)

ONGOING

Spruce Street Harbor Park ☀️

(Seasonal / in-person / outdoors / free) A sure sign of summer is the return of Spruce Street Harbor Park, which opens in time for Memorial Day weekend. Starting Wednesday, you can visit the waterfront pop-up park for food and drinks on the lawn or down at the floating barge bar. Other activities include lounging in one of the many colorful hammocks or playing an arcade game or two. (Free, through Sept. 26, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest ☀️

(Skating / in-person / multi-day) Rubber mats have replaced the ice: The RiverRink has reopened for roller skating. Just like in winter, capacity is limited, masks are required, reservations are recommended, sessions last 90 minutes, Independence Blue Cross cardholders get in free, and songs are Top 40. There’s a pay-to-ride Ferris wheel too. Ages 4+. (Admission: Free-$5, skate rental: $10, through Sept. 26, 101. S. Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

Big Time: Life in an Endangerous Age, Philadelphia Zoo 🦕

(Animals / in-person / multi-day) Twenty-four life-size animatronic dinosaurs and their saber-tooth tiger and woolly mammoth friends: They’re not just for the Academy of Natural Sciences or stadium parking lots anymore. The prehistoric predecessors to the zoo’s real-life residents take you on a trip through time. Also new: a limited-edition Dino-Key unlocks true dino stories throughout the exhibit. Ages 2+. (Zoo admission: $19-24; Big Time admission: additional $6; members only: through Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., philadelphiazoo.org)

Philadelphia Fringe Festival 🎭

(Theater / dance / in-person and virtual /multiday / free) The Fringe’s rules requiring indoor audiences to provide proof of vaccination obviously exclude the under-12 set. But kids can get into outdoors and virtual performances such as Tangle’s all-ages tinycircus, with trapeze, aerial silks, acrobatics, and knock-knock jokes at the Woodlands (all ages, Sept. 11, 3-4 p.m.; rain date Sept. 12, 4000 Woodland Ave.), Dominique Ellis’ Dance of the Lanternfly (all ages, Sept. 11, 25 & Oct. 2, 6 p.m., Cafe Ole, 147 N. 3rd St.), and Denise McCormack’s 45-minute, pay-what-you-wish, storytelling, available on-demand online. Ages 7+ (through Oct. 3, fringearts.com)

Franklin Square Fountain Show ⛲

(Outdoors / in-person / free) It’s all about the small pleasures lately, and passing through Franklin Square while “Motownphilly” plays, lights glow, and water spouts from the park’s historic fountain is one of them. Shows take place on the half hour. All ages. (Through Sept. 26, noon-10 p.m., 200 N. Sixth St., historicphiladelphia.org)

Morris Arboretum Garden Railway 🌳

(Outdoors / in-person / multi-day) Foliage is nice, but chances are, if you’re still wearing short pants, you’re more into little trains that run between the plants, and, this year, among the Eiffel Tower, Hagia Sophia, Egyptian pyramids, and Great Wall of China. Morris Arboretum resurrects its engines and cars, adding to an eminently explore-able oasis that includes a canopy climbing net, wire sculpture dangling from treetops, a looping stick maze, and charming Fairy Woods. Ages 1-12. ($20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 ages 3-17, $2 ACCESS cardholders, free under 3, through Oct. 11, Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 100 E. Northwestern Ave., morrisarboretum.org)

Scarecrows in the Village, Peddler’s Village 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / free) They’re back. One hundred sets of straw-stuffed outfits line the walkways of Peddler’s Village, vying for your vote in hopes of coming home on Halloween with $500 tucked into a back pocket of their scarecrow khakis. Ages 2+. (Free, through Oct. 30, Routes 202 & 263, Lahaska, peddlersvillage.com)

