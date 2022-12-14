More than 2 million Pennsylvanians experience food insecurities on a daily basis. And with inflation on the rise and grocery store prices going up by almost 15%, affording food is getting harder than ever.

SNAP, which is short for Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, can help reduce the stress of figuring out how to afford food by providing individuals with a monthly food stipend. As of September 2022, 1.88 million Pennsylvanians are enrolled and 667,153 of those are children.

Check to see if your family qualifies and get assistance.

What is SNAP?

SNAP, which is short for Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, provides individuals with a monthly food stipend. SNAP benefits are sent to an Electronic Benefit Transfer Card, which can then be used at food stores, farmers markets and retailers. The card can be used to purchase food products such as fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, etc.; however, it cannot be used to purchase alcohol, cigarettes, vitamins or medicines or hot foods.

Despite being a federal strategy, the amount of benefits you receive depends on the state you live in. Once approved, you will get your EBT ACCESS card. In Philly, that card can also grant you $2 tickets to over 60 museums, gardens, and other cultural attractions.

Am I eligible for SNAP?

SNAP is designed for individuals who can meet both work and income requirements.

Work requirements:

To apply, adults must be working, participating in training programs, have lost their jobs, or have seen their hours reduced.

Students (ages 18 to 49) and undocumented immigrants don’t qualify for this benefit. Documented immigrants must have either lived in the U.S. for at least 5 years, be under the age of 18, or be enrolled in a disability-assistance program.

Children, seniors, pregnant women, and people with physical disabilities or mental health reasons are exempt from the work requirement.

Income limits:

Since this is a program for low-income families and individuals, this bracket is based on both the household’s gross and net income:

Gross income: The total amount of money the family or individual makes before rent, utilities, or any deductions.

Net income: It’s what’s left after you subtract allowable deductions from your gross income. Including child or dependent care, housing costs, and medical expenses over $35 for seniors or people with disabilities.

Federally speaking, until Sep. 2023, your gross monthly income has to be within 130% of the federal poverty level — $1,473 for an individual, $3,007 for a family of four. Your net monthly income must fall within 100% — $1,133 for one, $2,313 for a household of four.

In most cases, you must meet both limits to be eligible for SNAP. Households with elders or people with disabilities only have to meet the net income limit.

SNAP income eligibility in PA

Due to the nature of the program, states are allowed to set their own income limits through a policy called Broad-Based Categorical Eligibility (BBCE). In Pennsylvania, the threshold was set to include households within 160% of the federal poverty level.

That changed on Oct. 1, when the state government expanded access to all qualifying households within 200% of the federal poverty level. Meaning, individuals making $2,266 a month — or households of four with a monthly income of $4,626 — can now apply for SNAP.

This modification is estimated to expand benefits to an additional 420,000 Pennsylvanians.

Household Size Eligible monthly income limits 1 $2,266 2 $3,052 3 $3,840 4 $4,626 5 $5,412 6 $6,200 7 $6,986 8 $7,772 9 $8,560 10 $9,348 Each additional member $788

How do I apply for SNAP?

There are two ways to apply and you can still fill in the form even if you’re unsure of your eligibility.

💻 Online: Through COMPASS, this can also help you determine if you qualify.

🚶‍♂️ In-person: Download the application, available in English and Spanish, and take it to your county assistance office.

If everyone in your household is 60 years or older, or has a disability, there is a “Simple Application” to fill out instead.

For assistance filing for SNAP

For folks filing in person, you should be able to request help at the county assistance office. But, if you are filling it out online or have any questions, call the Department of Human Services at 1-800-692-7462.

The Coalition Against Hunger also provides assistance free of charge at 215-430-0556. And if your application is denied, Community Legal Services can help you appeal for free. Call 215- 227-2400 to check their intake hours.

How much will my SNAP benefit be?

According to Community Legal Services, these are the maximum benefits you could get depending on your family size:

Household Size Maximum SNAP Benefit 1 $281 2 $516 3 $740 4 $939 5 $1,116 6 $1,339 7 $1,480 8 $1,691 Each additional member $211

However, to have a more accurate estimate for your specific case, multiply your net income by 30%, rounding up the result. Then, subtract 30% of the net income from the maximum allotment for your household size.