Indoor holiday traditions may be back (both The Nutcracker and The Tapcracker return this week), but last year’s uptick in outdoor activities expands this winter, too. Delco welcomes its very own pop-up ice skating rink. The Free Library hosts al fresco story times. And Santa will use his magic to appear in public spaces in Roxborough, Passyunk Square, and, chances are, an outdoor shopping center or park near you.

Delco Veterans Memorial Rink ⛸️

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) An outdoor ice rink debuts in Delco, along with the requisite lounge, heated tent, and warm drinks. Skaters sign up for 90-minute sessions. Ages 4+. ($12 admission, $10 skate rental, Dec. 3-31, times vary, 4599 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, flightonice.com)

Photos with Santa, East Passyunk 🎅

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free) Old Saint Nick stops by the avenue a few times this month to pose for DIY photos with humans and pets alike. Kids can drop Christmas wish lists into a mailbox at the Singing Fountain, which has a direct line from South Philly to the North Pole. All ages. (Free, Dec. 8, 5-7 p.m., Dec. 18, 3-5 p.m., Dec. 19, noon-2 p.m., Tasker St. and E. Passyunk Ave., visiteastpassyunk.com)

Family Storytime, Christmas Village 📚

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free) There is a lot to explore (although less to touch) among the dozens of pop-up vendors west of City Hall at the annual Christmas Village. On Wednesdays, the Free Library adds holiday-inspired singing and storytime to LOVE Park. Ages 3-5. (Free, Dec. 8, 15, 22, 11 a.m., 1600 JFK Blvd., facebook.com)

The Plum Pudding Predicament 🎅

(Seasonal / virtual / free) The historic Fairmount Park mansion Cedar Grove livestreams a kids’ colonial cooking show with a side of history, including explaining what plum pudding is to gen alphas. Registration ends Dec. 9 at noon. Ages 6-12. (Pay-what-you-wish, Dec. 10, 3:30-4:30 p.m., philamuseum.org)

Cookie Decorating, Philadelphia Museum of Art 🎅

(Food / in-person) Buy a gingerbread house or sugar cookie house kit at the Philadelphia Museum of Art cafe, and you’ll get admission for two to learn to build it ($50-$55 per kit), along with cocoa and warm apple cider. Museum admission not included. Ages 5+. ($25 ages 19+, $23 ages 65+, $14 students with i.d., free ages 18 & under Dec. 10, 5-7 p.m., 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., philamuseum.org)

The Nutcracker, Academy of Music 🎅

(Dance / in-person / multiday) Same tradition, different protocol. All who visit the Balanchine-by-way-of-Philadelphia-Ballet tradition will be required to show proof of full vaccination (guests 12 and older) or a negative COVID lab test (guests 11 and under). Opening night sold out. Ages 4+. ($25-$220, Dec. 10-31, 240 S. Broad St., philadelphiaballet.org)

Happy Holidays from Roxborough 🎅

(Seasonal / in-person / free) Every neighborhood should have a holiday kickoff party as fun as Ridge Avenue’s festive event. The afternoon brings visits from Santa and snow queen Elsa, live dance performances, Rudolph ornament-making, wish list mailing, and lots of sweets. Ages 2+. (Free, Dec. 11, 2-6 p.m., 6170 Ridge Ave., roxboroughpa.com)

The Tapcracker, Suzanne Roberts Theatre 🎅

(Dance / in-person / multiday) The Lady Hoofers reprise their lively, tap shoe rendition of The Nutcracker, set in Paris and with a score inclusive of Tchaikovsky and Ellington. Proof of COVID vaccination or negative PCR test within 72 hours of entry required. Ages 4+. (Dec. 11, 3-4:30 p.m., 7-8:30 p.m. & Dec. 12, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 480 S. Broad St., ladyhoofers.org)

ONGOING

Dickens Village at Macy’s 🎄

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free) The Wanamaker building resumes holiday operations, partly by asking Dickens Village fans to reserve spots to navigate dimly lit hallways where animatronic dolls play out A Christmas Carol. Santa is available by virtual arrangement only. Come December, the favorite Macy’s light show will take place once daily (Dec. 1-31). Ages 5+. (Dickens Village: through Dec. 23, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., times vary Dec. 24, 26-31, 1300 Market St., macys.com)

Christmas Light Show, Macy’s ✨

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free) Through December, the Wanamaker building hosts a once daily showing of its iconic, Julie Andrews-narrated, live organ-accompanied, dancing lights show. Masks required, social distancing rules in effect. Times subject to change. Ages 2+. (Free, Dec. 1-24, 10:30 a.m., Dec. 26-31, 11:30 a.m., 1300 Market St., macys.com)

Franklin Frost, Franklin Institute 🚂

(Science / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) There have always been steam trains at the Franklin Institute, but through the year’s end, a new exhibit adds tracks and cars add even more steam to the collection. Models loop around a 25-foot celestial tree. Ages 2-14. ($23 ages 12+, $19 ages 3-11, free 2 & under, through Dec. 31, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Sun., 222 N. 20th St., fi.edu)

