Summer is coming, and you’re looking for a job.

If you’re between the ages of 12 and 24, there are youth-based employment opportunities available. And a lot of employers are raising wages or offering bonuses to try to help fill the positions.

We also have a full all-year job guide, but if it’s summer employment you’re looking for, here’s a breakdown of how to find one in Philly.

Pay: $16 per hour, 35 hours per week, (June through August)

Parks & Recreation hire lifeguards each year to supervise the pools around the city. You must be 16 years or older to work as a lifeguard with the city. To become a lifeguard you must complete a lifeguard screening test and receive certification. Parks & Rec recently just raised the pay for this job.

To become a lifeguard:

Contact your local pool supervisor to apply. Use this online tool to find a pool near you.

Attend a lifeguard screening test before or during your application process. There are two locations where you can complete your screening test. You will need to bring a bathing suit and towel. If you do not pass, you can take the test again.

Center City : Friends Select School — 17th & the Parkway (1651 Benjamin Franklin Parkway), every week on Saturdays and Sundays. Reserve a time slot at the Center City location. Northeast Philadelphia : Lincoln High School — 3201 Ryan Ave., every week, Monday through Friday evening. Reserve a time slot at the Northeast Philadelphia location.

After you pass your screening test, your lifeguard instructor will enroll you in a certification course. If you are 16-24, certification and recertification is free; if you are 25 or older, it costs $110 to be certified and $65 to be recertified. Once you complete the course you will take an exam. If you pass, you will be a certified American Red Cross Lifeguard. Certification is valid nationwide for two years.

After you have applied, passed the screening test, and become certified, you will attend an employee processing appointment and complete a drug test. If you progress through this stage, your local pool supervisor will be notified that you are able to work and get in touch with you to start working. Clearance for employment can take from three to six weeks.

To apply: 🌐 phila.gov 📞 215-683-3663 ✉️ lifeguard@phila.gov (email preferred)

Pay: Ages 14-18: $11.00 per hour, 20 hours per week (July through August). Ages 19-24: $13.00 per hour, 35 hours per week (July through August).

Philadelphia Youth Network (PYN) provides Philly’s Parks & Rec with youth employees to help staff and assist at various sites across the city. This includes community recreation centers, playgrounds, and PlayStreets.

To work for Parks & Rec:

Contact your local recreation center, playground, or PlayStreets supervisor . Use this online tool to find a location.

If the supervisor wants to hire you, they’ll give you a URL link to apply online .

After applying, you’ll receive an invite to attend enrollment .

You’ll have to bring a photo ID, Social Security card, work permit or application for work permit (ages 14-17). If you’re male and over 18 years old, you’ll need to bring your Selective Service number or print-out. At enrollment you will complete criminal and child abuse background checks, and in some cases, an FBI fingerprint process.

If you pass, you’ll be notified that you’re hired and will attend orientation.

To apply: 🌐 phila.gov/programs/parks-rec-summer-youth-employment-program 📞 215-683-3683 📍1515 Arch Street, 10th floor

Pay: up to $1,000 for the summer

If you’re between 12 and 24 years old, WorkReady can help you find a summer job. The program operates from July through August each year and provides you with at least three days of in-person work per week and pay up to $1,000 a summer. If you are one of the first 5,000 teens to apply and complete the pre-qualification process you’ll get a bonus of $150.

WorkReady partners with city agencies, nonprofits, and businesses to employ youth to work. You can see a full list of WorkReady employers at locator.workready.org.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is not required to apply for WorkReady. However, proof of COVID-19 vaccination may be required depending on where you are placed for work.

If you are 12 years old, a parent or guardian will need to complete the application for you. If you are 13 to 24, you can complete the application yourself.

To apply: 🌐 workready.org/summer 📞 267-502-3900 ✉️ WorkReadyHelp@pyninc.org

Pay: $11 per hour

Play Streets is summer program that helps teens work to support communities, operated by Fab Youth Philly. If you’re between 15 and 19 years old, you can get hired as a Play Captain from July through August to oversee sections of the city that are blocked off to traffic and designated as Play Streets for local youth. In Philadelphia, there are more than 500 Play Streets. As a Play Captain, you will help lead programming and activities for kids on a designated street. Follow Play Streets on Instagram for updates at @phillyplaycaptains.

To apply: 🌐 playcaptains.com/apply

Organizations that can help

PYN is a nonprofit organization that provides services for Philly youth and partners with city organizations, like WorkReady, to provide employment opportunities. PYN can help you find a summer job, build a resume, and learn workforce development skills.

🌐 pyninc.org, 📞 267-502-3800, 📍400 Market Street, Suite 200

Philadelphia Works is a nonprofit organization from the City’s Workforce Development Board. They can help you find a job, get career training, and connect you to workforce programs all year round. Find the list of programs at philaworks.org/workforce-services/young-adults.

To apply: 🌐 philaworks.org 📞 833-750-5627