Keeping Philly street handball alive in Hunting Park

In the heart of Centro de Oro, deep in Fairhill, the Philly215 HandballIsLyfe crew is keeping a legacy alive. Fast, raw, and unforgiving just like the city that surrounds, street handball is a sport with no sidelines, no coaching, no gear. Just a rubber ball, a wall, and pure hustle.

Here, handball has long been a cornerstone of the Latino community, a cultural custom passed down from generation to generation. For many, it’s more than a pastime. It’s tradition. It’s a gathering place. It’s where you prove yourself.

Proud of their home court at Hunting Park, the Philly215 HandballIsLyfe players continue to hold it down, maintaining the space with their own time and money. But they’re calling on the city of Philadelphia to invest in more courts, better lighting, and an indoor facility for winter play.

Handball, they say, keeps people off the streets, brings newcomers into a positive space, and builds real community.