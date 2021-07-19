When you have kids, you know that a few minutes on a swing or a trip down a slide is always good for free entertainment. Conveniently, large playgrounds dot the Jersey Shore in towns like Ventnor, Brigantine, and Sea Isle City. Some even offer such amenities as basketball courts and skateparks.

If you have some time to kill between the beach and dinner or need a break from swimming, sunning, and sandcastles, head to a local playground. Here are a few to visit.

Atlantic City Environmental Park

Park at the Geo Building and walk around the back for a playground made out of recycled materials (including a tire swing and recycled plastic crawl-through tunnel), and eat lunch at a picnic table made from recycled plastic. Also here: ACUA’s Poetry Trail. Explore nature while reading short, sweet poems. And visit the native plant garden and rain garden. There’s always something in bloom.

📍ACUA Environmental Park: 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township

Brigantine Shark Park

This community-built playground has a side dedicated to younger tots, complete with bucket swings, smaller slides, see-saw, ride-on sharks, and easier-to-climb structures. On the other side, there are standard and tire swings, rope climbing structures, bridges, and a large castle-type structure with slides and hidden passageways. Be sure to snap a few pics by the large wooden shark and with the pirate/mermaid duo with face cutouts.

📍 2500 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine, 🕑 daily, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunrise Park

This three-block-long public park runs right along the beach and got some major upgrades for 2021. There’s a bike path, playground, shady play space, and a splash pad. So if your kids haven’t gotten their fill of water play in the ocean, they can jump and splash some more here.

📍 Rambler Road, Wildwood Crest, 🕑 daily, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Dealy Field’s Play by the Bay

Dealy Field is Sea Isle’s main recreational complex with a playground, skatepark, baseball fields, street hockey court, basketball court, and more.

📍 63rd and Central, Sea Isle City

Albert I. Allen Memorial Park

More than just a playground (though there’s that, too), Albert Allen Memorial Park also has a skate park, hockey rink, tennis courts, basketball courts, shuffleboard, and picnic areas. You can also get a view of the marshes from the observation pier.

📍 2200 Delaware Ave., North Wildwood

CSure Children’s Park

With swings, monkey bars, bridges, and more, this playground is a favorite because of how close it is to the shore line. (Making it easy to take little ones over, even if the rest of your group is still sunbathing on the sand.) It was refurbished in 2019 with a soft, cushioned surface that makes it wheelchair and boo-boo friendly.

📍 Somerset Avenue and the beach, Ventnor City

