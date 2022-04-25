U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb has spent much of the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate trying to avoid being painted as too politically moderate for the job.

So an endorsement from Philadelphia’s 5th Ward, a pillar of Center City progressivism, was a big deal when he tweeted about it Sunday evening.

One problem: Lamb wasn’t endorsed by the 5th Ward.

Another problem: Some Democrats who serve as committee members in that ward’s divisions quickly pushed back on Twitter.

Those committee members could not reach a consensus last month in the four-candidate primary, Ward Leader Mike Boyle said Monday.

Lamb won the most support, Boyle said, with a little more than 50% of the divisions. State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta come in second. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman was a distant third. A few divisions split between Lamb, Kenyatta or Fetterman. Alexandria Khalil won no support.

Lamb, advised about his support in the ward, tweeted: “Just got endorsed by Philadelphia’s 5th Ward Dem Committee, one of the most progressive & high turnout wards in Philly.”

The 5th Ward responded with an early morning Monday tweet that its members “DID NOT” vote to endorse any candidate.”

“We were told that Conor was endorsed by a majority of the divisions in the 5th Ward, and we understood that to mean it was an endorsement,” Lamb campaign manager Abby Nassif-Murphy told Clout.

Boyle said he understood the tension between progressive politics and the notion of moderate electability.

“He’s not as progressive as they are,” he said, comparing Lamb to Fetterman and Kenyatta. “But what you have to weigh is, ‘Who is the candidate most likely to win in the fall?’ And for a lot of committee people, that was Lamb.”

Lamb was endorsed last month by the Democratic Party in Philadelphia.

