Jared Kushner’s uncle and aunt have maxed out in presidential donations — to Chris Christie

Clout this week was perusing a list of political donors who have already given the maximum allowed under federal law to presidential candidates for next year’s primaries. One couple from Livingston, N.J. — Murray and Lee Kushner — stood out.

They are the uncle and aunt of Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and former senior adviser. The couple maxed out — $3,300 each — to former N.J. Gov. Chris Christie, as they also did in 2015 when Christie first ran for president.

Christie, when he was a U.S. attorney, successfully prosecuted Jared’s dad, Charles Kushner, for a scandalous scheme that grew from a fight about spending in the family’s real estate business.

Charles Kushner pleaded guilty in 2004 to tax fraud charges and to retaliating against a witness in the case — his sister. He admitted to hiring a sex worker to seduce his brother-in-law and sending a video tape of the encounter to his sister.

Trump picked Christie to lead his 2016 White House transition team, until Jared put a stop to all that.

Christie called that a retaliatory “hit job” in his 2019 book, Let Me Finish: Trump, the Kushners, Bannon, New Jersey, and the Power of In-Your-Face Politics.

Still, Christie stuck with Trump until March of this year, two months before the former governor declared his candidacy for president.

