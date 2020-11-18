In his new role as the top editor for The Inquirer, Gabriel Escobar will lead a staff of roughly 210 reporters, photojournalists, editors, designers, and producers as the company navigates a turbulent year. Moderated by Latino Communities Reporter Jesenia De Moya Correa, Escobar will talk about managing the rapid and sometimes tumultuous transformation at The Inquirer, his career path and perspective on being one of the highest-ranking Latinos at a U.S. news organization.