Deck the Hall Light Show, City Hall ✨

(Seasonal / in-person / free / multiday) After dark, multicolor projections metamorphose the western façade of City Hall, adding to the magic of the skating rink and winter garden. All ages. (Free, through Jan. 1, 5-9 p.m. on weekdays, until 10 on weekends, 15th and Market Sts., centercityphila.org)

Tinseltown, Greater Philadelphia Expo Center ⛸️

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) A Montco convention center unveils a new indoor winter wonderland complete with synthetic ice-skating rink (30-minute sessions at a time, $5-$10 admission, $10 skate rental), one-million-bulb Liberty Bell, pics with Santa (and, on Thursdays, Gritty), and enough decorations to make a Hallmark Christmas movie feel underdressed. Ages 2+. ($20-$30 ages 13 & up, $14-$23 ages 5-12, free 4 & under, through Jan. 2, 2022, dates and times vary, Perkiomen Mill Loop, Oaks, tinseltownholiday.com)

The Little Mermaid, Walnut Street Theatre 🎭

(Theater / in-person / ongoing) Back into seats and Under the Sea, Walnut Street makes its kid-friendly comeback with a Disney greatest hit, starring Diana Huey as Ariel. Proof of vaccination for kids 12 and up, negative COVID-19 test for ages 11 and under, and government-issued photo ID for ages 18 and up are required. ($25-$175, through Jan. 2, 2022, 825 Walnut St., walnutstreettheatre.org)

Holiday Garden Railroad, Morris Arboretum 🚂

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly /multiday) The lush plantings and trees on the edge of Chestnut Hill get an extra dose of kid-attractiveness when Morris bedecks and reopens its G-scale trains for the holidays. The setup feels extra magical on weekends after dusk, when reservations are recommended. Ages 1+. ($20 ages 18+, $18 ages 65+, $10 ages 3-17, free 2 & under, through Jan. 2, 2022 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 100 E. Northwestern Ave., morrisarboretum.org)

A Very Furry Christmas, Sesame Place 🎁

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) Trees and cuddly characters that sing and sway draw kids into the holiday magic at the home of Elmo, Big Bird — you know the rest of them. A family zone offers a warm spot by fire pits, hot chocolate, cookie decorating, and more Sesame friends. Rides, shops, and snack spots are open. Water park is not. Ages 0-7. ($89.99 for one-day tickets, $99.99 for two-day tickets, free 23 months & under, through Jan. 2, 100 Sesame Rd., Langhorne, sesameplace.com)

LumiNature, Philadelphia Zoo ✨

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) When the animals go to bed, one million lights go on throughout the zoo. Ticket holders discover trees made of butterflies, flamingos, and an octopus, walk through an aquarium-like tunnel, meet 200 electric penguins, and encounter loads more bulbs made into ethereal spaces and larger-than-life creatures. ($25 ages 12 and up, $20 ages 2-11, free under 2, through Jan. 9, timed entrance from 5:30-8:30 p.m., 3400 W. Girard Ave., philadelphiazoo.org)

Wizard of Oz Educational Exhibit, Please Touch Museum 🪄

(Museum / in-person / multiday) Dorothy, Toto, and friends pay a three-month visit to Memorial Hall, bringing with them games to play and Miss Gulch’s bike to ride. Reservations required. Ages 1-10. ($19, free under age 1, through Jan. 12, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., 4231 Avenue of the Republic, pleasetouchmuseum.org)

Winter in Franklin Square ✨

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free) Visibly glimmery from the Vine Street Expressway, Franklin Square lights up to on-the-half-hour holiday music (daily from 5 p.m.). Guests should plan to put aside a few dollars for a carousel ride, mini golf ($8-$15), and cocoa, spiked or not. All ages. (Free, through Feb. 27, Sun.-Thu. 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., 200 N. Sixth St., historicphiladelphia.org)

Dilworth Park Ice Rink ⛸️

(Seasonal / in-person / multiday) It’s time to lace up your skates and welcome winter back at Dilworth Park. Skaters of all ages can enjoy sessions on the ice rink, and cozy up in the cabin for warm drinks and food. Reservations and masks are encouraged. ($5-$17, through Feb. 27, 1 S. 15th St., centercityphila.org)

Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest ⛸️

(Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / multiday) Winterfest reopens for gliding (and wobbling) around the outdoor ice skating rink, playing carnival games, and spending time fireside. Ages 4+. (RiverRink: $5 admission, $10 skate rental, through March 6, 2022, 101 S. Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com)

Invisible World of Water, Academy of Natural Sciences 🚰

(Science / in-person / multiday) Water up super close and from way far away, as interpreted by scientists, artists, and artist-scientists give viewers new insight to the everyday magic of two-thirds of our earth and 60% of our bodies. ($20-$22 adults, $16-$18 children, free for members and under age 2, through Apr. 17, times vary, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., ansp.org)

