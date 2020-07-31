President Donald Trump wears a face mask as he walks down a hallway during a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., On Tuesday, July 21, Trump professed a newfound respect for the protective face masks he has seldom worn. “Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact," he said. "I’m getting used to the mask,” he added, pulling one out after months of suggesting that mask-wearing was a political statement against him.