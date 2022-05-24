As the baby formula shortage continues, it can be hard for families to feed their children.

In addition to checking GoPuff and Walmart to see if there’s supplies, here are some Philadelphia resources that can help.

This list will be updated. Do you know of other resources? Email us.

The Nesting House in Mt. Airy

The Nesting House has free baby formula at the front of the store. This retail store has been in Mt. Airy for over a decade, buying, selling, and trading new and gently used baby products. As the baby formula shortage progressed, the owners decided to open up a space in the store for people to donate formula for parents in need.

If you need baby formula, you can visit their Mt. Airy store and get it for free. No purchase is necessary. “Don’t hesitate, take as much as you need,” says retail employee Gaby Handler. You don’t need ID, and there is no financial status requirement: All parents are welcome. Keep in mind, what’s available depends on donations, so what you see on the shelf is what they have.

For donations, all baby formulas are welcome as long as they are unexpired and unrecalled.

📍542 Carpenter Lane, 🌐 thenestinghouse.net, 📞 215-438-1600, 🕑 Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Help make this guide better See something missing? If you spot an error or omission in any of our guides, please let us know by emailing us at phillytips@inquirer.com

The Unforgotten Haven in NJ

The Unforgotten Haven is a New Jersey nonprofit helping communities in need. They are currently buying all types of baby formula, as they find it, and giving it out for free. So far, they have raised more than $4,000 on Facebook for this project.

If you need baby formula, you can get it for free on a first-come-first-served basis. But, you must be the parent or guardian in order to pick it up, and you will need your photo I.D, and your child’s birth certificate or social security card. Supplies are limited, so you can either get two small sample cans or one regular size per baby. You don’t need to be from New Jersey to get formula. You can only get formula once every 30 days.

For donations, the group is raising money for baby formula through Facebook Pay. You can still donate through Venmo (@Theunforgottenhaven), or PayPal (@Theunforgottenhaven@comcast.net), but be sure to indicate that your donation is meant to go to baby formula, so it doesn’t become part of their regular fund, says founder Michele Gambone.

📍100 South Black Horse Pike, Blackwood, N.J. 🌐 theunforgottenhaven.org, 🕑 Monday through Saturday, but hours vary, so check before you go.

Facebook groups

As the shortage continues parents are helping each other find baby formula through social media. Look for local parent groups in your area, such as the Delco Formula Finders or Fairmount/Brewerytown Parents group who can connect you with other local parents who have seen formula close to your area.

Beware: It’s social media. So, be aware of advice that can be harmful to your child, such as at-home baby formula recipes or adding water to the formula. Avoid buying formula from any social media marketplace. Avoid groups that try to sell you overpriced baby formula.

CHOP mothers milk bank

Your local accredited milk bank may be able to help you feed your baby, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). CHOP Mothers Milk Bank is the accredited bank for Pennsylvania. Contact Chop directly to check their requirements.

📍3401 Civic Center Blvd., 🌐 chop.edu, 📞 215-590-4442

United Way’s 2-1-1

For more local resources, call the United Way’s 211 service. The group may be able to help you find local food pantries and other charitable sources near you that have infant formula and baby food in stock, according to HHS.

🌐 211.org, 📞 211