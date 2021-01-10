📅 This calendar is updated every Monday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/kidscalendar

When Bucks County’s Jordyn Collins was seven, she and her dad Chad became YouTube stars by building LEGOs on camera. Nine years later, Chad runs Brick Fest Live, the nation’s largest, kid-friendliest, fan-based traveling LEGO event, and Jordyn, now 16, helps out in the summer and will be there this weekend when the festival comes to Oaks. It’s one of a handful of upcoming events with real appeal for both kids and adults.

Delaware River Festival 🚣

(Seasonal / in-person and virtual / free) There are just enough activities to choose from during this 10-day assortment along the Delaware River: Paddles and panels, bird walks, and nature hikes. Registration is required for select events. Ages 3+. (Free, through Oct. 3, various locations along the Delaware River, delawareriverfest.org)

Oktoberfest, Craft Hall 🍺

(Seasonal / in-person / free) An event where German brews are the main attraction might not be the most obvious form of family fun, but this huge biergarten has pumpkins to decorate and a newly reopened indoor playground, so ... cheers! Ages 3+. (Free, Oct. 1-3, 6-7, 8-10, 901 N. Delaware Ave., crafthallphilly.com)

Eerie Illuminations, Shady Brook Farm 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) After dark, Bucks County’s Shady Brook offers wagon rides past Halloween lights, a corn maze by bring-your-own flashlight, haunted barn, bonfires, and live music on weekends. Ages 4+. ($20, free under age 2, select dates, Oct 1-30, 931 Stony Hill Rd., Yardley, shadybrookfarm.com)

Bird Walks, The Discovery Center 🐦

(Nature / in-person / multiday / free) A chance to look for birds with ornithologist Keith Russell doesn’t come every day. It does, however, come three times this year at Strawberry Mansion Reservoir, in both English and Spanish. Binoculars are available to borrow. Ages 5+. (Free, Oct. 2, 10, Dec. 4, 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m., 3401 Reservoir Dr., discoveryphila.org)

Create Your Own Unicorn or Dragon Terrarium, Scott Arboretum 🌿

(Nature / in-person) Swarthmore College’s fact-based horticulture takes a turn for the magical in a workshop about building and maintaining a small terrarium home for real plants and mythical beasts. Registration required. Ages 5-12. ($15, Oct. 2, 10:30 a.m.-noon (severe weather date: Oct. 3), 500 College Ave., Swarthmore, scottarboretum.org)

Brick Fest Live, Greater Philadelphia Expo Center 🎲

(LEGOs / in-person / multiday) A seriously huge mosaic, a LEGO magic show, lots of sculptures, interactive builds, plenty of plastic bricks and parts for sale, but less touching than usual comprise the return of a locally born event dedicated to the world’s most popular toy. Brick Fest has already nearly sold out of its 75,000 square foot space, so get your tickets soon. Ages 2+. ($25-$50, kids 2 and under free, Oct. 2-3, 9 & 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 100 Station Ave., Oaks, brickfestlive.com)

Caretoons Family Weekend, National Liberty Museum 🎲

(Art / in-person / multiday) Inclusion, diversity, and freedom inspired the cartoons in this rejuvenated exhibit, and are celebrated through comics and games, workshops, and more, all geared toward both kids and grown-ups. Ages 3+. (Pay-what-you-wish, Oct. 2-3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 321 Chestnut St., libertymuseum.org)

Fall Festival & Concert, Tacony Creek Park 🎶

(Music / in-person / free / outdoors) Nature-centric games, arts, crafts, and live music inspired specifically by the Tacony Creek by Professor Randy J. Gibson and his Double Portion Ensemble (at 3 p.m.) come together for a nice time. All ages. (Free, Oct. 2, 1-5 p.m., 559 E. Olney Ave., ttfwatershed.org)

ONGOING

Philadelphia Fringe Festival 🎭

(Theater / dance / in-person and virtual / multiday / free) The Fringe’s rules requiring indoor audiences to provide proof of vaccination obviously exclude the under-12 set. But kids can get into outdoors and virtual performances such as Tangle’s all-ages tinycircus, with trapeze, aerial silks, acrobatics, and knock-knock jokes at the Woodlands (all ages, Sept. 11, 3-4 p.m.; rain date Sept. 12, 4000 Woodland Ave.), Dominique Ellis’ Dance of the Lanternfly (all ages, Sept. 11, 25 & Oct. 2, 6 p.m., Cafe Ole, 147 N. 3rd St.), and Denise McCormack’s 45-minute, pay-what-you-wish, storytelling, available on-demand online. Ages 7+ (through Oct. 3, fringearts.com)

