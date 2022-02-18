The third Monday in February marks Presidents’ day. This year, the federal holiday falls on February 21st.

To honor its name, the history of this holiday involves politics, commanders in chief, and Congress. In 1879, Congress chose February 22 to celebrate George Washington’s birth in the District of Columbia. Despite discrepancies on his actual birthday, the day stuck. It became a federal National Holiday six years later. Then, In 1971, in a push for a three-day holiday weekend, President Richard Nixon signed an executive order moving the day to the third Monday of February. Many people thought the shift was made to celebrate both Washington and Abraham Lincoln, since both were born in February. Before we knew it, there were “Presidents’ Day sales,” plural, but the legal name of this holiday is Washington’s Birthday.

Although it’s a federal holiday, unless you are a government employee, teacher, or postal worker, most people don’t get this day off. And most things stay open. But that doesn’t mean that everything is business as usual.

Here’s what’s open and closed on Presidents’ day in Philadelphia.

Grocery stores

✅ Acme Markets locations will be open for normal hours. Check your local store’s hours at local.acmemarkets.com.

✅ Whole Foods will be open for normal business hours. Check your local store’s hours at wholefoodsmarket.com/stores.

✅ Giant locations will be open for regular hours. Check your local store’s hours at giantfoodstores.com/store-locator.

✅ South Philly Food Co-op will be open regular hours (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.).

✅ Sprouts will be open for its normal business hours.

✅ Trader Joe’s stores will be open for their regular hours.

✅ Aldi will be open for their normal hours. Use their store locator at aldi.us/stores/ to check your local store’s hours.

✅ Reading Terminal Market is open under its normal hours. The only shops closed will be those who regularly don’t open Mondays.

Liquor stores

Fine Wine & Good Spirits

✅ Locations that are normally open on Mondays will be open for regular business hours. Check your local store’s hours on the FWGS store locator online.

Mail and packages

United States Postal Service

❌ Post offices are closed, and the USPS will not be delivering regular mail. But you can still get services online from USPS.

UPS, FedEx, and DHL

✅ UPS and DHL services will operate normally. Most FedEx services will, too, with the exceptions of FedEx Express and FedEx Ground Economy, which will offer modified service.

Banks

❌ Most banks are closed, but check with your individual branch to ensure they aren’t operating under modified hours.

✅ TD Bank will be open under normal hours.

Transit

✅ SEPTA subways, trolleys, the Norristown High Speed Line, and Regional Rail will run on their normal schedules. and there will be no school service, a representative said. For more details on SEPTA schedules, visit septa.org.

✅ PATCO will operate on its regular schedule, but a track work schedule may be in effect , a representative said. For the latest scheduling updates, check ridepatco.org/schedules/schedules.asp.

Pharmacies

CVS

✅ CVS locations will operate under normal business hours. Call ahead to your local store before visiting, or view its hours at cvs.com/store-locator/landing.

Rite Aid

✅ Rite Aid stores will be open for regular business. Call ahead for your local store’s hours, or check them online at riteaid.com/locations/search.html.

Walgreens

✅ Walgreens locations will be open for regular business hours. Check your local store’s hours at walgreens.com/storelocator.

Trash collection

❌ There is no trash or recycling pickup on Presidents’ Day in Philadelphia. All trash pickups scheduled this week will occur a day later than scheduled. To find your trash and recycling collection day go to phila.gov.

Big box retail

Target

✅ Target locations will be open for regular business. Check your local store’s hours at target.com/store-locator/find-stores.

Lowe’s

✅ Lowe’s stores are open for normal business hours. Check your local store’s hours at lowes.com/store.

Home Depot

✅ Home Depot locations will be open for normal business hours. Check your local store’s hours at homedepot.com/l/storeDirectory.

Shopping malls

✅ The Shops at Liberty Place, Fashion District Philadelphia, Philadelphia Mills, the King of Prussia Mall, and Cherry Hill Mall will be open for their regular hours. Note that some individual stores may have modified hours, so be sure to check before going.

