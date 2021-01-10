📅 This calendar is updated every Monday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/kidscalendar

There’s a rumor going around that kids no longer appreciate the magic of E.T. The implications of such reports could be vast. Will they poo-poo Michael Jordan in the original Space Jam? Sniff at Charlie Brown in his own musical, scoff at Robin Hood and his merry band of naughty do-gooders (at shows this week in Swarthmore and Rose Valley)? Surely, kids these days are still into the Wizard of Oz (Please Touch Museum), right? And no age can resist a pumpkin ... Only one way to find out: Get them out of the house and into activities taking place all over our region.

Space Jam, Pennypack on the Delaware 🎬️

(Movies / in-person / free) The Northeast Philly outdoor film series goes old-school with the 1996 basketball cartoon hit starring Jordan, Barkley, and Bugs. Ages 6-12. (Free, Oct. 5, 6:30 p.m., 7801 State Rd., eventbrite.com)

Oktoberfest, Craft Hall 🍺

(Seasonal / in-person / free) An event where German brews are the main attraction might not be the most obvious form of family fun, but this huge biergarten has pumpkins to decorate and a newly reopened indoor playground, so ... cheers! Ages 3+. (Free, Oct. 6-7, 8-10, 901 N. Delaware Ave., crafthallphilly.com)

Wizard of Oz Educational Exhibit, Please Touch Museum 🪄

(Museum / in-person / multiday) Dorothy, Toto, and friends pay a three-month visit to Memorial Hall, bringing with them games to play and Miss Gulch’s bike to ride. Reservations required. Ages 1-10. ($19, free under age 1, Oct. 8-Jan. 12, 2022, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., 4231 Avenue of the Republic, pleasetouchmuseum.org)

Dude Perfect, Wells Fargo Center 😂

(Comedy / in-person) YouTube stars and Texas bros (including real-life identical twins Cory and Cody) perform goofy, over-the-top tricks and crack G-rated jokes, often at their own expense, to delight fans one quarter their age. Ages 4-12. ($25-$199, Oct. 8, 7 p.m., 3601 S. Broad St., wellsfargocenterphilly.com)

You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Players Club of Swarthmore 🎭

(Theater / in-person / multiday) Peanuts proves its timelessness yet again in a 1967 musical comedy, where the big lesson is all about finding happiness in the everyday. Ages 3-12. ($10 ages 12 and up, $8 ages 3-11, Oct 8-10, 15-17, times vary, 614 Fairview Rd., Swarthmore, pcstheater.org)

Variety Fall Fest 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person) Accessible and welcoming to all children, Variety spreads its pumpkin picking, sensory-friendly trick-or-treating, Halloween story time, hayrides, live music, dance party, and Swoop meet-and-greet throughout its 77-acre campus. Ages 1-12. ($25 & up adults, free ages 0-18, Oct. 9, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 2950 Potshop Rd., Worcester, varietyphila.org)

Robin Hood, Hedgerow Theatre 🎭

(Theater / in-person / multiday) This Delco theater takes a storybook classic to the barn, where the outlaws and pals plot to set things right for an audience sitting on BYO picnic blankets. Reservations required. Ages 3-10. ($15, Oct. 9-10, 16-17, 23-24, Saturdays at 10 a.m., Sundays at 1 p.m., 146 W. Rose Valley Road, Rose Valley, hedgerowtheatre.org)

Indigenous Peoples’ Weekend, Museum of the American Revolution 🏛️

(History / in-person / multiday) The Oneida gallery takes the spotlight over three days honoring Native American cultures and their part in the Revolution. Discovery carts and Wampum belt crafts inside; outside, traditional Haudenosaunee dancers perform on the plaza for the public (Oct. 9, 11 a.m., 2 & 3:30 p.m., Oct. 10, 11 a.m.). Ages 5-17. ($21 adult, $18 senior, student, teacher & military, $13 ages 6-17, free 5 & under, Oct. 9-11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 101 S. 3rd St., amrevmuseum.org)

Pumpkin Playground, Longwood Gardens 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) Kiddos roll, pick up, and play with pumpkins in the Idea Garden, then run off to explore the 86-acre Meadow Garden and watch the G-scale model trains of the Garden Railway. Ages 1-10. ($25 ages 19 & up, $22 seniors & college students, $18 military, $13 ages 5-18, free 4 & under, Oct. 9-31, 10 a.m.-dusk, 1001 Longwood Rd, Kennett Square, longwoodgardens.org)

