Weather forecasts seem less reliable lately. Maybe it’s the season. Maybe it’s climate change. Maybe it’s the difficult science of meteorological prediction. Whatever it is, it’s wise to plan for indoor and outdoor activities right now. This list has a mix of both.

Big Ideas for Little Learners, Kroc Center 📚

(Books / in-person / free) November story time at the Nicetown-Tioga Salvation Army focuses on the theme of responsibility through author Carole Boston Weatherford’s beloved book, Be a King: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s Dream and You. Post-reading, kids craft themselves crowns to wear as reminders to take care of themselves, others, and their world. Ages 3-8. (Free, Nov. 4, 4 p.m. & 5 p.m., 4200 Wissahickon Ave., easternusa.salvationarmy.org)

Gold Over America Tour, Wells Fargo Center 🤸‍♀️

(Gymnastics / in-person) Gymnasts you know from the Olympics, the famed UCLA team, and TikTok — Laurie Hernandez, Morgan Hurd, Katelyn Ohashi, Peng-Peng Lee, Danusia Francis, and the Simone Biles — show off their world-class stuff, and, fans have some well-deserved fun in the process. Ages 4+. ($22.50-$167.50, Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m., 3601 S. Broad St., wellsfargocenterphilly.com)

Little Red Riding Hood, Hedgerow Theatre 🎭

(Theater / in-person / multiday) The Hedgerow Barn hosts young audiences who’ll react to and interact with a four-person cast interpreting a classic story of a girl in a crimson cloak and a wolf hankering for a live snack. The play runs 45 minutes. Guests can BYO blankets and beach chairs. Ages 2-8. ($15, free under age 2, Nov. 6, 10 a.m., Nov. 7 ,1 p.m., Nov. 13, 10 a.m., Nov. 14, 1 p.m., 146 W. Rose Valley Rd., Rose Valley, hedgerowtheatre.org)

Apple Weekend, Peddler’s Village 🍎

(Seasonal / in-person / free) Go for the apple fritters. Stay for the pony rides, petting zoo, mural painting, gem mining, and should you be one of those brave parents, ax throwing and moon bouncing. Ages 2+. (Free admission, attractions are pay-as-you-go, Nov. 6-7, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 2400 Street Rd., New Hope, peddlersvillage.com)

Nature Play Day, Mt. Cuba Center 🌳

(Seasonal / in-person) Fly a kite, take a hike, go on a wagon ride, conquer a hay bale obstacle course, and have a snack at this still marvelously under-the-radar Delaware preserve. All ages. ($15 ages 18+, $8 ages 6-17, free 5 & under, Nov. 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., rain date: Nov. 7, 2003 Old Wilmington Rd., Hockessin, Del., mtcubacenter.org)

CraftNOW Create, Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse 🎨

(Arts & crafts / in-person / free) Smith’s wraparound porch fills with 100 elementary schoolers learning about weaving, working clay and wood, screen printing, and mosaic-making, before taking home projects and supplies. Ages 3-12. (Free, Nov. 6, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 3500 Reservoir Dr., 215-765-4325, craftnowphila.org)

Free First Sunday Family Day: Wings, Barnes Foundation 🎨

(Art / in-person / free) Sign up ASAP — registration opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday— for an extra kid-pleasing day celebrating real and imaginative flight through works and projects featuring birds. There’s pre-naptime Baby Wordplay (10:30 & 11:15 a.m.) and afternoon performances by Native Nations Dance Theater. Ages 2+. (Free, Nov. 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., barnesfoundation.org)

ONGOING

Art and Science of Halloween, Da Vinci Science Center 🎃

(Seasonal / science / in-person / multiday) Pumpkins with the face of Einstein, Frankenstein, and the periodic symbol for hydrogen prove once and for all that squash can teach science. Da Vinci Science Center’s 50-plus jack o’lanterns will be up through Nov. 7, with Halloween-y science shows on weekends. Ages 3+. ($14.95, free under age 2, through Nov. 7, 3145 Hamilton Blvd. Bypass, Allentown, davincisciencecenter.org)

The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular, Sesame Place 🎃

(Seasonal event / in-person / multiday) It’s come-as-you-are and when you want, now that Sesame Place no longer requires reservations. Included-with-admission fall shows promise more laughs than gasps and offer plenty of chances to dress up and dance with Elmo, Abby, Zoe, Telly, Cookie Monster, and friends. The neighborhood parade’s back too. Ages 1-5. ($40-$90, free under 2, through Nov. 7, 100 Sesame Rd., Langhorne, sesameplace.com)

Pumpkinland, Linvilla Orchards 🎃

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) It’s free to shop and take selfies in front of this Delco attraction’s piles of pre-picked pumpkins. A visit into the straw bale or corn maze, ride on a little train or pony, turn at the apple blaster, or hayride after dark costs extra. Ages 1+. (Daytime admission: $8-$9 ages 5 & up, $7 ages 1-4; Evening admission: $9-$13 ages 5 & up, $7-$9 ages 1-4, free 11 months & under, through Nov. 8, 137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media, linvilla.com)

Junior Scientist Workshops, Academy of Natural Sciences 🧪

(Science / in-person / multiday) What’s down the Shore? When did dinos rule the world? How do trees get ready for winter? Three Saturdays bring three lessons in malacology, paleontology, and chemistry, respectively. Ages 8-11. ($20-$35, Nov. 13, 10 a.m.-noon, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

Lights Out Philly 🐦

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free) Humans aren’t the only ones going through it lately. Migratory birds making their way South for the winter are dealing with disorienting artificial light that causes deadly nighttime collisions. The easiest thing to do to help yellowthroats and their feathered friends: Turn off those outdoor bulbs before you go to bed. Age 6+. (through Nov. 15, noon-6 a.m., birdsafephilly.org)

Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition 🖍️

(Art / science / in-person / multiday) It’s quite possible your kids haven’t been inside a museum — especially not a museum that’s purposefully interactive — in a while. Now there’s plenty of time to book a timed spot for them to mask up (and maybe even vax up?) to explore the colorful, creative problem-solving exhibit at the Franklin Institute, which was just extended past Thanksgiving. You’ll be back again next year for an all-new Harry Potter exhibit. Ages 5-12. ($35 ages 12 and up, $33 seniors and enlisted military, $31 ages 3-11, free 2 and under, 222 N. 20th St., through Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., fi.edu)

Wizard of Oz Educational Exhibit, Please Touch Museum 🪄

(Museum / in-person / multiday) Dorothy, Toto, and friends pay a three-month visit to Memorial Hall, bringing with them games to play and Miss Gulch’s bike to ride. Reservations required. Ages 1-10. ($19, free under age 1, through Jan. 12, 2022, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., 4231 Avenue of the Republic, pleasetouchmuseum.org)

