It’s a myth that Halloween is the second-largest retail holiday in the U.S. It just feels like it. The trick-or-treating, pumpkin painting, costume-wearing, and witch watching escalate further this week. Should you choose to resist the Halloween theme, there’s third Friday in Souderton, family day at the Science History Museum, and Day of the Dead in Audubon (to help you get a head start on another major holiday).

Traditional Day of the Dead Collective Ofrenda, John James Audubon Center in Mill Grove 🎉

(Seasonal / in-person / free) The Aztec dance group Kalpulli Tlalhuitzilli (translation: Earth’s Hummingbirds) collaborates with Norristown’s Artivistas of the Center for Culture, Art, Training and Education to honor pre-Hispanic Culture with dance, crafts, art, and sound, in both English and Spanish. Ages 3+. (Free, Oct. 13, 5-7 p.m., 1201 Pawlings Rd, Audubon, pa.audubon.org)

Third Friday in Souderton 🎡

(Seasonal / in-person / free) The carnival — at least, live music, food trucks, ice cream, a bounce house, prize wheels, popcorn, balloon animals, and, at Broad Theater, $5 movies — comes to town every third Friday of the month in Souderton. (There’s beer, wine, and art too.) Ages 5+. (Free, Oct. 15, 6-9 p.m. , Main & Chestnut Sts., Souderton, soudertonconnects.com)

Boo at the Zoo, Philadelphia Zoo 👻

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) For three weekends, hundreds of kids in costumes seek candy and maybe spy a lion while their grown-ups try to snap even one acceptable Halloween photo to post. For $6 more, your mini Minnie Mouse / PJ Masks (or whatever they are for Halloween) can visit the animatronic dinosaurs of Big Time, open through Oct. 31. Reservations recommended. Ages 1-10. ($24 ages 12+, $19 ages 2-11, free under 2, Oct. 16-Nov. 1, Fri.-Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 3400 W. Girard Ave., philadelphiazoo.org)

Family Swim Day, Downstream, Science History Museum 🌊

(Science / in-person / multiday / free) During a months-long exhibit on the history of trying to keep America’s water clean and flowing, the third Saturday of every month during the exhibit mean interpreting the displays for younger audiences through storytelling, games, and puzzles. Bathing suit not required. Ages 3-12. (Free, Oct. 16, Nov. 20, Dec. 18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 315 Chestnut St., sciencehistory.org)

Trick-or-Treat Scavenger Hunt, Sister Cities Park 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / free) The scoring of extra candy continues at the Logan Square oasis, where dressed-up children can also paint pumpkins, take part in story time, enjoy a circus performance, and parade around the park. Ages 1-8. (Free, Oct. 16, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 210 N. 18th St., centercityphila.org)

All Hallows Eve Fall Festival, Pennypacker Mills 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / free) For three hours, a Montco historic site offers pumpkin painting, craft making, cider pressing, hayrides, bean bag tossing, and hay pile jumping. Ages 2-12. (Free, Oct. 16, 1-4 p.m., 5 Haldeman Rd., Schwenksville, montcopa.org)

The Witches, Montgomery Theater 🧙‍♀️

(Theater / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) Roald Dahl’s book goes onstage, mice and all, when the boy and his grandmother battle the very bad, very ordinary-looking witches at an English seaside resort. Ages 4-12. ($14 adult, $10 child, Oct. 16-25, times vary, 124 N. Main St., Souderton, montgomerytheater.org)

Junior Scientist Workshops, Academy of Natural Sciences 🧪

(Science / in-person / multiday) What’s down the Shore? When did dinos rule the world? How do trees get ready for winter? Three Saturdays bring three lessons in malacology, paleontology, and chemistry, respectively. Ages 8-11. ($20-$35, Oct. 16, Nov. 13, 10 a.m.-noon, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Robin Hood, Hedgerow Theatre 🎭