Bird Walks, The Discovery Center 🐦

(Nature / in-person / multiday / free) A chance to look for birds with ornithologist Keith Russell doesn’t come every day. It does, however, come three times this year at Strawberry Mansion Reservoir, in both English and Spanish. Binoculars are available to borrow. Ages 5+. (Free, Oct. 10, Dec. 4, 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m., 3401 Reservoir Dr., discoveryphila.org)

ONGOING

Sunset and S’mores, Mt. Cuba Center 🎃

(Seasonal event / in-person / multiday) Early bedtime rule-keepers can still let little ones enjoy the evening magic of a crisp-air hayride and fireside snacks, all before 8 p.m. hits. Registration required. Ages 2-14. ($19 adults, $18 ages 2-17, free under 2, Saturdays through Oct. 9, 5-7 p.m., 3120 Barley Mill Rd., Hockessin, Del., mtcubacenter.org)

Morris Arboretum Garden Railway 🌳

(Outdoors / in-person / multi-day) Foliage is nice, but chances are, if you’re still wearing short pants, you’re more into little trains that run between the plants, and, this year, among the Eiffel Tower, Hagia Sophia, Egyptian pyramids, and Great Wall of China. Morris Arboretum resurrects its engines and cars, adding to an eminently explore-able oasis that includes a canopy climbing net, wire sculpture dangling from treetops, a looping stick maze, and charming Fairy Woods. Ages 1-12. ($20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 ages 3-17, $2 ACCESS cardholders, free under 3, through Oct. 11, Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 100 E. Northwestern Ave., morrisarboretum.org)

Junior Scientist Workshops, Academy of Natural Sciences 🧪

(Science / in-person / multiday) What’s down the Shore? When did dinos rule the world? How do trees get ready for winter? Three Saturdays bring three lessons in malacology, paleontology, and chemistry, respectively. Ages 8-11. ($20-$35, Oct. 16, Nov. 13, 10 a.m.-noon, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Story Time with Pineapple, John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove 📚

(Nature / in-person / multiday / free) What’s better than a free, all-about-nature Sunday morning story time on a porch? How about all that plus a live chicken named after a tropical fruit? Bonus: For two hours after the story, admission to the John James Audubon Center and Fledgling Trail is free. Ages 2-6. (Free, Sundays through Oct. 24, 9-10 a.m.; 1201 Pawlings Rd, Audubon, pa.audubon.org)

Morgan’s Pier Fall Fest 🍂

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) Adults who appreciate a craft beer or cocktail while carving pumpkins with their kiddos can imbibe among the haystacks by the Delaware River while jack-o-lantern-making. Reservations suggested. Ages 4+. ($5/$10 per pumpkin, through Oct. 30, 221 N. Columbus Blvd., morganspier)

Eerie Illuminations, Shady Brook Farm 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) After dark, Bucks County’s Shady Brook offers wagon rides past Halloween lights, a corn maze by bring-your-own flashlight, haunted barn, bonfires, and live music on weekends. Ages 4+. ($20, free under age 2, select dates through Oct 30, 931 Stony Hill Rd., Yardley, shadybrookfarm.com)

Scarecrows in the Village, Peddler’s Village 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / free) They’re back. One hundred sets of straw-stuffed outfits line the walkways of Peddler’s Village, vying for your vote in hopes of coming home on Halloween with $500 tucked into a back pocket of their scarecrow khakis. Ages 2+. (Free, through Oct. 30, Routes 202 & 263, Lahaska, peddlersvillage.com)

Pre-K Play Dates, Adventure Aquarium 🦈

(Science / art / in-person) Sign up by Halloween to get your two- to five-year-olds one whole year of free admission to see Buttons the hippo, endless rays, and a shiver of sharks. Middays during midweek through Oct. 31, the aquarium hosts pre-K animal meet-and-greets, story times, and parades. ($27-$45 adult, $19-$35 ages 2-12, free under 2, preschool playdates: through Oct. 30., 1 Riverside Dr., Camden, adventureaquarium.com)

