Philly on a budget: Check out Penn’s Landing Winterfest before the season ends

Riverside skating rink Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest at Penn’s Landing is winding down for the season, but there’s still be fun to be had. For more than a decade, the Instagrammable venue has welcomed the public to ice skate, cozy up to the fire pits, take a ride on the Ferris wheel and enjoy carnival games all in a family-friendly atmosphere overlooking the Delaware River — a total vibe.

It’s free to enter and enjoy the ambiance while you walk along the river, but if you want to take advantage of all the fun amenities and activities, you’ll have to cough up a bit of dough. In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to make a dollar stretch while visiting Winterfest until it closes for the season on March 5.

Find a ride or take transit

If you can avoid it, don’t drive. Parking along the Delaware River is limited, and the parking lot near Winterfest has a $20 flat daily rate. Try to find alternative transportation and you’ll be on your way to saving some cash from the jump.

Get 50% off Cabin Rentals

There are luxurious cabin and fire pit rentals available at Winterfest for couples or a group to reserve for 90-minute periods. The fire pits cost $30 to reserve per 90 minutes, and the cabins cost $78 for a single cabin (8 people) or $125 for a wide cabin (12-15 people) per 90 minutes. Split between a large group, it’s not too bad of a price.

However, if you reserve your rentals online you can get half-off cabin and fire pit rentals Monday through Wednesday. When reserving the rental online, use promo code: HALFOFFWEEKNIGHTS2023

Ice Skating Discounts

Since Independence Blue Cross (IBX) operates Winterfest, all IBX cardholders and employees can enjoy free skating admission ticket (a $5 savings), plus three extra free tickets for friends with proof of insurance or employee card. Members of the military and first responders can get the same deal with military or employee IDs.

Skate rentals aren’t included in this deal. You still have to pay $12, and if you need a locker to put your belongings in, they’re $1.

Twofer Tuesdays

Starting Tuesday, Feb. 21, Winterfest will be offering a BOGO deal for skating admission tickets every Tuesday until the end of the season. Buy a skating admission ticket, get another one for free. This doesn’t include skate rentals.

Discounted College Night on February 22

On Feb. 22 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Winterfest will host College Night for current students, offering deals and discounts. This includes a free skating admission ticket and various food and drink specials. When reserving a skating admission ticket online, use promo code: CAMPUSPHILLYNIGHTOUT2023

Food Specials at Winterfest on College Night:

$7 crabfries from Chickie’s & Pete’s (a $4 savings) $5 cheese curds or boneless ribs from Black Iron BBQ 10% discount on fried Oreos combo and hot dog combo at Skelly’s Amusements

Drink specials at Winterfest on College Night:

$6 Truly seltzer $6 Love City Lager, Angry Orchard, and Sam Seasonal $5 Twisted Tea $5 Miller Lite $9 Winter margarita

Ferris wheel and carnival games are around $5 each

Check out Winterfest’s Ferris wheel and carnival games where you can shoot hoops and water gun race your friends for prizes for around $5 to $10 a pop, depending on the attraction. Ferris wheel rides are $5. Even if you don’t go ice skating, you can still grab a cheap drink, share an appetizer with friends and have some carnival fun all without breaking the bank.