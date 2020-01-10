Animals abound at Pennsylvania Farm Show

As the auctioneer babbled and ringmen called out higher bids, there were big smiles — and a little bit of crying — from the students selling their animals at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.
More than 400 cattle, hogs, lambs, goats, and rabbits, raised by students from across the state, were sold at the show’s junior livestock sale Tuesday. A number of other animals were on display for visitors or being prepared for competition later in the week.
The weeklong farm show is held annually in Harrisburg and draws hundreds of thousands of visitors. It bills itself as the country’s “largest indoor agricultural exposition.”
This year’s show began Jan. 4 and ends Saturday.