Phillypumptrack 🚴‍♂️

(Biking / in-person / free / multi-day) Volunteers have dug out the gaps between the person-made hills along Parkside, and the track is ready for bike riding. You don’t need to have your own dirt bike, BMX bike, or even helmet: Those are available to borrow, free of charge. Closed-toe shoes, masks, and for riders under 18, signed waiver required. Ages 5+, with 5-and-under days to be announced. (Free, Tuesdays-Saturdays through Oct. 30, noon-5 p.m., based on weather and volunteer availability, Parkside Ave. N., phillypumptrack.org)

Fall Fest, Shady Brook Farm 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) It’s all the pumpkins and apples you can pick (and sunflowers while they last), plus wagon rides, a five-acre corn maze, giant jumping pillow, wall ball, haunts, a spider web maze, rubber duck races, and, on weekends, live music at this big ole Bucks County farm complex. Ages 1+. ($12-$15 weekdays, $20-$25 weekends, free 2 & under, through Oct. 31, 931 Stony Hill Rd., Yardley, shadybrookfarm.com)

Fall Harvest, Johnson’s Corner Farm 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) Somehow lower-key and usually less crowded, this Jersey spot opens its sunflower stroll and corn maze on weekends and charges a few dollars to take a hayride to the pick-your-own pumpkins and apples every day. Ages 1+. (Hayrides: $5-$6 Monday-Friday, $6.50-$7.50 Saturday-Sunday, free 1 & under, Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday–Sunday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., through Oct. 31, 133 Church Rd., Medford, NJ, johnsonsfarm.com)

A New View: Camden 🎨

(Art / free / in-person) The message of Camden’s six-site outdoor art exhibit: Don’t trash your city. The message kids will leave with: That a 36-foot-long sculpture of a cat made out of old car hoods, a 15-foot-tall, trash-collecting creature, and mealworms that eat styrofoam are pretty cool. Ages 2+. (Free, through Oct. 31, anewviewcamden.com, various locations)

Bring Us Along: Virtual Nature Tours 🌳

(Nature / virtual / free / multi-day) A new, super-attractive, extra-informative series of online nature tours gives you a glimpse into four parks (you’ll go to Tacony Creek Park twice) through five months. Each adventure is available in English and Spanish and teaches visitors about what to look at — and look out for — outdoors. In addition to expansive Tacony (for May and June), the tours include 3-acre Ethel Jordan Park in Abington, community-centric Vernon Park in Germantown, and the lush campus of Abington Friends School. Ages 5+. (Free, through Oct. 31, ttfwatershed.org)

The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular, Sesame Place 🎃

(Seasonal event / in-person / multiday) It’s come-as-you-are and when you want, now that Sesame Place no longer requires reservations. Included-with-admission fall shows promise more laughs than gasps and offer plenty of chances to dress up and dance with Elmo, Abby, Zoe, Telly, Cookie Monster, and friends. The neighborhood parade’s back too. Ages 1-5. ($40-$90, free under 2, through Nov. 7, 100 Sesame Rd., Langhorne, sesameplace.com)

Pumpkinland, Linvilla Orchards 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) It’s free to shop and take selfies in front of this Delco attraction’s piles of pre-picked pumpkins. A visit into the straw bale or corn maze, ride on a little train or pony, turn at the apple blaster, or hayride after dark costs extra. Ages 1+. (Daytime admission: $8-$9 ages 5 & up, $7 ages 1-4; Evening admission: $9-$13 ages 5 & up, $7-$9 ages 1-4, free 11 months & under, through Nov. 8, 137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media, linvilla.com)

Lights Out Philly 🐦

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free) Humans aren’t the only ones going through it lately. Migratory birds making their way South for the winter are dealing with disorienting artificial light that causes deadly nighttime collisions. The easiest thing to do to help yellowthroats and their feathered friends: Turn off those outdoor bulbs before you go to bed. Age 6+. (through Nov. 15, noon-6 a.m., birdsafephilly.org)

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition 🖍️

(Art / science / in-person / multiday) It’s quite possible your kids haven’t been inside a museum — especially not a museum that’s purposefully interactive — in a while. Now there’s plenty of time to book a timed spot for them to mask up (and maybe even vax up?) to explore the colorful, creative problem-solving exhibit at the Franklin Institute, which was just extended past Thanksgiving. You’ll be back again next year for an all-new Harry Potter exhibit. Ages 5-12. ($35 ages 12 and up, $33 seniors and enlisted military, $31 ages 3-11, free 2 and under, 222 N. 20th St., through Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., fi.edu)