Sunset and S’mores, Mt. Cuba Center 🎃

(Seasonal event / in-person / multiday) Early bedtime rule-keepers can still let little ones enjoy the evening magic of a crisp-air hayride and fireside snacks, all before 8 p.m. hits. Registration required. Ages 2-14. ($19 adults, $18 ages 2-17, free under 2, Saturdays through Oct. 9, 5-7 p.m., 3120 Barley Mill Rd., Hockessin, Del., mtcubacenter.org)

Morris Arboretum Garden Railway 🌳

(Outdoors / in-person / multi-day) Foliage is nice, but chances are, if you’re still wearing short pants, you’re more into little trains that run between the plants, and, this year, among the Eiffel Tower, Hagia Sophia, Egyptian pyramids, and Great Wall of China. Morris Arboretum resurrects its engines and cars, adding to an eminently explore-able oasis that includes a canopy climbing net, wire sculpture dangling from treetops, a looping stick maze, and charming Fairy Woods. Ages 1-12. ($20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 ages 3-17, $2 ACCESS cardholders, free under 3, through Oct. 11, Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 100 E. Northwestern Ave., morrisarboretum.org)

Junior Scientist Workshops, Academy of Natural Sciences 🧪

(Science / in-person / multiday) What’s down the Shore? When did dinos rule the world? How do trees get ready for winter? Three Saturdays bring three lessons in malacology, paleontology, and chemistry, respectively. Ages 8-11. ($20-$35, Oct. 16, Nov. 13, 10 a.m.-noon, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Story Time with Pineapple, John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove 📚

(Nature / in-person / multiday / free) What’s better than a free, all-about-nature Sunday morning story time on a porch? How about all that plus a live chicken named after a tropical fruit? Bonus: For two hours after the story, admission to the John James Audubon Center and Fledgling Trail is free. Ages 2-6. (Free, Sundays through Oct. 24, 9-10 a.m.; 1201 Pawlings Rd, Audubon, pa.audubon.org)

Morgan’s Pier Fall Fest 🍂

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) Adults who appreciate a craft beer or cocktail while carving pumpkins with their kiddos can imbibe among the haystacks by the Delaware River while jack-o-lantern-making. Reservations suggested. Ages 4+. ($5/$10 per pumpkin, through Oct. 30, 221 N. Columbus Blvd., morganspier)

Scarecrows in the Village, Peddler’s Village 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / free) They’re back. One hundred sets of straw-stuffed outfits line the walkways of Peddler’s Village, vying for your vote in hopes of coming home on Halloween with $500 tucked into a back pocket of their scarecrow khakis. Ages 2+. (Free, through Oct. 30, Routes 202 & 263, Lahaska, peddlersvillage.com)

Pre-K Play Dates, Adventure Aquarium 🦈

(Science / art / in-person) Sign up by Halloween to get your two- to five-year-olds one whole year of free admission to see Buttons the hippo, endless rays, and a shiver of sharks. Middays during midweek through Oct. 31, the aquarium hosts pre-K animal meet-and-greets, story times, and parades. ($27-$45 adult, $19-$35 ages 2-12, free under 2, preschool playdates: through Oct. 30., 1 Riverside Dr., Camden, adventureaquarium.com)

Phillypumptrack 🚴‍♂️

(Biking / in-person / free / multi-day) Volunteers have dug out the gaps between the person-made hills along Parkside, and the track is ready for bike riding. You don’t need to have your own dirt bike, BMX bike, or even helmet: Those are available to borrow, free of charge. Closed-toe shoes, masks, and for riders under 18, signed waiver required. Ages 5+, with 5-and-under days to be announced. (Free, Tuesdays-Saturdays through Oct. 30, noon-5 p.m., based on weather and volunteer availability, Parkside Ave. N., phillypumptrack.org)

