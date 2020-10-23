Click the video above to watch the live interview, which begins at 11 a.m.
Inquirer Worldview columnist Trudy Rubin talks with Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, Vice President for Global Initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania and renowned commentator on COVID-19. Author of Which Country has the Best Health Care?, Emanuel will discuss why the U.S. lags so far behind other wealthy nations in handling the virus and what the next president must do to get COVID-19 under control.
Submit a question via the comment feature below for Trudy Rubin and Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel. Only questions submitted here will be acknowledged during the Q&A portion of the presentation.