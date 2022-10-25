A new mural designed by artist Chenlin Cai, is soaring into view on the Crane Chinatown building, with vantage points from the Vine Street expressway and streets running eastbound.

“To me, it’s more like a dream come true project,” said Cai, the lead artist who also painted the plaza at 10th and Vine streets.

The mural is filled with cultural symbolism for both the Chinese community and the wider Asian community, Cai said. The crane taking off symbolizes a blessing for a good future for Chinatown, the artist said.

The project is a collaboration between the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation, Mural Arts Philadelphia, and the Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation, and also includes murals inside the Crane building that explore the theme of “The Past Supporting the Future.”

Cai expects the mural to become a new landmark for Chinatown, as its on one of the only tall buildings in the area. It can be seen from the Vine Street Expressway and from blocks away.