(Theater / in-person / multiday) This Delco theater takes a storybook classic to the barn, where the outlaws and pals plot to set things right for an audience sitting on BYO picnic blankets. Reservations required. Ages 3-10. ($15, Oct. 16-17, 23-24, Saturdays at 10 a.m., Sundays at 1 p.m., 146 W. Rose Valley Road, Rose Valley, hedgerowtheatre.org)

Story Time with Pineapple, John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove 📚

(Nature / in-person / multiday / free) What’s better than a free, all-about-nature Sunday morning story time on a porch? How about all that plus a live chicken named after a tropical fruit? Bonus: For two hours after the story, admission to the John James Audubon Center and Fledgling Trail is free. Ages 2-6. (Free, Sundays through Oct. 24, 9-10 a.m.; 1201 Pawlings Rd, Audubon, pa.audubon.org)

Morgan’s Pier Fall Fest 🍂

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) Adults who appreciate a craft beer or cocktail while carving pumpkins with their kiddos can imbibe among the haystacks by the Delaware River while jack-o-lantern-making. Reservations suggested. Ages 4+. ($5/$10 per pumpkin, through Oct. 30, 221 N. Columbus Blvd., morganspier)

Eerie Illuminations, Shady Brook Farm 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) After dark, Bucks County’s Shady Brook offers wagon rides past Halloween lights, a corn maze by bring-your-own flashlight, haunted barn, bonfires, and live music on weekends. Ages 4+. ($20, free under age 2, select dates through Oct. 30, 931 Stony Hill Rd., Yardley, shadybrookfarm.com)

Scarecrows in the Village, Peddler’s Village 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / free) They’re back. One hundred sets of straw-stuffed outfits line the walkways of Peddler’s Village, vying for your vote in hopes of coming home on Halloween with $500 tucked into a back pocket of their scarecrow khakis. Ages 2+. (Free, through Oct. 30, Routes 202 & 263, Lahaska, peddlersvillage.com)

Pre-K Play Dates, Adventure Aquarium 🦈

(Science / art / in-person) Sign up by Halloween to get your two- to five-year-olds one whole year of free admission to see Buttons the hippo, endless rays, and a shiver of sharks. Middays during midweek through Oct. 31, the aquarium hosts pre-K animal meet-and-greets, story times, and parades. ($27-$45 adult, $19-$35 ages 2-12, free under 2, preschool playdates: through Oct. 30., 1 Riverside Dr., Camden, adventureaquarium.com)

Phillypumptrack 🚴‍♂️

(Biking / in-person / free / multi-day) Volunteers have dug out the gaps between the person-made hills along Parkside, and the track is ready for bike riding. You don’t need to have your own dirt bike, BMX bike, or even helmet: Those are available to borrow, free of charge. Closed-toe shoes, masks, and for riders under 18, signed waiver required. Ages 5+, with 5-and-under days to be announced. (Free, Tuesdays-Saturdays through Oct. 30, noon-5 p.m., based on weather and volunteer availability, Parkside Ave. N., phillypumptrack.org)

Pumpkin Playground, Longwood Gardens 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) Kiddos roll, pick up, and play with pumpkins in the Idea Garden, then run off to explore the 86-acre Meadow Garden and watch the G-scale model trains of the Garden Railway. Ages 1-10. ($25 ages 19 & up, $22 seniors & college students, $18 military, $13 ages 5-18, free 4 & under, through Oct. 31, 10 a.m.-dusk, 1001 Longwood Rd, Kennett Square, longwoodgardens.org)

Fall Fest, Shady Brook Farm 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) It’s all the pumpkins and apples you can pick (and sunflowers while they last), plus wagon rides, a five-acre corn maze, giant jumping pillow, wall ball, haunts, a spider web maze, rubber duck races, and, on weekends, live music at this big ole Bucks County farm complex. Ages 1+. ($12-$15 weekdays, $20-$25 weekends, free 2 & under, through Oct. 31, 931 Stony Hill Rd., Yardley, shadybrookfarm.com)

