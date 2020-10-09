Click the video above to watch Inquirer LIVE: The Will Bunch Conversation. The interview will begin at 11:00 AM (EST)
Inquirer opinions columnist Will Bunch looks at the state of the race between President Trump and Joe Biden. He’ll discuss how belief in conspiracy theories, such as QAnon, may be trumping any serious discussion of issues. The program will be moderated by deputy opinion editor Erica Palan.
Submit a question via the comment feature below for Will Bunch. Only questions submitted here will be acknowledged during the Q&A portion of the presentation.