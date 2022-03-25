The city’s only spring half marathon, Love Run Philadelphia, is back, on March 27, for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Tickets are already sold out. In total, 11,000 people will be competing.

Whether you’re running or just want to cheer from the sidelines (or get around the city), here is everything you need to know:

Key information COVID-19 vaccination status and masks are not required.

There is a 40% chance of rain. But the Love Run is a "rain or shine" event.

Vehicles are not allowed at Eakins Oval from March 24 to 27.

More than 10 streets will be closed.

20 bus lines will have detours.

You can't run unless you're registered, and you can't give someone else your race number.

Pets, joggers, roller blades, scooters and bikes are not allowed on the race route.

Start time

The race starts at 7:30 a.m.

Race route

The race begins at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, before 22nd St. There are two routes, one for a 7.6K race, and the other for a half marathon.

The route is different this year, because the MLK bridge remains closed for repairs. Instead, runners will go down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, and then take a route through Center City along JFK Blvd., Market St., Penn Sq., and Arch St. (framed by 26th St. to the west and 6th St. to the east) before continuing back up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The half marathon continues up Kelly Drive before crossing into West Philly and into Fairmount Park.

Both routes finish at the Art Museum, right in front of the George Washington Statue

Track your process: The Philadelphia Love Run has a runner tracker for your friends and family to track you and know when you make it to the finish line.

Where to watch: The Eakins Oval is the best bet, along the Ben Franklin Parkway, to see the start and end of the race.

Road closures

With more than 10 streets closed for the race, you can expect a lot of traffic. This city advises drivers to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

Closed between 3 a.m. and 1 p.m.:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway (from 22nd St. to Eakins Oval)

Eakins Oval (from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the Philadelphia Museum of Art)

Kelly Drive (from Eakins Oval to Brewery Hill Drive)

Closed between 6:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.:

Benjamin Franklin from 16th St. to Eakins Oval

16th St. from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to John F. Kennedy Blvd.

JFK Blvd. from 16th St. to 20th St.

20th St. from John F. Kennedy Blvd. to Market St.

Market St. from 20th St. to 15th St.

Penn Square to Juniper St.

Juniper St. to Market St.

Market St. from Juniper St. to 6th St.

6th St. from Market St. to Arch St.

Arch St. from 6th St. to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Brewery Hill Drive to W. Girard Avenue

W. Girard Avenue to Lansdowne Drive

Lansdown Drive to Sweet Briar Drive

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Falls Bridge

Black Road to Avenue of the Republic

Avenue of the Republic to Memorial Hill Drive

Memorial Hill Drive to S. Concourse Drive

Where to park

All the streets listed above will also become “temporary no parking zones” from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. Any parked cars will be relocated. Need to park? There are more than 20 parking garages in or near Benjamin Franklin Parkway, ranging between $8 to $37 per two hours.

Public transportation

Beginning at 3 a.m., on March 27, SEPTA bus routes: 2, 4, 7, 16, 17, 23, 45, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 43, 44, 47M, 48, 49, 61, 124 and 125 will be detoured to avoid Center city and Old city.

The detours will end at 6 p.m. You can check the detours and route changes at septa.org.

Awards

There will not be a results kiosk at the end line. Instead, the runner tracker will send you your place once you complete the route. If you don’t want to sign up for the tracker, you can check your results on the Love Run Results Page. The award ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. But you won’t receive your award, you’ll get it in the mail two weeks later.

The first three teams will be awarded $750, $500, and $250, respectively.