Fall Harvest, Johnson’s Corner Farm 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) Somehow lower-key and usually less crowded, this Jersey spot opens its sunflower stroll and corn maze on weekends and charges a few dollars to take a hayride to the pick-your-own pumpkins and apples every day. Ages 1+. (Hayrides: $5-$6 Monday-Friday, $6.50-$7.50 Saturday-Sunday, free 1 & under, Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday–Sunday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., through Oct. 31, 133 Church Rd., Medford, NJ, johnsonsfarm.com)

A New View: Camden 🎨

(Art / free / in-person) The message of Camden’s six-site outdoor art exhibit: Don’t trash your city. The message kids will leave with: That a 36-foot-long sculpture of a cat made out of old car hoods, a 15-foot-tall, trash-collecting creature, and mealworms that eat styrofoam are pretty cool. Ages 2+. (Free, through Oct. 31, anewviewcamden.com, various locations)

Bring Us Along: Virtual Nature Tours 🌳

(Nature / virtual / free / multi-day) A new, super-attractive, extra-informative series of online nature tours gives you a glimpse into four parks (you’ll go to Tacony Creek Park twice) through five months. Each adventure is available in English and Spanish and teaches visitors about what to look at — and look out for — outdoors. In addition to expansive Tacony (for May and June), the tours include 3-acre Ethel Jordan Park in Abington, community-centric Vernon Park in Germantown, and the lush campus of Abington Friends School. Ages 5+. (Free, through Oct. 31, ttfwatershed.org)

The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular, Sesame Place 🎃

(Seasonal event / in-person / multiday) It’s come-as-you-are and when you want, now that Sesame Place no longer requires reservations. Included-with-admission fall shows promise more laughs than gasps and offer plenty of chances to dress up and dance with Elmo, Abby, Zoe, Telly, Cookie Monster, and friends. The neighborhood parade’s back too. Ages 1-5. ($40-$90, free under 2, through Nov. 7, 100 Sesame Rd., Langhorne, sesameplace.com)

Pumpkinland, Linvilla Orchards 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) It’s free to shop and take selfies in front of this Delco attraction’s piles of pre-picked pumpkins. A visit into the straw bale or corn maze, ride on a little train or pony, turn at the apple blaster, or hayride after dark costs extra. Ages 1+. (Daytime admission: $8-$9 ages 5 & up, $7 ages 1-4; Evening admission: $9-$13 ages 5 & up, $7-$9 ages 1-4, free 11 months & under, through Nov. 8, 137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media, linvilla.com)

Lights Out Philly 🐦

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free) Humans aren’t the only ones going through it lately. Migratory birds making their way South for the winter are dealing with disorienting artificial light that causes deadly nighttime collisions. The easiest thing to do to help yellowthroats and their feathered friends: Turn off those outdoor bulbs before you go to bed. Age 6+. (through Nov. 15, noon-6 a.m., birdsafephilly.org)

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition 🖍️

(Art / science / in-person / multiday) It’s quite possible your kids haven’t been inside a museum — especially not a museum that’s purposefully interactive — in a while. Now there’s plenty of time to book a timed spot for them to mask up (and maybe even vax up?) to explore the colorful, creative problem-solving exhibit at the Franklin Institute, which was just extended past Thanksgiving. You’ll be back again next year for an all-new Harry Potter exhibit. Ages 5-12. ($35 ages 12 and up, $33 seniors and enlisted military, $31 ages 3-11, free 2 and under, 222 N. 20th St., through Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., fi.edu)

Wizard of Oz Educational Exhibit, Please Touch Museum 🪄

(Museum / in-person / multiday) Dorothy, Toto, and friends pay a three-month visit to Memorial Hall, bringing with them games to play and Miss Gulch’s bike to ride. Reservations required. Ages 1-10. ($19, free under age 1, through Jan. 12, 2022, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., 4231 Avenue of the Republic, pleasetouchmuseum.org)

