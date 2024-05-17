‘Women for Murphy,’ but which one? N.J. Congressional candidate uses photo of governor’s supporters

There’s no shortage of Murphys in New Jersey, which is convenient for Burlington County Assemblymember Carol Murphy.

She’s running on being the first woman to represent South Jersey in Congress in a five-way Democratic primary to replace U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, who is running for Senate.

Carol Murphy sent out a mailer with a photo of her surrounded by women holding up Planned Parenthood-branded “Women for Murphy” signs, as shared by an astute X user. A similar photo is on her campaign website.

But the women weren’t rallying for Carol Murphy. They were supporting New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who’s not related to Carol. (Phil Murphy’s campaign declined to comment.)

Carol Murphy’s spokesperson Emily Dalgleish confirmed the signs were for Phil and said the pictures were from 2017 and 2018. She said the campaign would have included them even if the pols didn’t share the same last name, and argued they’re relevant to Carol Murphy’s work with Phil Murphy’s administration on reproductive rights.

She said “objecting to two people having the same last name is nothing more than disingenuous gotcha politics that voters have grown tired of.”

Carol Murphy’s biggest competition, Assemblymember Herb Conaway, said she should apologize.

“It’s shocking that Carol Murphy’s campaign would seek to deceive voters into thinking she has the support of groups who have not endorsed her,” Conaway said.

Maybe she can find some Eddie Murphy fans to take photos with for her next mailer.

Clout provides often irreverent news and analysis about people, power, and politics.