Capturing the Race of Gentlemen

Since 2012, the Race of Gentlemen has turned Wildwood into a living museum. Founded by Mel Stultz and the revived Oilers Car Club, it’s a tribute to prewar speed culture. The rules are simple: cars must be from before 1934, motorcycles before 1947. No modern parts. No plastic. No digital.

Most bikes are owned by riders who’ve spent years restoring them — many race only at the Race of Gentlemen. They save their time, money, and machines just for this event. For them, it’s more than a race; it’s a way of life. Some call it meditation: riding an old bike on sand with the ocean as a backdrop.

Photographing these bikes in motion is special. It’s not about speed, but effort. The sand fights back. Tires spin. Grit flies. Still, the riders push on.

In the early mornings, racers swap parts, stories, and coffee. They help one another and dress the part — leather helmets, vintage coveralls, old-school boots. The Race of Gentlemen feels like a show, but it’s more: a feeling, a smell, a texture. It takes you back in time.