Phillypumptrack 🚴‍♂️

(Biking / in-person / free / multi-day) Volunteers have dug out the gaps between the person-made hills along Parkside, and the track is ready for bike riding. You don’t need to have your own dirt bike, BMX bike, or even helmet: Those are available to borrow, free of charge. Closed-toe shoes, masks, and for riders under 18, signed waiver required. Ages 5+, with 5-and-under days to be announced. (Free, Tuesdays-Saturdays through Oct. 30, noon-5 p.m., based on weather and volunteer availability, Parkside Ave. N., phillypumptrack.org)

Fall Fest, Shady Brook Farm 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) It’s all the pumpkins and apples you can pick (and sunflowers while they last), plus wagon rides, a five-acre corn maze, giant jumping pillow, wall ball, haunts, a spider web maze, rubber duck races, and, on weekends, live music at this big ole Bucks County farm complex. Ages 1+. ($12-$15 weekdays, $20-$25 weekends, free 2 & under, through Oct. 31, 931 Stony Hill Rd., Yardley, shadybrookfarm.com)

Fall Harvest, Johnson’s Corner Farm 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) Somehow lower-key and usually less crowded, this Jersey spot opens its sunflower stroll and corn maze on weekends and charges a few dollars to take a hayride to the pick-your-own pumpkins and apples every day. Ages 1+. (Hayrides: $5-$6 Monday-Friday, $6.50-$7.50 Saturday-Sunday, free 1 & under, Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday–Sunday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., through Oct. 31, 133 Church Rd., Medford, NJ, johnsonsfarm.com)

A New View: Camden 🎨

(Art / free / in-person) The message of Camden’s six-site outdoor art exhibit: Don’t trash your city. The message kids will leave with: That a 36-foot-long sculpture of a cat made out of old car hoods, a 15-foot-tall, trash-collecting creature, and mealworms that eat styrofoam are pretty cool. Ages 2+. (Free, through Oct. 31, anewviewcamden.com, various locations)

Bring Us Along: Virtual Nature Tours 🌳

(Nature / virtual / free / multi-day) A new, super-attractive, extra-informative series of online nature tours gives you a glimpse into four parks (you’ll go to Tacony Creek Park twice) through five months. Each adventure is available in English and Spanish and teaches visitors about what to look at — and look out for — outdoors. In addition to expansive Tacony (for May and June), the tours include 3-acre Ethel Jordan Park in Abington, community-centric Vernon Park in Germantown, and the lush campus of Abington Friends School. Ages 5+. (Free, through Oct. 31, ttfwatershed.org)

Pumpkinland, Linvilla Orchards 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) It’s free to shop and take selfies in front of this Delco attraction’s piles of pre-picked pumpkins. A visit into the straw bale or corn maze, ride on a little train or pony, turn at the apple blaster, or hayride after dark costs extra. Ages 1+. (Daytime admission: $8-$9 ages 5 & up, $7 ages 1-4; Evening admission: $9-$13 ages 5 & up, $7-$9 ages 1-4, free 11 months & under, through Nov. 8, 137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media, linvilla.com)

Lights Out Philly 🐦

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free) Humans aren’t the only ones going through it lately. Migratory birds making their way South for the winter are dealing with disorienting artificial light that causes deadly nighttime collisions. The easiest thing to do to help yellowthroats and their feathered friends: Turn off those outdoor bulbs before you go to bed. Age 6+. (through Nov. 15, noon-6 a.m., birdsafephilly.org)

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition 🖍️

(Art / science / in-person / multiday) It’s quite possible your kids haven’t been inside a museum — especially not a museum that’s purposefully interactive — in a while. Now there’s plenty of time to book a timed spot for them to mask up (and maybe even vax up?) to explore the colorful, creative problem-solving exhibit at the Franklin Institute, which was just extended past Thanksgiving. You’ll be back again next year for an all-new Harry Potter exhibit. Ages 5-12. ($35 ages 12 and up, $33 seniors and enlisted military, $31 ages 3-11, free 2 and under, 222 N. 20th St., through Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., fi.edu)