Fall Fest, Shady Brook Farm 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) It’s all the pumpkins and apples you can pick (and sunflowers while they last), plus wagon rides, a five-acre corn maze, giant jumping pillow, wall ball, haunts, a spider web maze, rubber duck races, and, on weekends, live music at this big ole Bucks County farm complex. Ages 1+. ($12-$15 weekdays, $20-$25 weekends, free 2 & under, through Oct. 31, 931 Stony Hill Rd., Yardley, shadybrookfarm.com)

Fall Harvest, Johnson’s Corner Farm 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) Somehow lower-key and usually less crowded, this Jersey spot opens its sunflower stroll and corn maze on weekends and charges a few dollars to take a hayride to the pick-your-own pumpkins and apples every day. Ages 1+. (Hayrides: $5-$6 Monday-Friday, $6.50-$7.50 Saturday-Sunday, free 1 & under, Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday–Sunday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., through Oct. 31, 133 Church Rd., Medford, NJ, johnsonsfarm.com)

A New View: Camden 🎨

(Art / free / in-person) The message of Camden’s six-site outdoor art exhibit: Don’t trash your city. The message kids will leave with: That a 36-foot-long sculpture of a cat made out of old car hoods, a 15-foot-tall, trash-collecting creature, and mealworms that eat styrofoam are pretty cool. Ages 2+. (Free, through Oct. 31, anewviewcamden.com, various locations)

Bring Us Along: Virtual Nature Tours 🌳

(Nature / virtual / free / multi-day) A new, super-attractive, extra-informative series of online nature tours gives you a glimpse into four parks (you’ll go to Tacony Creek Park twice) through five months. Each adventure is available in English and Spanish and teaches visitors about what to look at — and look out for — outdoors. In addition to expansive Tacony (for May and June), the tours include 3-acre Ethel Jordan Park in Abington, community-centric Vernon Park in Germantown, and the lush campus of Abington Friends School. Ages 5+. (Free, through Oct. 31, ttfwatershed.org)

The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular, Sesame Place 🎃

(Seasonal event / in-person / multiday) It’s come-as-you-are and when you want, now that Sesame Place no longer requires reservations. Included-with-admission fall shows promise more laughs than gasps and offer plenty of chances to dress up and dance with Elmo, Abby, Zoe, Telly, Cookie Monster, and friends. The neighborhood parade’s back too. Ages 1-5. ($40-$90, free under 2, through Nov. 7, 100 Sesame Rd., Langhorne, sesameplace.com)

Pumpkinland, Linvilla Orchards 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) It’s free to shop and take selfies in front of this Delco attraction’s piles of pre-picked pumpkins. A visit into the straw bale or corn maze, ride on a little train or pony, turn at the apple blaster, or hayride after dark costs extra. Ages 1+. (Daytime admission: $8-$9 ages 5 & up, $7 ages 1-4; Evening admission: $9-$13 ages 5 & up, $7-$9 ages 1-4, free 11 months & under, through Nov. 8, 137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media, linvilla.com)

Lights Out Philly 🐦

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free) Humans aren’t the only ones going through it lately. Migratory birds making their way South for the winter are dealing with disorienting artificial light that causes deadly nighttime collisions. The easiest thing to do to help yellowthroats and their feathered friends: Turn off those outdoor bulbs before you go to bed. Age 6+. (through Nov. 15, noon-6 a.m., birdsafephilly.org)

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition 🖍️

(Art / science / in-person / multiday) It’s quite possible your kids haven’t been inside a museum — especially not a museum that’s purposefully interactive — in a while. Now there’s plenty of time to book a timed spot for them to mask up (and maybe even vax up?) to explore the colorful, creative problem-solving exhibit at the Franklin Institute, which was just extended past Thanksgiving. You’ll be back again next year for an all-new Harry Potter exhibit. Ages 5-12. ($35 ages 12 and up, $33 seniors and enlisted military, $31 ages 3-11, free 2 and under, 222 N. 20th St., through Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., fi.edu)

The Stories We Wear Opening, Penn Museum 🏛️

(Art / in-person) The exhibit’s first day is also its kid-friendliest. The new exhibit shows historically significant ancient to modern clothing ; for seven hours on day one, there will be DIY temporary tattoos and jerseys, jewelry-making, Chinese opera, and more. Ages 3+. ($18 adult, $16 seniors, $13 students and ages 6-17, free under age 5, through June 12, 3260 South St., penn.museum)

